Tips to properly prep your home to sell for the most

So you’ve lived in your home for a few years now and while you were able to turn a blind eye to those little items that need some TLC they now need your immediate attention. Fido gnawed on the baseboards instead of the $200 worth of dog toys you’ve purchased for him. Or maybe that one time your friend Tim wore heels — and didn’t wear them well, which resulted in several scuffs on the once beautiful white-oak wide plank flooring you have.

These items are things that you will surely already have on your “pre-market” list of things to do, but what else can you do to maximize your presence in the market while not breaking the bank?

Paint colors are vital to first impressions. Paint colors evoke so many sensory feels and emotions. It is important to pick a color that is neutral enough but does not cast a hue on the surrounding areas. For example, grey. Who didn’t know I was going there? It’s GREY. Not Blue. Not green. Be sure to pick a pure grey color to neutralize the space and add in other sensory cues. For example, if you select a grey leaning toward a blue hue you might get prospective buyers to question the brightness of a space as blue tones are often found to be “cold” or barren. This is the foundation for a buyer. Do not skip the fresh coat of paint. It will cover up all the imperfections and make a buyer feel welcomed and like your property is truly move-in ready.

Light fixtures are another thing that can easily, and inexpensively, change the feel of a property. Go with what is trendy these days. Don’t worry if it’s something that you feel might be too taste specific, as most buyers understand that light fixtures can easily be changed out and if not then it’s their real estate agent’s job to let them know.

When I walk through a property with clients who are selling their home, I always recommend paying close attention to light fixtures in the entryway, dining room, pendant lighting in the kitchen, and bathrooms. Again, first impressions are important and everyone judges. Ensure that the foyer light fixture is trendy and takes your breath away. Like the paint color, it will set the tone for the rest of the property. Be sure to pay attention to the lumens or wattage of a light fixture – no dimly lit spaces here.

Wallpaper is another great option to make a space pop. I would urge one considering this to use wallpaper that has a removable adhesive backing and not traditional wallpaper. Ensure it’s something that is not permanent as everything is taste specific. Be sure to mention to your real estate agent that you have placed REMOVABLE wallpaper so that they can inform buyers that it will not be a painstaking process to remove. Go crazy. Use a statement large print wallpaper to attract attention and if you use a neutral color paint you can really go in any direction as far as pattern. One more tip: wallpaper isn’t just for the wall anymore. Think bigger, like the ceiling of an office or powder room, perhaps the inside of a coffered ceiling or a wall above a fireplace.

Keeping with the “judge a book by its cover” theme here — and ensuring that you set the right tone for your home — one of your largest investments is the curb appeal. This is not only important to homes, so if you have a condo you aren’t getting away that easily. Think of things like a doormat, perhaps door decor, etc. Just make sure that your HOA/condo association does not have any issues with these items. Be sure to plant seasonal plants and potted plants that speak to the season in which your home will be on the market. If you have overgrown trees or shrubs be sure to trim those so that everyone can see your home. Be sure to power wash a driveway or walkway leading to the front door so that everything on the outside looks as great as that freshly painted, wallpapered and well-lit home.

I hope that these simple and rather inexpensive suggestions help you ensure that your property looks its best. If you are interested in ensuring that your home is marketed the best, please feel free to reach out.

Justin Noble is a licensed Realtor in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware. Reach him at 202-503-4243 or [email protected].