Photos: Reston Pride

In-person festival returns

Published

2 days ago

on

Attendees of Reston Pride dance to a recording of 'YMCA' by the Village People. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2021 Reston Pride Festival was held at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, Va. on Saturday. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Comments

Photos

Photos: Pride at Pitchers

Patrons gather at the popular bar on Saturday

Published

4 days ago

on

June 17, 2021

By

(Washington Blade photo by Vanessa Pham)

Members of the LGBTQ community and allies gathered at Pitchers DC and A League of Her Own on June 12 during Pride. (Washington Blade photos by Vanessa Pham)

Photos

Photos: D.C. celebrates Pride

Marchers chant, ‘We’re here, We’re queer, get used to it!’

Published

6 days ago

on

June 15, 2021

By

Hundreds of participants gather in Freedom Plaza following the Pride Walk. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Capital Pride Alliance and other community organizations came together for a Pride Walk from Dupont Circle to Freedom Plaza on Saturday. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke at the rally following the march. 

Photos

Photos | Dupont Underground ‘Royals’

Blade gallery of D.C. drag opens with a performance

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 5, 2021

By

Shi-Queeta Lee leads the festivities at the 'Royals' drag show on June 4. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade and Dupont Underground opened the exhibition “DC’s Royals: A Celebration of Drag” on Friday. The event included photos, video and a live drag performance. The exhibit is presented by the Leonard-Litz LGBTQ Foundation and can be viewed through June 27. For tickets and more information, visit washingtonblade.com/royals.

