Psaki: Biden’s LGBTQ work sends ‘an important message around the world’
A trio of initiatives on same day for Pride Month
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday the initiatives President Biden has undertaken for the “do send an important message around the world” as a example of American values.
Psaki, responding to a question from the Washington Blade, made the comments on the day Biden held a Pride reception at the White House, named the U.S. envoy for international LGBTQ human rights and signed a measure designating the Pulse nightclub as a national memorial.
The Blade had asked how those initiatives place in Biden’s larger domestic and foreign policy and whether they fall short of his campaign promise to sign the Equality Act into law.
“Let me start with the first one because I think that’s an important question, because what we do here and the values that we advocate for in the United States do send an important message around the world, and sometimes we forget that,” Psaki said.
Predicting Biden’s work in the Pride reception that was to come in later day, Psaki said Biden would renew his call for passage of the Equality Act in Congress as he enumerates his accomplishments on LGBTQ issues.
“The president will outline, of course, the historic steps his administration has taken, but he will also renew his calls on the Senate to swiftly pass the Equality Act and provide overdue, explicit civil rights protections to LGBTQ people and families across the country,” Psaki said.
Psaki also said Biden would denounce the latest wave of state anti-transgender laws “as un-American and legislation disguised as bullying.” With the respect to the LGBTQ international human rights positions, Psaki said the position “will be critical to advancing his agenda overseas and around the world.”
With Biden momentarily about the sign the congressional resolution designating the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., as a national monument, Psaki in response to a follow-up question from the Blade said he had no immediate plans to the visit the site, but “maybe” that would happen.
“I don’t have anything to preview in terms of travel beyond next week,” Psaki said. “Maybe — we don’t work too far ahead in planning around these parts, but certainly the fact that he’s signing this legislation today sends a clear message about his commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, and to commemorating what was a tragedy in our nation’s history.”
State Department flies Pride flag for first time
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman among ceremony participants
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley were among those who helped raise the Progress Pride flag at the State Department on Friday.
Sherman noted it is the first time “a flag recognizing the LGBTQI+ community will fly over State Department headquarters.” Sherman also pointed out the so-called “lavender scare” during which upwards of 1,000 State Department personnel lost their jobs because of their sexual orientation.
“Our mission is to serve the interests of the United States and to promote American values around the world,” said Sherman. “Our ability to stand up for human rights, for democracy and for justice overseas is utterly dependent on the actions we take here at home. As much as progress we have made, as we are celebrating today, we still have to work to do to guarantee equality for LGBTQI+ people in our workplaces, in our schools, at the Department of State, in our government and in our society.”
“We raise the Progress flag today as a signal to people everywhere that the United States is firmly committed to doing that work and for fighting for LGBTQI+ people at home and everywhere,” added Sherman. “We raise this flag in recognition as well as the countless civil service and foreign service officers, locally employed staff, contractors, even us appointees, past and present, who have worked to change the State Department, the country and the world for the better.”
Abercrombie-Winstanley, who Secretary of State Antony Blinken appointed as the State Department’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer in April, in her remarks noted her two children are gay. Abercrombie-Winstanley also reiterated her commitment to help ensure the State Department’s workforce becomes more diverse.
“We lead the department’s efforts to ensure that the workforce of the United States State Department comes to look like the country which we lovingly represent,” she said. “We must finally ensure equitable career outcomes for all of our employees.”
Jeff Anderson, president of GLIFAA, an association of LGBTQ employees of Foreign Service agencies, opened the ceremony.
“Today we are flying this Progress Pride flag for many people and in doing so we are remembering and honoring those who serve and have served our country with honor and dignity and we are inspiring a new generation of public servants to enter their doors, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation,” he said.
The ceremony took place less than five months after President Biden signed a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ rights abroad.
Blinken in April announced the State Department will once again allow U.S. diplomatic institutions to fly the Pride flag. State Department spokesperson Ned Price a few weeks later told the Washington Blade that decriminalization of consensual same-sex sexual relations is one of the five priorities for the White House in its efforts to promote LGBTQ rights abroad.
