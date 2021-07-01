Opinions
Opinion | A queer space disrupted
If you can’t respect the drag queens, then don’t attend the show
Once I saw a straight man beaten with a giant dildo in front of his family at a drag show in Key West. And he didn’t call the police.
I’m honestly not sure why this isn’t a bigger story. But you might have heard by now. In honor of Pride month, the Dupont Circle Underground was hosting Saturday night drag shows and Sunday drag brunches, all being held in conjunction with a queer history display, “DC Royals: A Celebration of Drag.”
Last Saturday, on Juneteenth, Kabuki Bukkake, one of several queens hired to perform that night, was whipping up the crowd to Cardi B’s “WAP”, when a young woman sitting on the front row was pulled on stage. Twerking ensued. Oral sex was simulated, though Bukkake says the latter was completely by accident, that she was merely trying to get up off the floor. Nevertheless, the young woman left and called the police, claiming sexual assault.
And granted, I’m not really blaming the police here. I’m sure when the young woman combined the words sexual and assault it probably triggered a massive, automatic response. But six cop cars and one paddy wagon later, Bukkake was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. She would go on to then spend two days in jail. Upon her release she learned that the charges were essentially dropped.
A queer life was disrupted. A queer space was disrupted. Seeing a police paddy wagon outside a gay space wasn’t particularly triggering for me. But the historical irony wasn’t lost either. But to have a drag queen of color arrested during Pride month, after performing her act, on Juneteenth? At the very least, it’s all deeply upsetting.
I spoke to Kabuki Bukkake’s drag mother, D.C. drag staple Shi-Queeta Lee, who was more or less the headliner that night. She told me that “everyone knows what a drag queen is by now.” At this point, going to a drag show, there are bound to be surprises, but any audience member knows more or less what to expect — and that is lewdness, the mocking of gender and sexual boundaries, drag queens practically playing jump rope with the lines of decency. And isn’t that what we come to see? And if you sit on the front row, isn’t that what you come to be a part of essentially? Just like with any stand-up comedian, sitting on the front row is practically sitting on stage. You are giving tacit approval to then be part of the show. This, again, shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.
Some people I’ve talked to about this put the blame on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for presenting a tamer version of drag for mainstream television audiences. And indeed if you remember the rather humble beginnings of the show, it was a tad raunchier. Perhaps that tamer, more VH-1 appropriate version of drag is what some audience members expect when they enter a queer space. Others I’ve talked to blame the incident on the inexplicable prudish mindset of Gen-Z, pointing to the ongoing “No Kink at Pride” controversy.
Whatever it was, a queer space was disrupted. Someone essentially entered that space and wanted it to bend toward them rather than the other way around. And queer people need their own space, an unapologetically unbending space. And straights need to meet us halfway on recognizing when these spaces might not be for them. Just look to the drag queens if you’re having trouble. They’re already pushing gender boundaries by performing in front of you. Lines are blurred, flirted with, redrawn, openly mocked. But you can see the boundary if you try. That’s what drag is for. That’s what makes it so compelling. If you can’t respect it, can’t respect the queens that perform, then don’t enter that space.
And certainly don’t sit in the front row. It’s not for you.
Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.
Opinion | Rehoboth’s anti-business mayor strikes again
Stan Mills kills Clear Space’s new theater plans
Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills, an ethically compromised former city commissioner who has been credibly accused of homophobia, cast the deciding vote this week overturning the long-sought permits for Clear Space Theatre’s new home.
Clear Space has worked patiently and respectfully through a long and Byzantine process for several years to obtain permits to build two new buildings on three lots it purchased on Rehoboth Avenue, a busy commercial strip. Its plans for a new theater and smaller, adjacent rehearsal space were twice approved by both the town building inspector and the planning commission, whose members are appointed by the mayor. The plan is broadly supported by the local business community.
The flip-flop stems from a convoluted and disingenuous disagreement over whether the planning commission “reviewed a code-compliant set of drawings,” according to the Cape Gazette. But Commissioner Ed Chrzanowski said the plans were submitted properly and the requested changes were made.
