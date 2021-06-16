Opinion | Pack your suitcase, it’s time to travel again

The light at the end of COVID for me means going back to cruising, no not online, but on the high seas. Each of us has a place we wanted to visit before the pandemic and are now planning to take that trip. For me it’s a transatlantic cruise on the Celebrity APEX. After COVID, traveling won’t always be easy, especially internationally.

The excitement of seeing the light at the end of the COVID tunnel was never more obvious than when watching the thousands of people participate in D.C.’s Pride walk. The energy was infectious.

Planning my cruise began two years ago. It was cancelled in 2020 and rescheduled to sail Oct. 21, 2021 from Barcelona. Until recently, no one knew when cruise ships could begin to sail again. First to announce regular sailings was Celebrity with summer sailings out of Athens. With that knowledge I made flight arrangements to Barcelona. Then the CDC announced with appropriate precautions they could start sailing from U.S. ports on June 26. I still waited with baited breath to see if my cruise would go. Now I know it will but the APEX will leave Barcelona on Oct. 10 instead of the 21. Kudos to American Express travel for helping to make my ticket changes at the same price. Some of you may be finding airlines are now jacking up their prices.

The other change was Celebrity cancelled a planned stop in Lisbon, a city I looked forward to seeing, having never been there. But nothing will take away from the excitement I will feel when walking up the gangplank and being shown to my stateroom on Oct. 10. With three ports of call in Spain; one in Portugal; and one in the Canary Islands it will be a fantastic voyage because for me the best times are those when the ship is at sea and we will have eight days at sea.

Then there is the idiot Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, trying to insist cruise ships leaving from his state allow anyone to sail with or without a vaccination. One would think after the Celebrity Millennium sailing out of St. Marten had two vaccinated guests test positive with breakthrough infections and no symptoms he would agree it was fortunate Celebrity had mandated all crew and passengers be vaccinated, based on CDC guidelines, preventing spread of the virus. This actually made me feel more positive about going on my cruise.

According to CNN travel “More of Europe is opening up to US leisure travelers in time for summer — especially the fully vaccinated. Travel heavyweights France and Spain are the latest to open their doors. It is important if you want expert input into your travel decision, to view the websites of the US State Department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which provide COVID-19 risk assessments by country. Both agencies rate many of the countries open to U.S. travelers at Level 4, the highest risk for COVID-19. Also, remember that all air passengers age two and older must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that’s no more than three days old to enter the United States. So if you want to travel internationally make sure you are up to date on the latest documents and information you will need to do so safely.

Instead you may decide to stay in the United States and see some of the sights you haven’t had time to visit before. Travel the California coast on Highway One and see Big Sur. You will be amazed at places like the Grand Canyon, or national parks like Yosemite, Yellowstone, or Acadia in Maine. Stop and see Mt. Rushmore on your travels. States across the nation are opening up and if you are vaccinated you can feel pretty comfortable even if you come across some idiots who haven’t taken advantage of the opportunity to make their own and other’s lives safer. We must never forget all those who lost their lives during the past year but let it remind us life is short and we must live it to the fullest while we can.

So pack your bags, be prepared to deal with the unexpected, but have a great time wherever your travels take you.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.