December 3, 2017 at 9:09 am EST | by Staff reports
Delay gaps shortening for HIV diagnoses

testing, HIV rates, HIV testing, gay news, Washington BladeCHICAGO — Delays in the time between becoming infected with HIV and getting a diagnosis are shortening, helped by efforts to increase testing for the virus that causes AIDS, U.S. health officials said according to Reuters.

The report, released online Nov. 28 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that 50 percent of the 39,720 people diagnosed with HIV in 2015 had been infected for at least three years, a seven-month improvement compared with 2011, Reuters reports.

Nevertheless, 25 percent of people diagnosed with HIV in 2015 were infected for seven years or more before being diagnosed, Reuters reports.

CDC Director Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald said the report shows the nation is making progress in the fight against HIV, but the gains are uneven, and challenges remain.

“Too many people have HIV infections that go undiagnosed for far too long,” Fitzgerald said in a conference call with reporters, according to Reuters.

Shortening the time between HIV infection and diagnosis is key to prevention. The CDC estimates that about 40 percent of new HIV infections are caused by people who did not know they were infected.

Although testing rates increased overall, an estimated 15 percent of people living with HIV in 2015 did not know they were infected, and half of people who were unaware of their infection in 2015 lived in the South, Reuters reports.

The report found many other disparities, with delays in diagnosis varying significantly by race/ethnicity and gender. For example, the estimated time from HIV infection to diagnosis was a median of five years for straight men, twice as long as straight women. The median was three years for gay and bisexual men, Reuters reports.

watermark
Local
Dominion joins Equality Virginia pro-LGBT business initiative
Stein Club to honor Takano at holiday party
Lesbian deputy mayor violated ‘babysitting’ rule
Comings & Goings
Trans protester declined offer to meet with police chief
FreeState Justice launches LGBT legal defense fund
watermark
National
Washington Blade, April Ryan excluded from White House’s Christmas party guest list
Prominent activist heckles Russian ambassador over Chechnya
Will Kennedy stick with gays in Masterpiece Cakeshop case?
Faith in America joins forces with Clementi Foundation
Court: DOD can’t delay transgender enlistments beyond Jan. 1
DOJ appeals ruling against Trump’s transgender military ban
watermark
World
Transgender, gender non-conforming photo shoot ‘disrupts’ Oxford
World AIDS Day used to highlight HIV/AIDS stigma, discrimination
Randy Berry is no longer US LGBTI envoy
Gay U.S. couple arrested in Thailand for exposing their butts at Thai temple
Tillerson: Democracy and human rights are ‘enduring values’
State Department reiterates concern over Egypt anti-LGBT crackdown
watermark
Opinions
NBC’s Chuck Todd confirms he’s a real jerk
Yes, Breitbart, Trump’s White House is homophobic
Civil rights pastor grew in face of change
AIDS at 37 remains a scourge
Masterpiece Cakeshop is not about religious freedom
Will D.C. campaigns go ‘on the dole’ with tax dollars?
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Rihanna won’t use trans models as ‘a marketing tool’ for Fenty Beauty
Jenni Rivera’s son Johnny Lopez comes out as bisexual
Lil Peep’s ‘suspicious’ death under investigation by police
‘The Andy Griffith Show’ star Jim Nabors dies at 87
‘American Gods’ showrunners Bryan Fuller, Michael Green depart series
‘The Flash’ airs superhero kiss between Wentworth Miller and Russell Tovey
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup