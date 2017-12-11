December 11, 2017 at 4:02 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Netflix unveils first look at new ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ cast

( Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France. Photo via Netflix.)

Netflix has revealed the new Fab Five for its “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” revival.

The revamped cast will include designer Bobby Berk, former “Real World: Philadelphia” star Karamo Brown, who will focus on culture; Antoni Porowski, who will focus on food and wine; Jonathan Van Ness, who specializes in grooming; and Tan France, who will give fashion advice.

The show will move from its New York City location to Atlanta to help improve the lives of men and women.

Series creator David Collins told Entertainment Weekly that the show has been recreated with a younger fanbase in mind.

“It’s a really great show, and it’s a new time with a new audience. The millennials don’t remember the old show,” Collins says. “It’s got such a great heart and soul and humor to it, so I’m excited for a new audience.”

Original cast members Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Jai Rodriguez, Kyan Douglas and Thom Felicia were rumored to join the show in some capacity but no word on if, or how, the old crew will rejoin the Netflix version.

“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” streams on Netflix in February.

watermark
Local
Madaleno to accept public financing in Md. governor’s race
Takano asks LGBT community to help Dems retake House
William Sievert dies at 70
D.C.’s LGBT AIDS programs get mixed reviews
Banana Café set to close Dec. 16
Dominion joins Equality Virginia pro-LGBT business initiative
watermark
National
Pentagon to allow trans enlistments Jan. 1 after latest court order
Man detonates ‘improvised’ pipe bomb in NYC subway
Supreme Court won’t hear case seeking Title VII protection for gays
Australia marriage activist attends Victory Institute conference
Aisha Moodie-Mills: ‘It is time for me to leave Victory’
Baldwin criticizes Trump at Victory Institute conference
Bermuda, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Bermuda House approves same-sex marriage repeal bill
UN human rights chief: Global LGBTI fight is a ‘struggle’
Australia House of Representatives approves same-sex marriage bill
Costa Rican lawyer named new UN LGBTI rights watchdog
Ruling paves way for same-sex marriage in Austria
Australian politician Tim Wilson proposes to partner during same-sex marriage debate
watermark
Opinions
HRC stands with Dreamers across America
D.C. deserves a city ‘Office of Nightlife’ – done right
A Canadian apology for the U.S. to emulate
No LGBT history, no equality
It’s easier to fire media figures than politicians
NBC’s Chuck Todd confirms he’s a real jerk
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: Gay gifts galore
Netflix unveils first look at new ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ cast
FX to adapt podcast ‘Welcome to Night Vale’ into TV series
‘America’s Next Top Model’ will crossover with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
Full list: Golden Globes 2018 nominees
Holidazed party is Dec. 16 at Town
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup