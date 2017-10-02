Willam Belli called out for transphobic remarks on talk series

A post shared by WILLAM (@willam) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Willam Belli was blasted by Courtney Act for spewing transphobic remarks during the Fullscreen series, “Suck Less.”

Belli, who appeared on season four of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” did an advice segment on the series along with season six contestant, Act.

One woman asked for advice on dating a transgender man, who was uncertain about him not having a penis. She even calls her boyfriend “a butch lesbian.”

Belli responds by saying, “Here’s the thing, he’s not your boyfriend if he’s not a boy and he’s not f*cking you… just because someone says they’re a boy, [it] doesn’t make them a boy.”

“If they haven’t had the science, they’re not a boy yet. Just because you cut off your titties off and take testosterone, that doesn’t change your chromosomes,” Belli continued.

Act called Belli out for the transphobic comments and remarked that it sounded similar to transphobic comments made by author Germaine Greer.

“Just because you lop off your d**k and then wear a dress, that doesn’t make you a f***ing woman,” Greer is quoted as saying.

“You just accidentally quoted Germaine Greer,” Act told Belli before redirecting the conversation with some different advice.

“You’re dating a trans man, by the sounds of it. Sometimes men have vaginas, and sometimes men have penises, and that is a fact of the world we live in. [Just because he] does not have a penis, it doesn’t mean that he can’t pleasure you. Saying that he’s a butch lesbian is disrespectful. He’s not a butch lesbian. He identifies as a man, and you need to respect his identification,” Act says.

Belli later apologized for his comments and admitted he should “be more responsible” as a public figure.

“I feel bad about how I made people feel about it and this is my official apology,” Belli says. “I’m sad that me not knowing these things made my friends feel some kind of way. What I do makes me a known entity or a public figure, so I have to be more responsible for my words.”

Watch below.