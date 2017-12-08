Well-Strung members to compete on ‘Amazing Race’

Trevor Wadleigh and Chris Marchant, two members of the all-gay string quartet Well-Strung, will be competing on season 30 of “The Amazing Race,” CBS announced.

Well-Strung is known for their pop/classical music crossovers which have caught the attention of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Wadleigh and Marchant, known as #TeamWellStrung, explain in their introduction video that their “strong stark differences are going to play well together during the race.”

So pumped to announce that Trevor @tdwadleigh and I will be competing as #TeamWellStrung on the #AmazingRace starting January 3rd on CBS! #tar30 A post shared by Chris Marchant (@chrisjmarchant) on Dec 7, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

Other cast members include “Big Brother” stars Cody Nickson and Jessica Graff. Nickson sparked backlash for making transphobic remarks during season 19 of the reality series.

Host Phil Keoghan told TV Guide this season’s cast has “the most competitive teams in the history of ‘The Amazing Race.'”

“If you look on paper at who we have lined up at the starting line this season, you will see we have teams that are the best of the best in their chosen field, hot shots — and hot dogs — in their chosen fields. And then there are a few wild cards in there,” Keoghan says.

“The Amazing Race” premieres Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Meet the rest of the cast below.