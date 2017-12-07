Red-Themed Toy Drive is Dec. 19

Impulse D.C. presents Walter Lundy’s seventh annual Red-Themed Toy Drive Party at Eighteenth Street Lounge (1212 18th St., N.W.) on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

There will be an open bar and and a soul food buffet. Admission is free but guests are asked to wear red and bring unwrapped toys. The toys will be donated to vulnerable and underserved children and families in the local community. Lundy is a local gay philanthropist.

For more details, visit facebook.com/impulsegroupdc.