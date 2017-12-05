Australian politician Tim Wilson proposes to partner during same-sex marriage debate

Australian Member of Parliament Tim Wilson proposed to his longtime partner Ryan Patrick Bolger while on the House floor debating legalizing same-sex marriage.

While urging his colleagues to approve the Marriage Amendment (Definition and Religious Freedoms) Bill of 2017, Wilson got personal by saying that the same-sex debate has been “the soundtrack to our relationship.” The couple has been engaged for nine years.

“In my first speech I defined our bond by the ring that sits on both of our left hands, and they are the answer to a question we cannot ask,” Wilson says. “There’s only one thing left to do: Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?”

Bolger, who was seated in the gallery, responded with a big smile and a nodded “yes” to the applause of the group.

Deputy Speaker Rob Mitchell makes sure the proposal is put on the official transcript by saying “that was a yes, a resounding yes.”

The Australian House of Representatives noted on Twitter that Wilson appears to be the first member to propose on the House floor.

Update: We’ve dug through Hansard and @timwilsoncomau appears to be the first ever Member to propose on the floor of the House. pic.twitter.com/NLGLxpYIrm — Australian House of Representatives (@AboutTheHouse) December 4, 2017

The House of Representatives has been working on settling the legalization of same-sex marriage in Australia before the end of the year.