The White House on Friday announced it named Jessica Stern, executive director of OutRight Action International, a global LGBTQ advocacy group, as the next special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ rights abroad. Stern is among those who attended the flag raising ceremony.
Biden holds reception for LGBTQ leaders: ‘Pride is back at the White House’
Anti-trans bills denounced as ‘bullying disguised as legislation’
President Biden commemorated Pride Month for first his year in office on Friday with a reception at the White House, detailing the initiatives his administration has made on behalf of the LGBTQ community and declaring “Pride is Back at the White House.”
“We’re also making progress, but I know we still have a long way to go, a lot of work to do,” Biden said. “We must protect the gains we’ve made and fend off the cruel and unconscionable attacks that we’re seeing now to ensure the full promise of dignity and equal protection.”
Joining Biden on stage for the reception in the East Room was first lady Jill Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who could claim historic status of participating in the event as the first openly gay official to obtain Senate confirmation for a Cabinet-level role.
Buttigieg, paying heed to his spouse, Chasten Buttigieg, who was seated in the audience, said being able to serve in the Biden administration as an openly gay man was important.
“Not that long ago, well within the lifetimes of many people in this room, being outed could be disqualifying from public service, any public service — not just being a Cabinet officer, or a member of the military, but being a bookkeeper or an astronomer,” Buttigieg said, making a reference to Frank Kameny’s termination from the U.S. government in the 1950s.
A heavy focus of the event was the wave of state laws against transgender youth, including restricting their access to transition-related health care and schools sports. Biden called them “nothing but bullying disguised as legislation.”
“These are some of the ugliest, un-American bills I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been around a while,” Biden said.
Listing the initiatives his administration has undertaken for the LGBTQ community, Biden recalled he signed an executive order on his first day in office against anti-LGBTQ discrimination that have led to non-discrimination measures stemming from various federal agencies.
Two other news items on same day— Biden signing a congressional resolution designating the Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial and the appointment of Jessica Stern as international envoy for LGBTQ human rights, also were part of Biden’s remarks.
Biden also renewed his call to pass the Equality Act, legislation he said in the 2020 election would be priority, but has languished in Congress and is all but dead.
Introducing Biden at the event was Ashton Mota, a 16-year-old transgender advocate from Lowell, Mass., and a leader with the GenderCool Project.
Mota, delivering a personal speech about his transition and his advocacy for transgender youths, thanked President Biden for the actions taken by his administration
“Mr. President, thank you for having our back,” Mota said.
Notables in attendance, and pointed out by Biden, were Assistant Secretary for Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender presidential appointee to obtain U.S. Senate confirmation; Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender state senator; Virginia State Del. Danica Roem, the first openly transgender elected and seated to a state legislature.
Biden, who signed an executive order reversing President Trump’s transgender military ban, also pointed out in the audience Lt. Col. Bree Fram, a high-ranking openly trans service member.
Members of the Congress were are openly LGBTQ were also in attendance for the event, including Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas). A notable absence, however, was Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the only out bisexual in Congress.
Ruben Gonzalez, executive director of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, was also in attendance at the event and pointed out it included many LGBTQ appointees his organization has supported.
“It’s something to celebrate,” Gonzalez said. “It’s great to see a collection of so many appointees, LGBT leaders in a space together to be welcomed and affirmed by this administration. I think it’s a testament to what Biden is creating.”
Cómo un empresario una el fundamentalismo religioso para atacar a grupos LGBTQ en Honduras
Presidente de Ferretería Monterroso hizo publicación contra la diversidad sexual
Reportar Sin Miedo es el medio socio del Washington Blade en Honduras. Esta nota salió en su sitio web el 23 de junio.
Por Dunia Orellana (@duniaorellana), Telma Quiroz (@callhergaby) y Amílcar Cárcamo (@Amilcarland_)
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — “El arcoíris es un símbolo de la misericordia de Dios, no del orgullo”, escribió en un polémico post en la red profesional LinkedIn el presidente de Ferretería Monterroso, Rolando Monterroso Andonie. Horas después, el empresario borró el mensaje.
La publicación acompañada de la imagen de un arcoíris indignó a la comunidad diversa hondureña que se encuentra en esta plataforma de profesionales y que ha contestado con duras críticas la serie de posts en las redes del empresario sampedrano.
“Como colectivo LGBTIQ+, es nuestro deber señalar en el marco del respeto que dichas publicaciones sí pueden fomentar la discriminación hacia las personas de la diversidad sexual”, dijo el investigador y sociólogo Luis Velásquez.
La embestida en redes del empresario de San Pedro Sula continuó con un post donde insertó fotos que mostraban parodias religiosas. Las imágenes parecen haber sido tomadas en manifestaciones y desfiles de la población diversa en el extranjero.
“La ironía de gran parte de este cuento LGBTI es que ellos sí pueden burlarse de las creencias o gustos de los demás. Pero vaya búrlese de un gay o una lesbiana y verá que le caen 20 ONG y medio Twitter. Hipocresía multicolor”, escribió Monterroso en su red social de Facebook.
“Es un cobarde por lo que hace”, dijo el hondureño Francisco Valle sobre las publicaciones del presidente de Ferretería Monterroso. “Honduras necesita salir de la ignorancia. Esto genera odio. Después vienen los crímenes y los que sufrimos somos los de la comunidad. No es justo que él en la comodidad de su casa genere este odio y nosotrxs lo vivamos en la calle y los trabajos”.
Los posts de Monterroso son poco apropiados, según la interpretación del abogado y especialista en temas de libertad de expresión, Rodolfo Dumas, ya que podrían incitan al odio.
“El artículo 13, inciso 5, de la Convención Interamericana de Derechos Humanos expresa que está prohibida por la ley toda apología del odio nacional, racial o religioso que constituyan incitaciones a la violencia o cualquier otra acción ilegal similar contra cualquier persona o grupo de personas, por ningún motivo, inclusive los de raza, color, religión, idioma u origen nacional”, señaló el abogado Dumas.
Reportar Sin Miedo contactó a Rolando Monterroso Andonie por medio de su Facebook personal, pero el empresario sólo dejó el mensaje en visto.
Mientras en el extranjero celebran, en Honduras atacan y matan
Cientos de compañías en Honduras y en el mundo conmemoran el Mes del Orgullo colocando su marca junto a la bandera LGBTIQ+ para aumentar la inclusión y la diversidad. Es lo que han hecho Walmart, Grupo Modelo, Coca Cola, USAID, Unión Europea y la Embajada de Estados Unidos, entre otros.
Entretanto, en Honduras, donde han muerto 380 personas LGBTIQ+ desde el 2009 hasta la fecha, según el Observatorio de la Violencia de la Red Lésbica Cattrachas, se presenta el caso de Rolando Monterroso, quien con sus posts echa leña al fuego de la ignorancia y la discriminación. En el 2021, ocho personas de la diversidad sexual han perdido la vida de forma violenta (dos lesbianas, seis gays y dos trans).
Los crímenes contra la diversidad sexual tienen un 91 por ciento de impunidad. A pesar de haber logrado la inclusión en el Código Penal del agravante de violencias basadas en orientación sexual, expresión e identidad de género, ninguna sentencia de Honduras lo ha tenido en cuenta.
El 28 de enero, el Congreso de Honduras de mayoría conservadora (61 de los 128 congresistas pertenecen al Partido Nacional, actualmente en el gobierno), blindó dos artículos de la Constitución: el 67 que prohíbe el aborto y el 112 que prohíbe el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo.
Además, las personas LGBTIQ+ de Honduras no tienen derechos civiles ni acceso a la salud, justicia, educación, trabajo y son estigmatizadas por su orientación e identidad de género.
La religión se adueña de los símbolos
Para el crítico de arte Gustavo Adolfo Larach, las palabras del empresario no son “algo que debería decir públicamente, pues es una percepción errónea».
Mientras tanto, según el director de Honduras Diversa, Néstor Hernández, el arcoíris es mucho más que el símbolo bíblico que Monterroso usa para criticar a las poblaciones diversas. La Biblia cuenta que Dios usó ese colorido fenómeno natural para hacer un pacto con Noé después de destruir a toda la humanidad con el diluvio.
