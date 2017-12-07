December 7, 2017 at 12:13 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Former soccer star Robbie Rogers marries producer Greg Berlanti

A post shared by Robbie Rogers (@robbierogers) on

Former Los Angeles Galaxy player Robbie Rogers tied the knot with producer Greg Berlanti on Saturday.

Rogers, 30, and Berlanti, 45, have been dating since 2013 and became engaged last December. The couple has a son, Caleb, who they had via surrogate in February 2016.

“Still recovering from the most emotional beautiful day, exceeding any dream I ever had. To marry the man I love in front of all of my loved one’s was not something I grew up thinking would ever happen. Thank you to the men and women who made this day possible. Also thank you @hanaasano for capturing this picture, convincing Caleb to smile at the camera this long was impressive,” Rogers captioned a photo of the newlyweds with their son.

Rogers’ best man Warren Alfie Baker shared more details of the celebration on Instagram.

“Pre wedding mini photo shoot we set up at the house in Malibu for the main main @robbierogers The most amazing day and was sooo honored to be best man,” Baker wrote in a post of the wedding party.

Rogers, the first openly gay male athlete in a North American professional sports league, retired from the MLS last month. Berlanti is known for his work on “Arrow,” “The Flash” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” He is also the producer of the upcoming teen gay romance film “Love, Simon.”

 

