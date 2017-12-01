Rihanna won’t use trans models as ‘a marketing tool’ for Fenty Beauty

Rihanna won’t be using transgender models for her Fenty Beauty makeup collection for the sake of filling a diversity quota.

Brazilian fan Alberto Otero suggested to Rihanna in a Twitter DM she “should invite a trans girl to the group” for her next campaign. The singer replied that she doesn’t like the idea of using transgender models as a “marketing tool.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with many gifted trans women throughout the years, but I don’t go around doing trans castings,” Rihanna wrote back. “Just like I don’t do straight non trans women castings! I respect all women, and whether they’re trans or not is none of my business.”

She added, ““I don’t think it’s fair that a trans woman or man be used as a convenient marketing tool. Too often do I see companies doing this to trans and black women alike! There’s always just that one spot in the campaign for the token ‘we look mad diverse’ girl/guy. It’s sad!”

Fenty Beauty has been praised for its inclusivity, featuring 40 foundation shades.