“Muchos líderes se han encargado de desinformar lo que realmente significa el arcoíris en la Biblia”, dijo Hernández. “El arcoíris utilizado antes para representar a las luchas del colectivo LGBTI quedó en el olvido. Ya no tiene mucha importancia”.
El activista se refiere a que los grupos LGBTIQ+ ahora usan doce colores, en vez de los siete del arcoíris, como una manera de incluir también a poblaciones garífunas y originarias, entre otras.
Otros expertos sostienen que el fundamentalismo religioso hondureño se ha adueñado de símbolos como el arcoíris para sus fines particulares. En este caso, para promover el discurso del odio y las fobias que es ya tradicional en los púlpitos de varias Iglesias.
“El escudo nacional de Honduras tiene un arcoíris. El escudo no solo es de Dios. También representa a la diversidad”, dijo la coordinadora de Cattrachas, Indyra Mendoza.
Prédicas que alimentan el odio
Las prédicas anti-LGBTIQ+ han desembocado incluso en demandas contra conocidos predicadores, como el líder de la iglesia Vida Abundante, Evelio Reyes.
Según Rolando Monterroso, hay “una apropiación indebida, supuestamente, de los símbolos religiosos, de la identificación [del] arcoíris [como] un símbolo religioso. Lo que provoca es mayor violencia hacia las personas de la comunidad”, dijo el sociólogo Luis Velásquez.
Para Velásquez, “el problema no el post en sí, sino el trasfondo del mensaje”, ya que desencadena “una cultura de discriminación y de violencia”, incluyendo violaciones “correctivas”.
Aunque el sociólogo señaló la importancia de respetar “en las manifestaciones públicas del orgullo” símbolos sagrados como el crucifijo, la Biblia y la imagen de Jesús, consideró que ningún cristiano corre el mismo peligro de muerte que corre una persona gay o trans o una lesbiana en Honduras.
Entretanto, el obispo del Centro Cristiano Internacional, Alberto Solórzano, manifestó que el respeto es “fundamental”.
“Cada sector tiene un mensaje, [pero] debe hacerse sin estimular el odio y las acciones violentas”, agregó el pastor evangélico. En Honduras, también hay “ataque al sector religioso de quienes adversan la religión”, argumentó.
Por otra parte, líderes de organizaciones de derechos humanos coinciden en que en Honduras hay una violación sistemática del Estado laico, publica Sentiido.
Los líderes evangélicos y católicos influyen en la ratificación de normas basadas en creencias religiosas que atentan contra los derechos de muchas personas.
Una de esas intervenciones fue de la Confraternidad Evangélica de Honduras, que en 2015 pidió al Congreso detener las iniciativas a favor del matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo.
Cortinas de humo
Para el activista Néstor Hernández, ataques como el de Rolando Monterroso no son más que “cortinas de humo” para distraer a la población hondureña de problemas graves que el gobierno de Juan Orlando Hernández no ha podido resolver.
“Dejen de utilizar nuestras luchas como cortina de humo”, dijo el director de Honduras Diversa. “Ahora, lo realmente importante es pronunciarse contra las ZEDE, contra el narcogobierno y la mala administración del Estado frente a la pandemia”.
Cómo nace la bandera del arcoíris
En el verano de 1978, en el Gay Community Center en San Francisco, decenas de jóvenes tuvieron la tarea de hacer dos banderas enormes para desplegar durante el Desfile del Día de la Libertad Gay de la ciudad. Querían algo brillante, incluyente y esperanzador.
Su colorido proyecto, la bandera del arcoíris, se convertiría en el símbolo internacional de los derechos LGBT que ahora puede ser encontrado en prácticamente todas partes: desde el City Hall de West Hollywood hasta países como Uganda, donde la homosexualidad es ilegal, o en los pasillos de ropa de la tienda Target celebrando el mes del Orgullo LGBTQ.
Ahora hay nuevas banderas más incluyentes que con sus tonos incorporarán a poblaciones trans, latinas, afrodescendientes con la finalidad de una mayor inclusión.
