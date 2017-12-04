December 4, 2017 at 3:20 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
MSNBC host Joy Reid apologizes for ‘tone deaf’ homophobic blog posts

A post shared by Joy-Ann Reid (@joyannreid) on

MSNBC host Joy Reid has apologized for old homophobic blog posts made on her now defunct blog, the Reid Report.

The posts, published between 2007 and 2009, mocked former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist by referring to him as “Miss Charlie” and accusing the conservative Republican of being a closeted gay man.

“What wouldn’t Charlie Crist do to become John McCain’s running mate? Cross ‘marry an actual woman’ off the list,’” Reid wrote in one post.

In another post she writes “I can just see poor Charlie on the honeymoon, ogling the male waiters and thinking to himself, ‘god, do I actually have to see her naked?’”

The old blog posts were unearthed by Twitter user Jamie_Maz.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the “AM Joy” anchor apologized for her past “insensitive” remarks.

“Let me be clear: at no time have I intentionally sought to demean or harm the LGBT community, which includes people whom I deeply love. My goal, in my ham-handed way, was to call out potential hypocrisy,” Reid writes.  “Nonetheless, as someone who is not a member of the LGBT community, I regret the way I addressed the complex issue of the closet and speculation on a person’s sexual orientation with a mocking tone and sarcasm. It was insensitive, tone deaf and dumb. There is no excusing it—not based on the taste-skewing mores of talk radio or the then-blogosphere, and not based on my intentions.”

Crist forgave Reid on Twitter saying that her comments were “long forgotten.”

watermark
Local
Dominion joins Equality Virginia pro-LGBT business initiative
Stein Club to honor Takano at holiday party
Lesbian deputy mayor violated ‘babysitting’ rule
Comings & Goings
Trans protester declined offer to meet with police chief
FreeState Justice launches LGBT legal defense fund
watermark
National
MSNBC host Joy Reid apologizes for ‘tone deaf’ homophobic blog posts
San Juan mayor honored at Miami World AIDS Day concert
Supreme Court won’t review Texas decision against same-sex benefits
Washington Blade, April Ryan excluded from White House’s Christmas party guest list
Prominent activist heckles Russian ambassador over Chechnya
Will Kennedy stick with gays in Masterpiece Cakeshop case?
watermark
World
Transgender rights bill introduced in Guatemala
Transgender, gender non-conforming photo shoot ‘disrupts’ Oxford
World AIDS Day used to highlight HIV/AIDS stigma, discrimination
Randy Berry is no longer US LGBTI envoy
Gay U.S. couple arrested in Thailand for exposing their butts at Thai temple
Tillerson: Democracy and human rights are ‘enduring values’
watermark
Opinions
NBC’s Chuck Todd confirms he’s a real jerk
Yes, Breitbart, Trump’s White House is homophobic
Civil rights pastor grew in face of change
AIDS at 37 remains a scourge
Masterpiece Cakeshop is not about religious freedom
Will D.C. campaigns go ‘on the dole’ with tax dollars?
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: Homo home gifts sure to please
Queen biopic halts production over director Bryan Singer’s absence
Met Opera conductor James Levine suspended over sexual abuse allegations
Elton John’s mother Sheila Farebrother dies at 92
Rihanna won’t use trans models as ‘a marketing tool’ for Fenty Beauty
Jenni Rivera’s son Johnny Lopez comes out as bisexual
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup