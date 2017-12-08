December 8, 2017 at 4:03 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Madaleno to accept public financing in Md. governor’s race

Maryland state Sen. Rich Madaleno (D-Montgomery County) on Dec. 8, 2017, announced he will accept public financing for his gubernatorial campaign. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Maryland state Sen. Rich Madaleno (D-Montgomery County) on Friday announced he will accept public financing for his gubernatorial campaign.

“I am honored to accept public financing for the Democratic nomination because I believe it is time that we stand together and say enough is enough,” said Madaleno in a press release that announced his decision. “As Democrats, we should no longer accept unlimited dark money pouring into our elections. We will fight for everyday families and not the interests of the big donor class. We will enact policies that help everyone and not just those at the very top.”

The Baltimore Sun reported Madaleno will now be able to raise up to $2.8 million, with roughly $1.4 million of it in public funds.

Former NAACP President Benjamin Jealous, Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and former State Department officials Alec Ross and Krishanti Vignarajah are among the Democrats who are running to succeed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Hogan and then-state Del. Heather Mizeur (D-Montgomery County) accepted public funding for their 2014 gubernatorial campaigns.

“The Republican Party, including Larry Hogan, has already sold out to its billionaire backers,” said Madaleno in his press release. “Democrats must set an example and give average voters an equal voice in the electoral process.”

Madaleno in 2002 became the first openly gay person elected to the Maryland State Assembly. He has represented the 18th Senate District in the state Senate since 2007.

Madaleno could become the first openly gay man elected in the U.S. if he were to win in 2018.

