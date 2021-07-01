Opinion | A queer space disrupted

Once I saw a straight man beaten with a giant dildo in front of his family at a drag show in Key West. And he didn’t call the police.

I’m honestly not sure why this isn’t a bigger story. But you might have heard by now. In honor of Pride month, the Dupont Circle Underground was hosting Saturday night drag shows and Sunday drag brunches, all being held in conjunction with a queer history display, “DC Royals: A Celebration of Drag.”

Last Saturday, on Juneteenth, Kabuki Bukkake, one of several queens hired to perform that night, was whipping up the crowd to Cardi B’s “WAP”, when a young woman sitting on the front row was pulled on stage. Twerking ensued. Oral sex was simulated, though Bukkake says the latter was completely by accident, that she was merely trying to get up off the floor. Nevertheless, the young woman left and called the police, claiming sexual assault.

And granted, I’m not really blaming the police here. I’m sure when the young woman combined the words sexual and assault it probably triggered a massive, automatic response. But six cop cars and one paddy wagon later, Bukkake was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. She would go on to then spend two days in jail. Upon her release she learned that the charges were essentially dropped.

A queer life was disrupted. A queer space was disrupted. Seeing a police paddy wagon outside a gay space wasn’t particularly triggering for me. But the historical irony wasn’t lost either. But to have a drag queen of color arrested during Pride month, after performing her act, on Juneteenth? At the very least, it’s all deeply upsetting.

I spoke to Kabuki Bukkake’s drag mother, D.C. drag staple Shi-Queeta Lee, who was more or less the headliner that night. She told me that “everyone knows what a drag queen is by now.” At this point, going to a drag show, there are bound to be surprises, but any audience member knows more or less what to expect — and that is lewdness, the mocking of gender and sexual boundaries, drag queens practically playing jump rope with the lines of decency. And isn’t that what we come to see? And if you sit on the front row, isn’t that what you come to be a part of essentially? Just like with any stand-up comedian, sitting on the front row is practically sitting on stage. You are giving tacit approval to then be part of the show. This, again, shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

Some people I’ve talked to about this put the blame on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for presenting a tamer version of drag for mainstream television audiences. And indeed if you remember the rather humble beginnings of the show, it was a tad raunchier. Perhaps that tamer, more VH-1 appropriate version of drag is what some audience members expect when they enter a queer space. Others I’ve talked to blame the incident on the inexplicable prudish mindset of Gen-Z, pointing to the ongoing “No Kink at Pride” controversy.

Whatever it was, a queer space was disrupted. Someone essentially entered that space and wanted it to bend toward them rather than the other way around. And queer people need their own space, an unapologetically unbending space. And straights need to meet us halfway on recognizing when these spaces might not be for them. Just look to the drag queens if you’re having trouble. They’re already pushing gender boundaries by performing in front of you. Lines are blurred, flirted with, redrawn, openly mocked. But you can see the boundary if you try. That’s what drag is for. That’s what makes it so compelling. If you can’t respect it, can’t respect the queens that perform, then don’t enter that space.

And certainly don’t sit in the front row. It’s not for you.

Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.