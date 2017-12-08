In my conversations this fall with various clients and friends who are contemplating a move, I often hear, “I’m waiting until spring.” If you fall into this category, the time to get the ball rolling is NOW. By doing so, you may be able to get your home sold before the spring market for more money and with fewer headaches along the way.

So here are our top reasons to get your home ready to list NOW:

1. Beat the Spring Rush. When you get your home ready to list now, you will save yourself some major stress come spring. Your agent can schedule time for a staging consultant to walk through the house to give you a checklist of projects to tackle. You can line up contractors to start work in early January when they might be less busy and before the craziness of the spring market hits. Trust us on this one – we’ve had many clients feel the pinch when they start making calls to contractors and vendors come March and everyone is already booked!

2. Make Major Exterior Repairs Now. By starting to get your home listing ready now, you’ll be able to tackle any needed exterior work before the cold winter weather hits. Whether it’s roof work, landscaping or exterior painting, you’ll be glad to have these tasks completed before the snow and ice come. Even in March, it might be too cold to do exterior paint, taking you out of an important month of selling.

3. Appeal to Serious Buyers. Most people think it’s best to wait until spring to list their home. However, listing in an “off” time is a great option as well. Serious house hunters are looking all year long due to job or life changes. While you may not get the volume of traffic if you listed in the winter months vs. the spring, you will get more serious buyers through your home, without racking up days on market. Get your home ready to list now to be ready for these eager winter buyers.

4. Go Live When the Market is the Hottest. The real estate market shifts year to year. While we generally know when the peak selling times are, the market has certainly surprised us. By preparing in advance, your agent can activate your listing whenever the market starts to hit the upswing – the hard work is already done.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Now is the perfect time of year to get the ball rolling for a spring sale. Take the needed steps to get your home ready to list now. You’ll beat the spring rush and also be ready for those serious buyers looking over the winter months.

If you’re thinking of selling and want to get started, please reach out, we’re always happy to help.

The Goodhart Group is McEnearney Associates’ top-producing team. In 2016, they helped 120 clients achieve their real estate goals. Led by Sue and Allison Goodhart, they have been named a Top Agent by both Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines. The Goodhart Group can be reached at 703-362-3221 or sue@thegoodhartgroup.com.