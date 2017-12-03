December 3, 2017 at 9:02 am EST | by Staff reports
Canada issues new HIV prevention guidelines
Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is considered ‘highly effective.’

TORONTO — New medication guidelines in Canada recommend that people at high risk of contracting HIV take new drugs both before and after virus exposure, EurekAlert reports.

The new strategy, published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, recommends the combination of PrEP (a pre-exposure prophylaxis drug) and nPEP (a non-occupational post-exposure prophylaxis) as a highly effective way of preventing HIV infection.

“There are new biomedical HIV prevention strategies that have been widely endorsed worldwide by organizations including the WHO, U.S. CDC and others,” the study’s lead author, Darrell Tan, told EurekAlert. “In particular, PrEP is a highly effective and safe Health Canada-approved method that involves taking a daily pill, which, if taken properly, can offer almost 100 percent protection against new HIV infection.”

The drug intervention is to be used alongside other protection, such as condoms, to prevent contracting HIV, according to EurekAlert.