As a large group of prominent local business owners wrote to the mayor and commissioners last week: “Clear Space provides a healthy economic return to the city. At a time when the city is facing an annual deficit, approving the building plans returns over $300,000 to the city in the form of impact and permit fees. In addition, Clear Space provides over $500,000 in direct annual economic impact from patron spending and generates the equivalent of $875,000 in annual payroll.”
That spending will now likely move elsewhere — Route 1? Lewes?
This week’s 4-3 split decision by Mills and three commissioners — Patrick Gossett, Susan Gay, and Jay Lagree — to undo the building inspector and planning commission’s approvals is the latest attack on small business in Rehoboth since Mills became mayor last year. (And Mr. Gossett: You are assuredly the first gay public official to vote against a community theater. What a proud distinction!)
This decision is especially disappointing and reckless at a time when small businesses everywhere are working to recover from the pandemic. Just look at the string of longtime, successful, and even iconic Rehoboth businesses that have fled town in the past year: Nicola Pizza, which has been in business for 50 years; The Pond, a gay-popular bar/restaurant that operated in town for nearly 40 years; and Agave, the uber-popular restaurant and tequila bar in Lewes that abandoned plans to open in downtown Rehoboth. All are relocating to Route 1 or Lewes.
Is it a coincidence that all of this has occurred since Mills took office less than a year ago? Mills has had a negative reputation in the local gay community for years. The Delaware State Public Integrity Commission issued an opinion stating that Mills may have violated a state conflict of interest law stemming from his 2010 use of a rarely enforced ordinance to target businesses, some of them gay owned, for hosting late-night drinking and dining on outdoor patios. His actions led to a raid of the gay-owned Aqua Grill and the arrest of its then-owner Bill Shields, as the Blade has reported.
As longtime Rehoboth business owner Joe Maggio told the Blade last year, “It is time for the voters to know the whole truth about Stan Mills, how he operates and uses his official role to enhance his personal interests and impose his personal prejudices.”
And as former Mayor Paul Kuhns presciently predicted less than a year ago: “My fear is that if a couple candidates get into office, Stan Mills being one of them, things will turn back around to what they were. The capital improvement plan will slip to the sidelines, economic development won’t be considered, and people will think about ways to avoid having the tourism that pays for all the services we have here in the city.”
No one wants Rehoboth to morph into Ocean City, but the town must strike a balance between overdeveloped and sleepy. Clear Space didn’t want to build a high-rise tower; it wanted to build a small community theater. It’s too late for Rehoboth to go back to a quiet, seasonal beach town. Smart growth and sensible development are possible — and desirable — when forward-thinking, pro-small business officials are in power. Many of Rehoboth’s small businesses are run by local gay residents. We are disproportionately entrepreneurial, so these assaults on small business hit home for the LGBTQ community in a way that Mills and his supporters clearly do not understand.
Residents should vote out Mills and the commissioners who so unfairly torpedoed Clear Space’s plans. To the (gay) NIMBYs who helped derail Clear Space’s new buildings: You are hypocrites who purchased homes in a commercially zoned neighborhood. You live in outsized McMansions that replaced modest beach cottages. If you want peace and quiet, then move inland; there’s plenty of Delaware farmland being converted into acre-plus lots with luxury homes. Indeed, two of the nearby property owners have already successfully sold their homes. If you don’t like the noise of a thriving town, then why buy property adjacent to commercially zoned space?
As for Clear Space, let’s hope they find a new home nearby where they are celebrated and appreciated for the local landmark they are. The theater employs aspiring actors who stage professional shows year round. In addition to the theater’s proven positive economic impact on Rehoboth, it plays an important educational role for aspiring theater professionals. They deserve our thanks and support in the coming months as they grapple with this latest setback.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Opinion | Stolen Supreme Court is an accomplice to crimes against equality
War over ‘sincerely held religious beliefs’ far from over
On Nov. 4, 2020, the tireless fight for LGBTQ rights once again found itself at the mercy of the Supreme Court when justices heard arguments in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. Two years earlier, the City of Philadelphia cancelled its contract with Catholic Social Services because the foster agency does not screen or consider same-sex couples for child placement, arguing this practice was in violation of the city’s non-discrimination ordinance.
