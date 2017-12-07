December 7, 2017 at 3:34 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Red-Themed Toy Drive is Dec. 19
Red Theme Toy Drive Party, gay news, Washington Blade

Red Theme Toy Drive Party (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Impulse D.C. presents Walter Lundy’s seventh annual Red-Themed Toy Drive Party at Eighteenth Street Lounge (1212 18th St., N.W.) on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

There will be an open bar and and a soul food buffet. Admission is free but guests are asked to wear red and bring unwrapped toys. The toys will be donated to vulnerable and underserved children and families in the local community. Lundy is a local gay philanthropist.

For more details, visit facebook.com/impulsegroupdc.

