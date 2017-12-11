Three people suffered minor injuries on Monday when a man detonated an “improvised” device in a subway passageway between Times Square and the Port Authority bus terminal in Midtown Manhattan.

Authorities told reporters during a press conference that a 27-year-old man from Bangladesh who has lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., for seven years detonated what they described as a pipe bomb that was strapped to his body at around 7:20 a.m. The man suffered serious injuries during the incident and has been brought to Bellevue Hospital.

Subway stations and streets throughout Midtown Manhattan were closed for several hours.

“This was an attempted terrorist attack,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters during the press conference.

“This is New York,” added New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “The reality is we are a target by many who want to make a statement against democracy, against freedom.”

Monday’s incident took place less than two months after eight people died when a rental pickup truck plowed into a bicycle path along the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan.

The man, who is originally from Uzbekistan, reportedly shouted “Allahu akbar” after he left the truck. The incident, which took place on Halloween, occurred a few blocks north of the World Trade Center memorial and less than a mile south of the Christopher Street pier in Manhattan’s West Village.

A bomb that was placed in a dumpster in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood in September 2016 injured more than two dozen people. A federal jury in October convicted a New Jersey man who authorities said planted the device and a second bomb that did not explode.