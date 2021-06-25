Psaki: Biden’s LGBTQ work sends ‘an important message around the world’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday the initiatives President Biden has undertaken for the “do send an important message around the world” as a example of American values.

Psaki, responding to a question from the Washington Blade, made the comments on the day Biden held a Pride reception at the White House, named the U.S. envoy for international LGBTQ human rights and signed a measure designating the Pulse nightclub as a national memorial.

The Blade had asked how those initiatives place in Biden’s larger domestic and foreign policy and whether they fall short of his campaign promise to sign the Equality Act into law.

“Let me start with the first one because I think that’s an important question, because what we do here and the values that we advocate for in the United States do send an important message around the world, and sometimes we forget that,” Psaki said.

Predicting Biden’s work in the Pride reception that was to come in later day, Psaki said Biden would renew his call for passage of the Equality Act in Congress as he enumerates his accomplishments on LGBTQ issues.

“The president will outline, of course, the historic steps his administration has taken, but he will also renew his calls on the Senate to swiftly pass the Equality Act and provide overdue, explicit civil rights protections to LGBTQ people and families across the country,” Psaki said.

Psaki also said Biden would denounce the latest wave of state anti-transgender laws “as un-American and legislation disguised as bullying.” With the respect to the LGBTQ international human rights positions, Psaki said the position “will be critical to advancing his agenda overseas and around the world.”

With Biden momentarily about the sign the congressional resolution designating the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., as a national monument, Psaki in response to a follow-up question from the Blade said he had no immediate plans to the visit the site, but “maybe” that would happen.

“I don’t have anything to preview in terms of travel beyond next week,” Psaki said. “Maybe — we don’t work too far ahead in planning around these parts, but certainly the fact that he’s signing this legislation today sends a clear message about his commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, and to commemorating what was a tragedy in our nation’s history.”

