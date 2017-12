The Washington Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre (513 13th St., N.W.) through Sunday, Dec. 24.

Septime Webre’s “The Nutcracker” sets the classic holiday tale in historic Georgetown. Notable historical figures such as George Washington and King George III make appearances. Tickets range from $30-147.

For a complete list of showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit warnertheaterdc.com.