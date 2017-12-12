December 12, 2017 at 2:46 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Netflix releases first look at ‘Sense8’ finale

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Netflix has released a first look at the two-hour “Sense8” finale special.

The video shows behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with the cast and clips of the cast meeting fans all around the world.

Max Riemelt, Toby Onwumere, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Doona Bae and Brian J. Smith all make appearances in the short video.

“Sense8,” the sci-fi series from transgender sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski, follows eight strangers from around the world who discover they are all psychically interconnected. The show was canceled in June after two seasons but after an outcry from fans on social media, Netflix announced the show would wrap things up with a finale special.

Riemelt says the cast and crew are “happy to give them [fans] an end that will satisfy them.”

The finale is expected to stream in 2018.

Watch below.

