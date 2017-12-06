Anthony Rapp says he is ‘gratified’ by response to Kevin Spacey allegations

Anthony Rapp says he is “gratified” by the responses he’s received after coming forward with his sexual misconduct allegation against Kevin Spacey.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, the “Star Trek: Discovery” star opened up about his feelings in the aftermath of his allegation.

“I’ve been very surprised by it all,” Rapp says. “I’ve been very gratified by the response I’ve gotten from so many people. I think all of this is an important step to dismantle the machinery that allowed this sort of thing to continue.”

In a BuzzFeed article published in October, Rapp claimed that Spacey made sexual advances towards him at a party when he was 14 years old. Rapp’s allegation led to an onslaught of numerous other allegations. Spacey was fired from his hit Netflix series “House of Cards” and edited out of the upcoming film “All the Money in the World,” in which Christopher Plummer took his place as billionaire John Paul Getty.

The response towards Rapp hasn’t been all positive. Some “House of Cards” fans took their frustration on losing Spacey from the show out on Rapp, who shared some of the messages he’s received on social media.

Here are some comments on Instagram. I’ve decided I want to share some of them because these people need to be outed for their harassment. pic.twitter.com/Dxf9Ab5Mmc — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) November 29, 2017

Netflix announced that “House of Cards” will resume production on its final season with Robin Wright as the new series lead. Rapp tweeted that he is also “gratified” that crew members will be able to resume work.

“I’m very gratified to learn that the many folks who’ve been in limbo this past month will in fact have the chance to complete their work that had been interrupted. I wish them all the very best on @HouseofCards Season 6,” Rapp tweeted.

I’m very gratified to learn that the many folks who’ve been in limbo this past month will in fact have the chance to complete their work that had been interrupted. I wish them all the very best on @HouseofCards Season 6. https://t.co/o4Qh0JzKek — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) December 4, 2017

As for Rapp’s current plans, he tells Entertainment Tonight he’s taking a vacation with his boyfriend.

“I’m going on a safari with my boyfriend,” Rapp says. “‘We’re going to be in Africa, in Tanzania, on a safari, which is sort of a lifelong dream and it’s just worked out that it’s over the holidays.”