December 5, 2017 at 1:00 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Masterpiece Cakeshop case is ‘about freedom’

The gay couple in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case says their case is about “freedom.” (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The gay couple in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case on Tuesday said the issue is about equality.

“This is about freedom, freedom for LGBT people to live full lives in public,” David Mullins told LGBT rights advocates who were gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mullins and his husband, Charlie Craig, spoke to the activists after the justices heard oral arguments in the case.

Jack Phillips, owner of the Masterpiece Cakeshop in suburban Denver, maintains the First Amendment allows him to refuse to bake wedding cakes for same-sex couples because of his religious beliefs. Mullins and Craig insist Phillips discriminated against them because of their sexual orientation.

“We want everyone to be free and equal,” Mullins told the activists after the oral arguments ended. “All deserve fair and equal treatment and that’s why we’re here today.”

The Washington Blade will update this story.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
Dominion joins Equality Virginia pro-LGBT business initiative
Stein Club to honor Takano at holiday party
Lesbian deputy mayor violated ‘babysitting’ rule
Comings & Goings
Trans protester declined offer to meet with police chief
FreeState Justice launches LGBT legal defense fund
watermark
National
Masterpiece Cakeshop case is ‘about freedom’
Troubling signs for gays from Supreme Court in cakeshop arguments
MSNBC host Joy Reid apologizes for ‘tone deaf’ homophobic blog posts
San Juan mayor honored at Miami World AIDS Day concert
Supreme Court won’t review Texas decision against same-sex benefits
Washington Blade, April Ryan excluded from White House’s Christmas party guest list
watermark
World
LGBT candidates run in Honduras elections
Transgender rights bill introduced in Guatemala
Transgender, gender non-conforming photo shoot ‘disrupts’ Oxford
World AIDS Day used to highlight HIV/AIDS stigma, discrimination
Randy Berry is no longer US LGBTI envoy
Gay U.S. couple arrested in Thailand for exposing their butts at Thai temple
watermark
Opinions
NBC’s Chuck Todd confirms he’s a real jerk
Yes, Breitbart, Trump’s White House is homophobic
Civil rights pastor grew in face of change
AIDS at 37 remains a scourge
Masterpiece Cakeshop is not about religious freedom
Will D.C. campaigns go ‘on the dole’ with tax dollars?
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: Homo home gifts sure to please
Queen biopic halts production over director Bryan Singer’s absence
Met Opera conductor James Levine suspended over sexual abuse allegations
Elton John’s mother Sheila Farebrother dies at 92
Rihanna won’t use trans models as ‘a marketing tool’ for Fenty Beauty
Jenni Rivera’s son Johnny Lopez comes out as bisexual
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup