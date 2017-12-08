December 8, 2017 at 1:00 pm EST | by Staff reports
Trans men face heavy HIV burden: study
tested for HIV, gay news, Washington Blade, transgender men

(Photo by Equality Michigan; courtesy of the LGBT Free Media Collective)

HIV-positive transgender men in the United States have significant unmet social and health care needs, according to a study published in Research and PracticeAIDSmap reports. Approximately half were living in poverty and only 60 percent had sustained viral suppression.

“Many transgender men receiving HIV medical care in the United States face socioeconomic challenges and suboptimal health outcomes,” write the authors. “Although these transgender men had access to HIV medical care, many experienced poor health outcomes and unmet needs.”

Transgender people experience poorer health outcomes compared to cisgendered individuals, AIDSmap reports.

Little is known about characteristics and outcomes of HIV-positive transgender men (designated female at birth). A team of investigators therefore analyzed the records of patients who received HIV care in the United States between 2009-2014. Their aim was to characterize the sociodemographic and clinical characteristics of these patients, AIDSmap reports.

Overall, transgender men constituted 0.16 percent of all adults but 11 percent of transgender adults receiving HIV care in the United States. The majority (59 percent) were aged between 18-49 years and 40 percent identified as gay or bisexual. Although 42 percent had completed high school, almost half (47 percent) had an income below the national poverty level. A third were uninsured or relied on a Ryan White program for their health care. Over two-thirds (69 percent) had an unmet support need and a quarter were currently living with depression, AIDSmap reports.

Most (53 percent) were sexually active.

The majority (57 percent) had been living with HIV for 10 or more years; a quarter had a history of an AIDS diagnosis. The vast majority (93 percent) had ever taken antiretrovirals; 88 percent were on HIV therapy and 83 percent were fully adherent to their treatment. Last viral load measurement was undetectable in 69 percent and 57 percent had a current CD4 cell count above 500 cells/mm3. Two-thirds of patients had a viral load test every six months but only 40 percent had received sexual health or HIV prevention counseling from a health care professional, AIDSmap reports.

“More than one in 10 transgender persons receiving HIV care were transgender men. HIV-positive transgender men receiving medical care in the United States constitute a small group with socioeconomic challenges, unmet needs for supportive services, and poor (health outcomes),” conclude the authors. “To decrease disparities and achieve health equity among HIV-positive men, HIV care models could incorporate transgender-sensitive health care and mental health services and health insurance inclusive of sex reassignment procedures and physical sex-related care.”

Mark Takano, United States House, California, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Takano asks LGBT community to help Dems retake House
William Sievert dies at 70
D.C.’s LGBT AIDS programs get mixed reviews
Banana Café set to close Dec. 16
Dominion joins Equality Virginia pro-LGBT business initiative
Stein Club to honor Takano at holiday party
watermark
National
Aisha Moodie-Mills: ‘It is time for me to leave Victory’
Baldwin criticizes Trump at Victory Institute conference
Stonewall Monument spared from Trump review
Lambda Legal poised to unionize amid staff discontent
Masterpiece Cakeshop case is ‘about freedom’
Troubling signs for gays at Masterpiece Cakeshop arguments
watermark
World
UN human rights chief: Global LGBTI fight is a ‘struggle’
Australia House of Representatives approves same-sex marriage bill
Costa Rican lawyer named new UN LGBTI rights watchdog
Ruling paves way for same-sex marriage in Austria
Australian politician Tim Wilson proposes to partner during same-sex marriage debate
LGBT candidates run in Honduras elections
watermark
Opinions
D.C. deserves a city ‘Office of Nightlife’ – done right
A Canadian apology for the U.S. to emulate
No LGBT history, no equality
It’s easier to fire media figures than politicians
NBC’s Chuck Todd confirms he’s a real jerk
Yes, Breitbart, Trump’s White House is homophobic
First Baptist Church, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
First Baptist to present Christmas concert
Raunchy fun with John Waters
Well-Strung members to compete on ‘Amazing Race’
Sarah Paulson was told to keep ‘unconventional’ romance with Holland Taylor secret
Patti LaBelle opens up about why Luther Vandross never came out
Director Bryan Singer sued for alleged rape of 17-year-old boy
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup