December 7, 2017 at 5:10 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Australia House of Representatives approves same-sex marriage bill

The Australian House of Representatives has approved a bill that would extend marriage rights to same-sex couples. (Image by Fry1989; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

The Australian House of Representatives on Thursday nearly unanimously approved a bill that would extend marriage rights for same-sex couples.

The vote took place less than a week after the bill passed in the Australian Senate by a 43-12 vote margin.

Lawmakers approved the bill less than a month after the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced the majority of voters who took part in a non-binding plebiscite on whether gays and lesbians should be able to legally in the country said “yes.” Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull urged lawmakers to approve the marriage bill by Christmas.

“Thank you Australia,” wrote Alex Greenwich, a gay member of the New South Wales Parliament, after the vote. “Together, we did this. Marriage equality is finally the law of the land and it’s time to start celebrating.”

Same-sex couples can apply to get married on Dec. 9.

Australian law says couples must wait 30 days to get married once they apply to do so. The first same-sex marriages in the country will take place on Jan. 9.

“The overwhelming final lower house vote … is a hugely welcome result after the weeks, months and years of campaigning, particularly after the more recent anxiety and distress for LGBTIQ people and our families,” Sally Goldner, a bisexual and transgender rights advocate in the city of Melbourne, told the Washington Blade after the vote. “Celebrations deserve to be long and loud. All the same, once the hangovers clear, it will be necessary to move forward into the future to work on equality and equity for bi, intersex, trans and gender diverse people where legal and social reform is lagging behind and well overdue.”

The Washington Blade will continue to update this story.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
D.C.’s LGBT AIDS programs get mixed reviews
Banana Café set to close Dec. 16
Dominion joins Equality Virginia pro-LGBT business initiative
Stein Club to honor Takano at holiday party
Lesbian deputy mayor violated ‘babysitting’ rule
Comings & Goings
Stonewall Inn, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Stonewall Monument spared from Trump review
Lambda Legal poised to unionize amid staff discontent
Masterpiece Cakeshop case is ‘about freedom’
Troubling signs for gays at Masterpiece Cakeshop arguments
MSNBC host Joy Reid apologizes for ‘tone deaf’ homophobic blog posts
San Juan mayor honored at Miami World AIDS Day concert
watermark
World
Australia House of Representatives approves same-sex marriage bill
Costa Rican lawyer named new UN LGBTI rights watchdog
Ruling paves way for same-sex marriage in Austria
Australian politician Tim Wilson proposes to partner during same-sex marriage debate
LGBT candidates run in Honduras elections
Transgender rights bill introduced in Guatemala
watermark
Opinions
No LGBT history, no equality
It’s easier to fire media figures than politicians
NBC’s Chuck Todd confirms he’s a real jerk
Yes, Breitbart, Trump’s White House is homophobic
Civil rights pastor grew in face of change
AIDS at 37 remains a scourge
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
QUEERY: Paul Heins
Anthony Rapp says he is ‘gratified’ by response to Kevin Spacey allegations
Pink is raising her children to be gender-neutral
‘Exorcist’ showrunner slams fans offended by gay kiss
Bea Arthur Residence for LGBT youth receives name dedication ceremony
Singer Melanie Martinez denies raping former friend, says she ‘never said no’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup