Local
Vandalism of Logan Circle Barbie doll display goes viral
‘It takes a special kind of crazy to steal Dorothy’
The Washington Post gave it the kind of coverage it gives to a full-fledged crime story with a happy ending.
In a June 27 story, the Post reported that a gay man who asked not to be identified told of how a quirky art display in the front yard of his rowhouse on the 1400 block of Q Street, N.W. that he created for Pride month with Barbie dolls dressed as characters in the movie ‘Wizard of Oz’ had been vandalized on June 26.
In a posting on Instagram, in which he had over 23,000 followers, the gay man said the Barbie doll figures dressed as the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion had been knocked down along with figures of green-skinned witches holding brooms with small rainbow flags. And to his great dismay, the creator of the Q Street display revealed, the Barbie doll figure for the ‘Wizard of Oz’ lead character, Dorothy, had been stolen.
“It takes a special kind of crazy to steal Dorothy and trash the Emerald City on Pride Weekend,” he wrote in his posting. To add spice to his story, the man also posted on Instagram security camera footage of a man who was caught on camera damaging the display and stealing Dorothy.
According to the Washington Post, while the gay man who created the display was telling his story of the vandalism to a Post reporter in front of his house on Sunday morning, June 27, one of his neighbors walked by and confessed to being the culprit who vandalized the display and stole Dorothy. The neighbor said he is also gay, the Post reports.
“He shared that he found the Barbie [display] offensive, misogynistic and homophobic,” the creator of the display said in his Instagram post. “I explained that the intent is exactly the opposite, and how the idea is to create something that’s inclusive and empowering and community-oriented, but most of all, silly and fun,” he wrote.
He added that the neighbor promised not to touch the display again. But the Post reported in its article that the man who confessed to damaging the display said he could not return the Dorothy doll he stole because he tossed her into another neighbor’s yard. “Hours later,” the Post reports, “Dorothy was recovered from some bushes.”
The restored display, which the creator has said is intended, among other things, to show the iconic impact that the “Wizard of Oz’ movie and its famous star Judy Garland has had on the LGBTQ community, was expected to be in place for viewing on the 1400 block of Q Street for at least a few more days during the conclusion of Pride Month.
Local
Liquor board refers Nellie’s case to D.C. attorney general
Report says fights began before Black woman was dragged down stairs
The D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Board on Wednesday asked the Office of the D.C. Attorney General to continue an investigation into allegations that a security officer at Nellie’s Sport Bar dragged a Black woman down a flight of stairs during a fight between security officers and other customers during the early morning hours of June 13.
The ABC Board made its referral to the office headed by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine after it received a lengthy report about the Nellie’s incident from the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA), which conducted its own investigation into the incident.
The 24-page ABRA report, which includes 19 pages of addendums, including D.C. police reports and summaries of witness interviews, accuses Nellie’s of being in violation of the D.C. Code pertaining to its liquor license by failing to follow proper procedures during an outbreak of violence on its premises.
ABRA spokesperson Aaron King told the Washington Blade the Office of the Attorney General will make the final determination on whether Nellie’s and its staff violated D.C. law or regulations pertaining to the Nellie’s incident. King said that if the OAG finds that violations did occur the ABC Board could then hold a Show Cause Hearing to determine whether to impose a monetary fine and/or suspend or revoke Nellie’s liquor license.
The public version of the report released on June 30 by ABRA includes dozens of blacked out names of witnesses and the names of one or more investigators who interviewed them.
The report and the investigation that prompted it came about after the release of a video by a Nellie’s patron on Instagram that captured the Nellie’s security guard dragging customer Keisha Young, 22, by her hair down a flight of stairs. The video, which went viral on social media, prompted expressions of outrage by LGBTQ activists and local LGBTQ and racial justice organizations, several of which joined forces to hold protests outside Nellie’s over the following two weeks.
Nellie’s released a statement Thursday night pointing out that the ABRA report also found the altercation began when “Nellie’s staff” were assaulted after they asked a group of patrons who reportedly brought in their own bottle of liquor to leave the establishment.
“Consumption of outside alcohol is against Nellie’s longstanding policy,” the statement says. “We don’t condone what followed and we terminated the security company responsible, closed the establishment for a period to further investigate and move forward with additional training and a new security company,” according to the statement, which adds, “We fully cooperated with ABRA on its investigation.”
Some of the groups participating in the protests outside Nellie’s in the weeks since the June 13 incident are calling for Nellie’s to close permanently regardless of what, if any, action ABRA or the ABC Board takes against Nellie’s, which has long been considered one of D.C.’s popular LGBTQ bars.
