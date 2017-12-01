December 1, 2017 at 1:40 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Rihanna won’t use trans models as ‘a marketing tool’ for Fenty Beauty

(Screenshot via YouTube)

Rihanna won’t be using transgender models for her Fenty Beauty makeup collection for the sake of filling a diversity quota.

Brazilian fan Alberto Otero suggested to Rihanna in a Twitter DM she “should invite a trans girl to the group” for her next campaign. The singer replied that she doesn’t like the idea of using transgender models as a “marketing tool.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with many gifted trans women throughout the years, but I don’t go around doing trans castings,” Rihanna wrote back. “Just like I don’t do straight non trans women castings! I respect all women, and whether they’re trans or not is none of my business.”

She added, ““I don’t think it’s fair that a trans woman or man be used as a convenient marketing tool. Too often do I see companies doing this to trans and black women alike! There’s always just that one spot in the campaign for the token ‘we look mad diverse’ girl/guy. It’s sad!”

Fenty Beauty has been praised for its inclusivity, featuring 40 foundation shades.

 

