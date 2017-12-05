Masterpiece Cakeshop case is ‘about freedom’

The gay couple in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case on Tuesday said the issue is about equality.

“This is about freedom, freedom for LGBT people to live full lives in public,” David Mullins told LGBT rights advocates who were gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mullins and his husband, Charlie Craig, spoke to the activists after the justices heard oral arguments in the case.

Jack Phillips, owner of the Masterpiece Cakeshop in suburban Denver, maintains the First Amendment allows him to refuse to bake wedding cakes for same-sex couples because of his religious beliefs. Mullins and Craig insist Phillips discriminated against them because of their sexual orientation.

“We want everyone to be free and equal,” Mullins told the activists after the oral arguments ended. “All deserve fair and equal treatment and that’s why we’re here today.”

