December 5, 2017 at 2:34 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Australian politician Tim Wilson proposes to partner during same-sex marriage debate

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Australian Member of Parliament Tim Wilson proposed to his longtime partner Ryan Patrick Bolger while on the House floor debating legalizing same-sex marriage.

While urging his colleagues to approve the Marriage Amendment (Definition and Religious Freedoms) Bill of 2017, Wilson got personal by saying that the same-sex debate has been “the soundtrack to our relationship.” The couple has been engaged for nine years.

“In my first speech I defined our bond by the ring that sits on both of our left hands, and they are the answer to a question we cannot ask,” Wilson says. “There’s only one thing left to do: Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?”

Bolger, who was seated in the gallery, responded with a big smile and a nodded “yes” to the applause of the group.

Deputy Speaker Rob Mitchell makes sure the proposal is put on the official transcript by saying “that was a yes, a resounding yes.”

The Australian House of Representatives noted on Twitter that Wilson appears to be the first member to propose on the House floor.

The House of Representatives has been working on settling the legalization of same-sex marriage in Australia before the end of the year.

watermark
Local
Banana Café set to close Dec. 16
Dominion joins Equality Virginia pro-LGBT business initiative
Stein Club to honor Takano at holiday party
Lesbian deputy mayor violated ‘babysitting’ rule
Comings & Goings
Trans protester declined offer to meet with police chief
watermark
National
Masterpiece Cakeshop case is ‘about freedom’
Troubling signs for gays at Masterpiece Cakeshop arguments
MSNBC host Joy Reid apologizes for ‘tone deaf’ homophobic blog posts
San Juan mayor honored at Miami World AIDS Day concert
Supreme Court won’t review Texas decision against same-sex benefits
Washington Blade, April Ryan excluded from White House’s Christmas party guest list
Austria, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Ruling paves way for same-sex marriage in Austria
Australian politician Tim Wilson proposes to partner during same-sex marriage debate
LGBT candidates run in Honduras elections
Transgender rights bill introduced in Guatemala
Transgender, gender non-conforming photo shoot ‘disrupts’ Oxford
World AIDS Day used to highlight HIV/AIDS stigma, discrimination
watermark
Opinions
It’s easier to fire media figures than politicians
NBC’s Chuck Todd confirms he’s a real jerk
Yes, Breitbart, Trump’s White House is homophobic
Civil rights pastor grew in face of change
AIDS at 37 remains a scourge
Masterpiece Cakeshop is not about religious freedom
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Singer Melanie Martinez denies raping former friend, says she ‘never said no’
Director Bryan Singer fired from Queen biopic
‘House of Cards’ will shift focus to Robin Wright for final season
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: Homo home gifts sure to please
Queen biopic halts production over director Bryan Singer’s absence
Met Opera conductor James Levine suspended over sexual abuse allegations
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup