Netflix unveils first look at new ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ cast

Netflix has revealed the new Fab Five for its “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” revival.

The revamped cast will include designer Bobby Berk, former “Real World: Philadelphia” star Karamo Brown, who will focus on culture; Antoni Porowski, who will focus on food and wine; Jonathan Van Ness, who specializes in grooming; and Tan France, who will give fashion advice.

The show will move from its New York City location to Atlanta to help improve the lives of men and women.

Series creator David Collins told Entertainment Weekly that the show has been recreated with a younger fanbase in mind.

“It’s a really great show, and it’s a new time with a new audience. The millennials don’t remember the old show,” Collins says. “It’s got such a great heart and soul and humor to it, so I’m excited for a new audience.”

Original cast members Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Jai Rodriguez, Kyan Douglas and Thom Felicia were rumored to join the show in some capacity but no word on if, or how, the old crew will rejoin the Netflix version.

“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” streams on Netflix in February.