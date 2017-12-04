HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: Homo home gifts sure to please

Whether you’re decking your own halls or looking for something super gay to give a pal, we gotcha covered. Campy, kitschy, classy or suggestive, it’s all fair game with the Washington Blade holiday gift guide!

Because of the movie release, Tom of Finland is all the rage this year and there’s a whole line of gift products for the home if you really want to gay it up.

Spice up the tree with a 2017 holiday ornament ($22.50) featuring a digital art print of Tom of Finland’s homoerotic design in a Santa suit.

The same Santa suit-wearing design can be found in the Tom Time set of two kitchen towels by Finlayson ($10.50).

Protect the table in style with a set of four Tom of Finland Portrait wooden coasters ($18.50) made of birch wood.

Get comfy in the Tom of Finland Back Alley Sateen Full Duvet Cover by Finlayson ($80.50) which features a graffiti background with the tell-tale Tom of Finland scantily clad male figure.

Bring the fun into the bathroom with the Tom of Finland Back Street Shower Curtain by Finlayson ($76.50) which includes a graffiti background and two male figures.

There’s also an oven mitt (because why not?), shower curtain, throw pillows and tons more too naughty to print here. Part of the proceeds from certain Tom of Finland items benefit Tom of Finland Foundation. Visit tomoffinlandstore.com for these products and more.

Want to forget the current administration? Combine history and home decor with the official White House ornament ($24.95) commemorating Franklin D. Roosevelt’s time in office. The ornament is emblazoned with the eagle cartouche on the speaker’s stand at Roosevelt’s first inauguration. Other features include Roosevelt’s dog Fala printed on the back of the ornament, a chevron border similar to the design of a card case Roosevelt carried while in office and four stars representing his four terms as president.

Bring a piece of the White House into your home with White House Egg Pendants ($195 each) inspired by the State Dining Room ensemble. The pendants sit on a 24-karat gold vermeil stand. Inside the pendants are a detailed, miniature scale White House with an American flag. Purchase these items and other White House memorabilia at shop.whitehousehistory.org.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams (1524 14th St., N.W.) offers multiple items to add glitz to the home. Make home the hot nightspot with the Bar Tool Set ($145) and a set of four Natural Grey Coasters($135). Add an eye-catching detail to the shelf with the Black and White Bookends ($100). The Quartz Votive Candleholder ($125) can also bring sparkle to a room.

Miss Pixie’s (1626 14th St., N.W.) has an array of stand-out pieces including silver serving dishes ($5-$75) and decorative beer steins ($15). Showcase your love for “The Golden Girls” with a painting of Bea Arthur as Dorothy Zbornak ($400) or “The Brady Brunch” with a painting of Ann B. Davis as Alice ($400).

Market Square Shop (202 King St., Alexandria Va.) can help with festive decorating needs with a gingerbread house ($30), various ornaments ($8-$14.50) and candy canes ($0.50 each).

The Spice and Tea Exchange (320 King St., Alexandria, Va.) not only sells numerous exotic spices and teas but also homeware such as tea cups ($5.95 each) in various colors.

Bring art into the home with work from local artists featured at the Torpedo Factory (105 N Union St., Alexandria, Va.). Barbara Muth sells small-scale paintings ($45) of subjects from dogs to Syrian refugees. For more details on Muth’s work, visit barbaramuth.com.

Fierce Sonia’s colorful paintings include small and large scale works range from $25-$320 including a painting of Wonder Woman. For details, visit fiercesonia.com.

Whether you want to add a few pieces to your own holiday decor or give an unexpected gift, Accents Home and Garden at the new MGM National Harbor (7200 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill, Md.) has a lot to choose from in classy silver and earth tones. Prices vary.