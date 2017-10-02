October 2, 2017 at 2:55 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Ellen Page regrets gay joke in ‘Juno’

(Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

Ellen Page rocketed to stardom starring as the title character in “Juno,” a quirky indie comedy about a teen’s unplanned pregnancy.

In one scene Juno is discussing possible baby names with her father (Jason Bateman), who suggests the name Madison.

“Madison? Isn’t that kind of…I don’t know, gay?” Juno responds.

In an interview with Bustle, Page discussed the prevalence of homophobia in film and how she didn’t recognize it until she was older.

“It wasn’t something I totally registered at the time, but, of course, now that I’m older I do,” Page says. “So many movies I loved as a kid are just rampant with homophobia and transphobia and biphobia, and I’m not excusing it by any means.”

Page was 20 years old when “Juno” was released in 2007. She came out as a lesbian in 2014.

 

 

© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.