And some of the groups, including Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, a Black-led community defense group headed by Makia Green, who describes themself as a “queer trans non-binary Black liberation organizer,” have alleged that Nellie’s has a history of bias against people of color despite the fact that many of Nellie’s customers have been African-American men and women, LGBTQ and straight.
Preston Mitchum, a D.C. attorney and co-chair of the board of the local group Collective Action for Safe Spaces (CASS), said that as a former Nellie’s patron he observed practices by the Nellie’s staff and management that he believes were racially biased against Black customers long before the incident involving Keisha Young.
On the day following the incident, Nellie’s issued a statement saying it had immediately dismissed the private security company whose employee was shown on the video dragging Young down the stairs. Nellie’s also apologized for the incident, but did not specifically apologize to Young, prompting further expressions of concern by activists and Young herself, who said she was injured during the incident.
An attorney representing Young said he expected to file a lawsuit on her behalf against Nellie’s seeking damages for the injuries and emotional distress to which she allegedly was subjected during the incident.
The ABRA report states that an ABRA investigator, whose name is blacked out in the public version of the report, “determined that on Sunday, June 13, 2021, Nellie’s Restaurant & Bar, located at 900 U Street, N.W., Washington, D.C., was in violation of D.C. Official Code 25-823(a)(2).” The report adds, “Specifically, multiple assaults occurred inside the establishment while the licensee was engaged in a method of operation conducive to unlawful conduct. This determination was based on a review of Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) PD-251 reports, staff interviews, and surveillance from the establishment.”
The report also includes detailed accounts of statements made to ABRA investigators by Nellie’s customers, employees and the Nellie’s owner, who is not identified in the report but is widely known to be Douglas Schantz, a D.C. resident who lives within walking distance of Nellie’s.
In addition, the report includes a detailed description of video surveillance footage taken from Nellie’s own security cameras. It says the Nellie’s video shows that Young, who is not identified by name, had been involved in a fight with at least one other Nellie’s customer before she was dragged down the stairs by the security guard.
“The complainant of assault identified as [redacted name] wearing a blue outfit and long blond braids is seen at 1:29:32 a.m. at the bottom righthand corner of the frame,” the report says. “[Redacted named] is observed having words with another patron and then pushing [redacted name] and then punching him multiple times in the back of the head.”
Brandon Burrell, an attorney representing Young, has told media outlets that the security officers and Nellie’s employees appear to have mistook Young for another woman who reportedly brought into the bar a bottle of liquor, which prompted security to demand that those involved in drinking the outside liquor leave Nellie’s.
Burrell has also said that prior to her being pulled down the stairs Young got into an altercation with another security guard in an attempt to stop the guard from assaulting her cousin.
The ABRA report says the action by the security officers and a Nellie’s bartender to eject the patrons who reportedly brought in a bottle of Bacardi Limon and who were “consuming shots blatantly in front of the bar” from that bottle triggered the altercation that led to Young being dragged down the stairs.
Included in the ABRA report is a copy of a June 16 letter that D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III sent to ABRA Director Fred Moosally expressing concern about Nellie’s handling of the altercation and calling on Moosally to open an ABRA investigation. Contee told Moosally in his letter that he learned details about the incident from patrons and others who filed police reports about the altercation, including a police report filed by Young on June 14 at the department’s Third District Station.
“Most concerning about this incident is that at no time did Nellie’s Sports Bar staff, management or ownership make any effort to contact the MPD to report the incident or to self-report the ABRA-related incident,” Contee states in his letter. “Instead, Nellie’s Sports Bar carried on with business as usual,” his letter says.
“Later that day, the incident apparently prompted an unscheduled First Amendment assembly in front of the establishment, which drew over a hundred protesters,” Contee wrote in his letter. “During this demonstration, Nellie’s Sports Bar ejected all patrons, locked their doors and closed for business.”
Later that day, Nellie’s announced it was temporarily closing while continuing to pay its employees and while contemplating how best to respond to the incident involving Young and the protests. The establishment has remained closed since that time.
The statement released by Nellie’s through its attorney Andrew Kline on Thursday night disputes Contee’s claim that Nellie’s didn’t call the police during the June 13 altercation.
“According to the ABRA report and contrary to published reports, and even MPD, Nellie’s personnel DID immediately notify MPD as this incident was occurring,” the statement says. “We will continue to work to identify and address all factors which may have given rise to this incident so that Nellie’s will be a safe and welcoming atmosphere for all,” says the statement.
It concludes by saying, “We plan to meet privately with several groups who have expressed concern about our operation so we might best understand all of the issues involved.”
The police report filed by Young lists the incident in which she was dragged down the stairs at Nellie’s as an “assault with significant bodily injury.”
