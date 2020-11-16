November 16, 2020 at 9:33 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Lewes fire chief uses anti-gay slur to describe drag queen
A screenshot of Lewes, Del., fire chief William Buckaloo‘s anti-gay comments against local drag queen Magnolia Applebottom.

The chief of the Lewes Fire Department on Sunday used an anti-gay slur to describe a local drag queen.

William Buckaloo called Magnolia Applebottom a “faggot” in a Facebook post he wrote while she performed at the Blue Moon in Rehoboth Beach.

“The shit I get talked in to (sic) … Matt, talked us to go to a faggot show,” proclaimed Buckaloo in the post.

Applebottom on Monday shared Buckaloo’s post on her Instagram page.

“What a sad turn of events,” wrote Applebottom. “The Lewes Fire chief thought it was ok to go to a gay-owned and operated establishment … and go to a show hosted and produced by a (sic) award-winning gay entertainer and use that F word on social media.”

“Your job is to protect the people in our community, not bring us down,” added Applebottom. “Do better!!! Be better!!! And we recognize your inappropriate behavior.”

Applebottom told the Washington Blade that Buckaloo wrote the post while he was sitting in the front row during her show.

“In my eight years or performing at the Blue Moon I’ve never encountered such disrespect,” said Applebottom.

Buckaloo’s comments have sparked outrage on social media.

Mitch Case, a gay man whose parents live in Lewes, on Monday emailed a screenshot of Bucklaoo’s comments to the Blade. Case said Buckaloo should be fired.

“As a gay man whose parents reside in Lewes, I’m disgusted,” wrote Case in his email to the Blade. “To live in a community known for its acceptance of LGBTQ people and use language like this in the year 2020 is truly disgraceful. Chief Bucklaoo should be fired immediately.”

The Blade has reached out to Buckaloo, the Lewes Fire Department and openly gay Lewes Mayor Ted Becker for comment.

“It’s sad people like Bill are hiding in plain sight,” Applebottom told the Blade. “I really hope he held accountable for his behavior.”

“I want to thank everyone in the community for their support,” she added.

