December 8, 2017 at 2:38 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Raunchy fun with John Waters
John Waters brings his annual holiday show “A John Waters Christmas” to the Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria, Va.) on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
The one-man show tackles humorous Christmas questions like “Has Santa ever been nude?” and “Is Prancer the only gay reindeer?” Waters has performed the annual stand-up show for 13 years and adds new material each year. Tickets are $55.