Gay nightlife advocate Mark Lee said the action by ABRA and the ABC Board in response to the Nellie’s incident is standard practice seen when altercations surface at other establishments.
“ABC Board referral to the Office of the Attorney General is a commonly standard procedure in cases of this type and does not represent a finding or judgement in the matter,” Lee told the Blade. “As unfortunate as on-premise patron altercations are, they do sometimes occur at local establishments and are subject to review by both the ABC Board and OAG,” Lee said.
Local
Comings & Goings
Wright joins SMYAL as director of breaking ground
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Jaysen Wright on his new job as Director of Breaking Ground with SMYAL. Through youth leadership, SMYAL creates opportunities for LGBTQ youth to build self-confidence, develop critical life skills, and engage their peers and community through service and advocacy.
On accepting the position, Wright said, “I’m excited to share that I’ve accepted a position as Director of Breaking Ground, a program that’s a part of SMYAL that works with LGBTQIA individuals of color between 16 and 29 to tell their stories and create a devised piece of original theater that we bring to the stage! There is power in telling your story, in sharing safe spaces with members of your community, and in exploring artistic forms of expression. I’m excited to work with the staff at Breaking Ground and the LGBTQI+ ensemble we’ve gathered to create a piece of theater that examines hard truths and tragedies as well as triumphs and joy. I’ve always believed in theater’s ability to heal and change lives for the better so this opportunity really feels like an extension of my life’s work.”
Wright is an accomplished performer (member, Actors’ Equity Association) and has acted in productions in regional theaters in the Washington, D.C. area, including the Studio Theater and Shakespeare Theatre Company. He is proud to self-represent as a professional actor, including identifying potential roles, scheduling auditions, negotiating compensation, and securing agreements between multiple theaters to address conflicts in rehearsal and performance schedules when planning each year’s performance season. He has collaborated with directors, actors, and creative teams to mine insights into character motivations, foibles, and interpersonal dynamics to develop a performance that effectively illuminates and communicates the inner life of a character.
Wright has consulted as a teaching artist and clients have included Arena Stage, Young Playwright’s Theatre and the Shakespeare Theatre Company. He worked at the George Washington University as a standardized patient instructor working with first and second year medical students on highly specific physical exam maneuvers and patient interaction techniques and as an instructor at Indiana University researching, preparing, and delivering lectures to undergraduate students on a range of topics including acting, Suzuki, the method, and conversational reality.
Wright earned his bachelor’s degree in theater and dance from Grinnell College, Grinnell, Iowa; and his master’s in acting at Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind.
Local
Bill that bans LGBTQ panic defense in Va. takes effect
State Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) introduced measure
A bill that bans the so-called LGBTQ panic defense in Virginia took effect on Thursday.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on March 31 signed the measure that state Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) introduced. The Manassas Democrat on Thursday noted in a tweet that her bill is now in effect.
“The LGBTQ+ panic defense is now prohibited in Virginia,” said Roem.
As of today, my bill HB 2132 (2021) is now in effect.
The LGBTQ+ panic defense is now prohibited in Virginia.
(And, yes, this will apply to the murder in Blacksburg.) pic.twitter.com/yw2qB2t3c2
— Del. Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) July 1, 2021
A bill that bans the LGBTQ panic defense in D.C. took effect last month. An identical measure will become law in Maryland on Oct. 1 without Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s signature.
More than a dozen other states and territories have also banned the LGBTQ panic defense.
Supreme Court rebuffs Wash. florist who refused to serve gay couple
Opinion | Biden must stand up for LGBTQ Iranians
Celebrating resilience of LGBTQ-owned small businesses
When the A/C dies in the middle of a heat wave
Liquor board refers Nellie’s case to D.C. attorney general
Opinion | A queer space disrupted
Supreme Court declines to hear Gavin Grimm case
July 4 in Rehoboth: fireworks return but Freddie’s is delayed
Research into AIDS cure advancing but remains in ‘very early days’
Opinion | Rehoboth’s anti-business mayor strikes again
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Opinions23 hours ago
Opinion | A queer space disrupted
-
National4 days ago
Supreme Court declines to hear Gavin Grimm case
-
Local4 days ago
July 4 in Rehoboth: fireworks return but Freddie’s is delayed
-
Health2 days ago
Research into AIDS cure advancing but remains in ‘very early days’
-
Opinions1 day ago
Opinion | Rehoboth’s anti-business mayor strikes again
-
National3 days ago
‘Football is gay’ NFL vocalizes support of LGBTQ+ community in new ad
-
World4 days ago
Inter-American court rules Honduras responsible for transgender woman’s murder
-
News2 days ago
How do you solve the Kyrsten Sinema problem?