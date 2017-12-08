Raunchy fun with John Waters

John Waters brings his annual holiday show “A John Waters Christmas” to the Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria, Va.) on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The one-man show tackles humorous Christmas questions like “Has Santa ever been nude?” and “Is Prancer the only gay reindeer?” Waters has performed the annual stand-up show for 13 years and adds new material each year. Tickets are $55.

For more information, visit birchmere.com.