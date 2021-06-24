Connect with us

Out & About

Md. civil rights commission hosts LGBTQ health event

Communities ‘continue to face significant and disturbing barriers’

Published

6 hours ago

on

On Monday, June 28, the Board of Commissioners and staff of the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights will host a virtual event titled “A Hidden Health Crisis: Health Disparities Facing the LGBTQ Community” to celebrate Pride month and “[stand] as allies and in support of the civil rights of the LGBTQ+ community.”

The statement released by the commission reads, “Progress has been achieved in Maryland. Yet the arc of justice must continuously bend towards supporting all historically excluded communities, often while combating against intolerance.  In Maryland, LGBTQ+ communities ‘continue to face significant and disturbing barriers in almost every facet of their lives, including public health, employment, community safety and housing.’  Maryland must identify and address disparities.”

This free virtual event begins at 12 p.m. and registration is available on Eventbrite.

Comments

Out & About

Mayor’s office offers tech training for trans job seekers

Program trans and non-binary individuals interested in building skills

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 24, 2021

By

The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs in conjunction with BYTE BACK will offer a program titled “Transgender Pathway Project: a Free Top Notch Computer Training + Employment Readiness Program” for transgender and non-binary-identifying individuals interested in building essential skills in tech and earning the associated recognized certifications.

The program will offer opportunities to learn essential skills in computer foundations courses; obtain recognized Microsoft and CompTIA certifications; and get hired in an administrative or IT career job.

Admission to the program is competitive with priority given to career-seekers. To register, you must meet the eligibility requirements and pass an assessment test. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 202-903-3958. 

Out & About

Inaugural #RainbowRideDC set for June 26

Event to raise awareness, funds for HIPS

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 24, 2021

By

The ANC Rainbow Caucus, GGWash, WABA, members of the Bicycle Advisory Committee and Pedestrian Advisory Committee and Lime will host the inaugural #RainbowRideDC on Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. 

The event will celebrate queer liberation history on a ride throughout the District and raise awareness and funds for HIPS, an organization that has promoted the health, rights, and dignity of individuals and communities impacted by sexual exchange and/or drug use due to choice, coercion, or circumstance. 

To attend the event, please RSVP. Donations to HIPS can also be made on HIPS’s website.

Out & About

Calendar: June 25-July 1

Events in the week to come

Published

1 day ago

on

June 23, 2021

By

Werk, DJ Tezrah, gay news, Washington Blade
Join A League of Her Own and DJ Tezrah for a Pride block party brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mess Hall. (Washington Blade file photo by Tom Hausman)

Friday, June 25

“DISDance, Pride Edition- Still We Dance” will be at 6:30 p.m. Join the D.C. Public Library and show your Pride by dancing with the Library’s Freegal music collections. Post a video or photo of you and your crew dancing or lip-syncing to Instagram and tag D.C. Public Library on Instagram (@dcpubliclibrary) using the tags #DCPLDanceParty and #StillWeDance. The library’s favorite videos will be shared, and crown the video with the most likes the virtual Queen of Pride! All four Pride playlists are available  here on Freegal with the names Still We Lead, Still We Live, Still We Laugh, and Still We Love.

Prince George’s County Memorial Library Systems will host “STEM at Home: Outside the Binary!” virtually at 12 p.m. The event will ask attendees to make four crafts (one snail craft, two worm crafts, and a clownfish craft) while hearing about animals that don’t quite fit into the male/female biological sex binary. More information is available at: https://ww1.pgcmls.info/event/5160063

Saturday, June 26

Join A League of Her Own, Mess Hall, and DJ Tezrah for a Pride block party brunch at 10 a.m. at Mess Hall. Chef Mathew Ramsey will be on site slinging breakfast sandos and sides, and there will also be ALOHO bartenders on site to keep the party going. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased on Eventbrite

LGBTQ+ youth are invited to join thousands of youth from across the country for the NYC Youth Pride 2021 Watch party at 3 p.m. at the Eaton D.C. This free event will be hosted by the Wanda Alston Foundation in collaboration with NYC Pride. The event includes refreshments, DJ, and streaming entertainment from NYC Youth Pride. Youth up to age 24 admitted. To save a spot, visit Eventbrite.

Sunday, June 27

Join the Garden and ALX for “Growing Pride at the Garden” a family-friendly day in honor of Capital Pride at 2 p.m. This event will have something for everyone, including food trucks and 15 local LGBTQ+ makers and allies that will be selling local goods. Guests are encouraged to register for the event beforehand on Eventbrite.

“Pride Pilates with Becca” will be at 9 a.m. at the Upper West Side Cafe (Squash on Fire). This class is high intensity, low impact, and based on the Pilates principles: breathing, precision, and control. A full body workout is promised with every class and every class is designed for all fitness levels. This session will be $22 and registration is available at outfitclass.com/explore/1129.

Monday, June 28

“Pride Month Social: Stonewall Edition” will be at Freddie’s Beach Bar at 7 p.m. Grab your beach attire and come out to this free event commemorating the Stonewall riots. As part of the event, Freddie’s Beach Bar will be asking for nonperishable food donations for the Arlington Food Assistance Center. Donations are voluntary, but are appreciated. If you would like to dine in, please make a reservation ahead of time. More information is available on Facebook

Join Capital Pride DC for “#StayatHomeDCTrivia – Pride Edition” a monthly virtual trivia event at 6:30 p.m. This month’s questions will focus on LGBTQ history, culture, film, literature, and people. For more information, visit capitalpride.org.

Tuesday, June 29

A Tour of Her Own in partnership with A League of Her Own will host A Walking Tour + A Social Gathering at A League Of Her Own at 6 p.m. This women-powered evening will take you on a historical journey through the nation’s capital. For more information, visit Eventbrite

Join the DC Center for its virtual job club, a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking. The event begins on Zoom at 6 p.m. For more information, email [email protected]

Wednesday, June 30

Join Capital Pride Alliance for “StillWe Lead Session 4: UPLIFTING THE VOICES OF OUR LGBTQ+ ELDERS” virtually at 6 p.m. This panel will provide open and organic dialog across the community to further the discussion on lifting the voices of our most marginalized and rediscover the voices of our elders. Event registration is available here

Thursday, July 1

The API Queer Support Group will be on Zoom at 7 p.m. The support group is co-sponsored by APIQS (Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society DC) and AQUA (Asian Queers United for Action). To access the Zoom link, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81413712470

Join the DC Center for their virtual job club, a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking. The event begins on Zoom at 6 p.m. For more information, email [email protected]

