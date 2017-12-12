December 12, 2017 at 4:37 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Cold outside, hot inside
Green Lantern, gay news, Washington Blade

Green Lantern (Washington Blade file photo by Hugh Clarke

Gay bars Uproar and Green Lantern are turning up the heat with parties that require minimal clothing.

Uproar (639 Florida Ave., N.W.) hosts Shirtless Saturday on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. Drink specials include $4 rails, domestic beers and jumbo wings. The party is followed by Butch House Night featuring music from DJ Matt Pierce. There is no cover. For more details, visit facebook.com/uproarloungedc.

Green Lantern (1335 Green Ct., N.W.) hosts Jox: the GL Underwear Party on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 9 p.m.-3 a.m. DJ David Merrill will spin tracks all night. Clothes check will be available. For more information, visit facebook.com/greenlanterndc.

