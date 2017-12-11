December 11, 2017 at 3:43 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
FX to adapt podcast ‘Welcome to Night Vale’ into TV series

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Welcome to Night Vale” will soon be turned into a TV series.

Deadline reports that FX and Sony Pictures Television have reached a deal to bring the popular podcast to the small screen. Better Call Saul executive producer Gennifer Hutchison is on board to executive produce the series.

Podcast creators Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor will also serve as executive producers.

“We’ve never met anyone in the industry who understands our world and approach to storytelling better than Gennifer does,” Fink and Cranor said in a statement. “We are lucky to be working with her, as well as FX – a network with a long history of creating excellent television.”

Fink and Cranor will also pen script books for seasons three and four of the podcast.

The horror podcast launched in 2012 and developed a cult following for the fictional town of Night Vale. The romance between narrator Cecil Palmer and scientist newcomer Carlos also gained a huge following. The podcast has spurned spin-off series, touring live shows and two novels.

