Lil Peep’s ‘suspicious’ death under investigation by police

Police are investigating the “suspicious death” of 21-year-old bisexual rapper Lil Peep.

On Nov. 15, Lil Peep, real name Gustav Åhr, was found dead on his tour bus with evidence suggesting he died from an overdose of anti-anxiety medication Xanax.

Sergeant Pete Dugan from the Tucson, Arizona Police Department told Rolling Stone the death is considered “suspicious” because Peep was too young to die from natural causes and there was drug evidence found on the tour bus.

There is speculation that Peep may have taken Xanax laced with Fentanyl, which frequently results in death by overdose. Detectives are waiting for a toxicology report to come back in six to eight weeks.

“It appeared to have been an overdose from evidence found near his body – most likely from Xanax or a combination of different drugs,” Dugan told Rolling Stone. “But we’re not medical examiners. We have to wait for a toxicology report. Until we get that, we don’t know the cause of death.”

TMZ reports that police are also investigating how Peep obtained the drugs. Police are looking into text messages sent from Mariah Bons, a fan who visited Peep on his tour bus shortly before his death.

“GBC [Lil Peep] high af because of me and my friend lol,” Bons writes in one message.

In another she writes, “He passed the f*** out my brother called and I tried to get him to say hi to my brother but he wouldn’t wake up …”

Dugan notes that any further investigation depends on the toxicology report.

A memorial service for Peep is scheduled for Saturday in Long Beach, New York.