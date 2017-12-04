December 4, 2017 at 1:14 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Elton John’s mother Sheila Farebrother dies at 92

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on

Elton John shared the news on social media on Monday that his mother, Sheila Farebrother, has died. She was 92.

“So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock,” John captioned a photo of he and his mother. “Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much.”

A cause of death was not revealed.

John, born Reginald Dwight, had a strained relationship with his mother. In 2008 he cut ties with her after she refused to end her relationship with his two oldest friends, Bob Halley and John Reid.

“I told him, ‘I’m not about to do that and drop them. Bob is like a son to me. He has always been marvelous to me and he lives nearby and keeps an eye on me.’ Then to my utter amazement, he told me he hated me,” Farebrother the Daily Telegraph in 2015. “He then banged the phone down. Imagine! To me, his mother!”

In 2017, John told the Daily Mirror he had ended their estrangement.

“Out of respect for my mother’s privacy, I have always shied away from speaking publicly about our relationship,” John told the Daily Mirror. “However, I can say that we are now back in touch and have been so since my mother’s 90th birthday.”

 

 

