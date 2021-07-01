Out & About
Calendar: July 2-8
Events in the week to come
Friday, July 2
Join the DC Center for its virtual job club, a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking. The event begins on Zoom at 6 p.m. For more information, email [email protected].
Friday Tea Time and social for older LGBTQ adults will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. You are welcome to bring your own beverage. For access to the Zoom link, email: [email protected].
Saturday, July 3
The LGBTQ People of Color support group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgement free. There are all sorts of activities including watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more information, please email [email protected].
International Day Fest will be at 3 p.m. at Bliss Nightclub. The event will be hosted by Luda and the DJ lineup includes DJ Trini & DJ Joe (Fr 93.9 wkys FM), International DJ Stephens, DJ Ablazin (Ablazin Radio), DJ Bimshire, DJ Footloose (Lexus Superior), Jason Frass, DJ Ghost, DJ Spice, Barrie Hype. Tickets are between $30 and $250 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Sunday, July 4
Fourth at The Wharf: VIP Fireworks Viewing Experience will start at 7 p.m. at 101 District Square, S.W. 760 Maine Ave. S.W. Tickets are $40. To save a spot, visit their website.
Mer Events will host a rooftop party at 7 p.m. at the Homewood Suites Rooftop Lounge. Tickets are $65 and include entrance and a drink. There will be canned cocktails, canned beer, and canned wine to minimize contact. A cash bar will be available afterwards. More information is available on Eventbrite.
Monday, July 5
The Center Aging Coffee Drop-in will be at 10 a.m. at the DC Center. LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited for friendly conversations about current issues that you might be dealing with. For more information visit Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Tuesday, July 6
Center Faith will host “Interfaith Intersectional Forums” virtually at 7 p.m. This panel will explore the “how,” “why” and “impact” of collecting our stories. Panelists from a variety of faith traditions will discuss the impact of writing our history and sharing our stories. To sign up for the event, visit: facebook.com/centerfaith.
Wednesday, July 7
Book Men DC will be hosted virtually at 7:30 p.m. The event is an informal group of men who are interested in gay literature (both fiction and non-fiction). Most participants live in or near Washington, D.C., however, visitors to D.C. are always welcome to drop in and join the discussion. For more information, visit: bookmendc.blogspot.com.
Thursday, July 8
Join Whitman-Walker Health for The Lesbian Lens: Documenting the HIV/AIDS Epidemic at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The event will feature veteran photographers JEB (Joan E. Biren), Sharon Farmer, Patsy Lynch and Leigh Mosley as they discuss their photographic works and experiences documenting the HIV/AIDS epidemic in and around Washington, DC.
Out & About
Equality Virginia announces TIES 2021 summit event details
Conference to be fully virtual again this year
The 8th annual Transgender Information and Empowerment Summit (TIES) will take place virtually from Wednesday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 23.
This year’s free conference will be fully digital again to ensure the health and safety of the Virginia community and provide the best experience amid the complexities of working around the COVID-19 pandemic. With this year’s virtual format, more people can make connections, get information, and access resources.
To save a spot, visit Equality Virginia’s website.
Out & About
The Wharf gears up for July 4th festivities
Experience presented by Smirnoff Red White and Berry
The Wharf will host a “VIP Fireworks Viewing Experience” on Sunday, July 4 at 7 p.m at 101 District Square, S.W., 760 Maine Ave. S.W.
The event will include access to the Dockmaster Building, two drink tickets (plus a cash bar) featuring Smirnoff’s new pink lemonade vodka, gourmet snacks, and a fantastic view of the National Park Service fireworks show. This experience is presented by Smirnoff Red White and Berry. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online.
To register, visit the Wharf’s website.
Out & About
Mayor’s office offers tech training for trans job seekers
Program trans and non-binary individuals interested in building skills
The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs in conjunction with BYTE BACK will offer a program titled “Transgender Pathway Project: a Free Top Notch Computer Training + Employment Readiness Program” for transgender and non-binary-identifying individuals interested in building essential skills in tech and earning the associated recognized certifications.
The program will offer opportunities to learn essential skills in computer foundations courses; obtain recognized Microsoft and CompTIA certifications; and get hired in an administrative or IT career job.
Admission to the program is competitive with priority given to career-seekers. To register, you must meet the eligibility requirements and pass an assessment test. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 202-903-3958.
Calendar: July 2-8
Equality Virginia announces TIES 2021 summit event details
The Wharf gears up for July 4th festivities
