Photos: Reston Pride
In-person festival returns
The 2021 Reston Pride Festival was held at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, Va. on Saturday. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos: Pride at Pitchers
Patrons gather at the popular bar on Saturday
Members of the LGBTQ community and allies gathered at Pitchers DC and A League of Her Own on June 12 during Pride. (Washington Blade photos by Vanessa Pham)
Photos: D.C. celebrates Pride
Marchers chant, ‘We’re here, We’re queer, get used to it!’
The Capital Pride Alliance and other community organizations came together for a Pride Walk from Dupont Circle to Freedom Plaza on Saturday. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke at the rally following the march.
Photos | Dupont Underground ‘Royals’
Blade gallery of D.C. drag opens with a performance
The Washington Blade and Dupont Underground opened the exhibition “DC’s Royals: A Celebration of Drag” on Friday. The event included photos, video and a live drag performance. The exhibit is presented by the Leonard-Litz LGBTQ Foundation and can be viewed through June 27. For tickets and more information, visit washingtonblade.com/royals.
Vigil held after Wilton Manors Pride parade accident
Police describe Wilton Manors Pride incident as ‘fatal traffic crash’
One person dead after pickup truck hits Wilton Manors Pride parade participants
Photos: Reston Pride
ACLU and Justice Department to jointly challenge anti-Trans laws
One person dead after pickup truck hits Wilton Manors Pride parade participants
Conservative West Virginia state GOP lawmaker comes out during Pride
Mother of slain gay youth speaks out
Supreme Court rules for religious agency seeking to reject LGBTQ families
Anti-LGBTQ Colorado baker loses Trans birthday cake court case
