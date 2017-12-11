December 11, 2017 at 3:04 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
‘America’s Next Top Model’ will crossover with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

A post shared by America’s Next Top Model (@antmvh1) on

“America’s Next Top Model” will crossover with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for its 24th cycle.

The contestants will be paired with “Drag Race” alums Katya, Valentina, and Manila Luzon for a photo shoot challenge, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“They’re so friggin’ gorgeous and can pose their asses off,” Tyra Banks told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s a difficult model to be in a shot with.… Not all of my models prevailed. Valentina killed it. I’m sitting there editing film and I’m like, can I get a shot of my girls looking at least half as good as Valentina?”

Banks, who left the show in 2015 and was replaced with Rita Ora, will return as host for the upcoming season.

Model Ashley Graham, Paper Magazine Chief Creative Officer Drew Elliott and celebrity stylist Law Roach will return as judges. Guest judges scheduled to appear include Nigel Barker, Director X, Patrick Starr and Jourdan Dunn.

“America’s Next Top Model” returns on Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. on VH1.

watermark
Local
Madaleno to accept public financing in Md. governor’s race
Takano asks LGBT community to help Dems retake House
William Sievert dies at 70
D.C.’s LGBT AIDS programs get mixed reviews
Banana Café set to close Dec. 16
Dominion joins Equality Virginia pro-LGBT business initiative
watermark
National
Pentagon to allow trans enlistments Jan. 1 after latest court order
Man detonates ‘improvised’ pipe bomb in NYC subway
Supreme Court won’t hear case seeking Title VII protection for gays
Australia marriage activist attends Victory Institute conference
Aisha Moodie-Mills: ‘It is time for me to leave Victory’
Baldwin criticizes Trump at Victory Institute conference
Bermuda, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Bermuda House approves same-sex marriage repeal bill
UN human rights chief: Global LGBTI fight is a ‘struggle’
Australia House of Representatives approves same-sex marriage bill
Costa Rican lawyer named new UN LGBTI rights watchdog
Ruling paves way for same-sex marriage in Austria
Australian politician Tim Wilson proposes to partner during same-sex marriage debate
watermark
Opinions
HRC stands with Dreamers across America
D.C. deserves a city ‘Office of Nightlife’ – done right
A Canadian apology for the U.S. to emulate
No LGBT history, no equality
It’s easier to fire media figures than politicians
NBC’s Chuck Todd confirms he’s a real jerk
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: Gay gifts galore
Netflix unveils first look at new ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ cast
FX to adapt podcast ‘Welcome to Night Vale’ into TV series
‘America’s Next Top Model’ will crossover with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
Full list: Golden Globes 2018 nominees
Holidazed party is Dec. 16 at Town
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup