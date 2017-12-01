December 1, 2017 at 1:03 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Lil Peep’s ‘suspicious’ death under investigation by police

(Photo via Instagram.)

Police are investigating the “suspicious death” of 21-year-old bisexual rapper Lil Peep.

On Nov. 15, Lil Peep, real name Gustav Åhr, was found dead on his tour bus with evidence suggesting he died from an overdose of anti-anxiety medication Xanax.

Sergeant Pete Dugan from the Tucson, Arizona Police Department told Rolling Stone the death is considered “suspicious” because Peep was too young to die from natural causes and there was drug evidence found on the tour bus.

There is speculation that Peep may have taken Xanax laced with Fentanyl, which frequently results in death by overdose. Detectives are waiting for a toxicology report to come back in six to eight weeks.

“It appeared to have been an overdose from evidence found near his body – most likely from Xanax or a combination of different drugs,” Dugan told Rolling Stone. “But we’re not medical examiners. We have to wait for a toxicology report. Until we get that, we don’t know the cause of death.”

TMZ reports that police are also investigating how Peep obtained the drugs. Police are looking into text messages sent from Mariah Bons, a fan who visited Peep on his tour bus shortly before his death.

“GBC [Lil Peep] high af because of me and my friend lol,” Bons writes in one message.

In another she writes, “He passed the f*** out my brother called and I tried to get him to say hi to my brother but he wouldn’t wake up …”

Dugan notes that any further investigation depends on the toxicology report.

A memorial service for Peep is scheduled for Saturday in Long Beach, New York.

watermark
Local
Dominion joins Equality Virginia pro-LGBT business initiative
Stein Club to honor Takano at holiday party
Lesbian deputy mayor violated ‘babysitting’ rule
Comings & Goings
Trans protester declined offer to meet with police chief
FreeState Justice launches LGBT legal defense fund
watermark
National
Washington Blade, April Ryan excluded from White House’s Christmas party guest list
Prominent activist heckles Russian ambassador over Chechnya
Will Kennedy stick with gays in Masterpiece Cakeshop case?
Faith in America joins forces with Clementi Foundation
Court: DOD can’t delay transgender enlistments beyond Jan. 1
DOJ appeals ruling against Trump’s transgender military ban
watermark
World
World AIDS Day used to highlight HIV/AIDS stigma, discrimination
Randy Berry is no longer US LGBTI envoy
Gay U.S. couple arrested in Thailand for exposing their butts at Thai temple
Tillerson: Democracy and human rights are ‘enduring values’
State Department reiterates concern over Egypt anti-LGBT crackdown
Australia Senate approves same-sex marriage bill
watermark
Opinions
NBC’s Chuck Todd confirms he’s a real jerk
Yes, Breitbart, Trump’s White House is homophobic
Civil rights pastor grew in face of change
AIDS at 37 remains a scourge
Masterpiece Cakeshop is not about religious freedom
Will D.C. campaigns go ‘on the dole’ with tax dollars?
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Rihanna won’t use trans models as ‘a marketing tool’ for Fenty Beauty
Jenni Rivera’s son Johnny Lopez comes out as bisexual
Lil Peep’s ‘suspicious’ death under investigation by police
‘The Andy Griffith Show’ star Jim Nabors dies at 87
‘American Gods’ showrunners Bryan Fuller, Michael Green depart series
‘The Flash’ airs superhero kiss between Wentworth Miller and Russell Tovey
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup