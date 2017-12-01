December 1, 2017 at 12:41 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
‘The Andy Griffith Show’ star Jim Nabors dies at 87

(Photo via Wikimedia Commons.)

Actor Jim Nabors, best known for his role as the goofy Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show,” died at his home in Hawaii on Thursday morning. He was 87.

Born in Sylacauga, Alabama, Nabors kicked off his entertainment career singing in high school and church before attending the University of Alabama. Later, he was discovered by Andy Griffith in a Los Angeles nightclub which led to his role as the mechanic Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

The role was intended to be a one episode appearance but Nabors played the character for two seasons. He went on to star in the spin-off series “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.,” which originated the popular catchphrase, “gawwwleee,” for five seasons.

His other acting credits include “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” and “Stroker Ace.” Nabor was also a singer and released 28 albums. He performed “Back Home in Indiana” at the Indy 500 for the last time in 2014.

Nabors is survived by his husband Stan Cadwallader, who he married in 2013.

 