On June 17, 2021 — juxtaposed with Pride month celebrations across the country — the stolen Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling upholding the city’s decision, giving a nod to bigotry, rekindling the perpetual fight for LGBTQ rights and reaffirming that the current court is a willing accomplice in crimes against equality.
The war being waged against the LGBTQ community under the guise of “sincerely held religious beliefs” is far from over. For years, state legislatures have passed unjust laws allowing businesses and organizations to discriminate against people simply based on who they love. The federal government is also no stranger to demonizing LGBTQ Americans, having long upheld policies like “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and the transgender service member ban. I’m privileged to have played a role in working to overturn these policies that subjected LGBTQ Americans to unfair treatment under the law. Now I’m working to expand the Supreme Court as an extension of that same fight.
LGBTQ Americans have won and defended their rights against the discriminatory tactics employed by state and federal governments, but not without pain and hardship all along the way. For decades, gender and sexual minorities have marched in the streets, amplifying calls for equality and fair treatment under the eyes of the law, yearning for the day when their sexual orientation and gender identity can no longer be leveraged against them as tools of discrimination and hate.
The Fulton ruling is an early warning of the damage barreling toward equality, fairness, and justice at the hands of the hyper-partisan Supreme Court.
While others have (rightly) noted that the decision could have been worse, I take little comfort in that fact. The court’s progressive justices being forced to compromise with bigots to avoid an even more disastrous outcome is a sign of how far we have fallen in just the few short years since the court made marriage equality the law of the land.
Taken together with the court’s previous rulings in Hobby Lobby and Masterpiece Cakeshop, the Fulton ruling sends a clear signal that the court, at a minimum, could wind up killing non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans by a thousand cuts, as it may chip away at non-discrimination protections slowly over time rather than in one fell swoop. The trajectory is cause for deep concern.
We’ve arrived at a dark and critical time in the great experiment of our democracy. The Supreme Court has been stolen, and the rights of millions of Americans are at stake. As of late, conservatives have spared no opportunity to obstruct Americans’ fundamental rights. The stolen Supreme Court is poised to uphold these egregious attacks, subjecting countless Americans to discrimination.
Ultimately, expanding the Supreme Court is the only way to hold the federal government accountable and prevent them from walking our democracy backwards. Unless something is done to reverse the dangerous course we’re on, the current stolen Supreme Court is destined to continue ruling on the wrong side of equality. The rights of every single American are under assault.
The Court also finds itself on the wrong side of the will of the American people. Seventy percent of Americans support marriage equality according to Gallup’s latest Values and Beliefs poll, a number that has trended upwards since the question was first asked in 1996. But instead of following the modernization of beliefs on LGBTQ rights and more, the court has been abused as a means to enshrine minority rule and force primitive beliefs on the American people.
Working at the forefront of both of these issues, court expansion and LGBTQ rights share a common theme — they were both once considered political fringe issues. But the assault on equality and our democracy by conservatives thrust these issues into the political spotlight. “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was repealed, freeing thousands of troops from the shackles of fear that revealing their sexual orientation could earn them a dishonorable discharge. The transgender troop ban was overturned — though the Trump administration temporarily reinstated it in 2019 to score cheap political points with his base. And Obergfell v. Hodges secured marriage equality for every American.
Thanks to that ruling and others that have preserved, protected, and granted equality to LGBTQ Americans, advocates have long viewed the Supreme Court as defenders of democracy. But as of late, the court has demonstrated it is instead a grave threat to decades of progress we’ve realized through generations of hard work. Congress must act swiftly to pass the Judiciary Act of 2021, the only way to effectively expand the court and restore balance and trust to the apogee of our democracy.
For so many LGBTQ Americans, equality means adopting children, getting married, donating blood, and having a job without fearing their sexuality or gender identity would jeopardize their career. These rights and privileges are taken for granted by so many Americans who are not treated as “lesser than” because of the color of their skin or who they love.
When the Supreme Court ruled that marriage equality was the law of the land, “Love Wins” became a mantra that resonated across the world. But love has no standing in a stolen Supreme Court. And apparently, neither does equality.
Aaron Belkin is director of the Palm Center and of Take Back the Court, and a political science professor at San Francisco State University.
Opinion | After a quiet Pride, a fight for justice ahead
The current system isn’t broken — it was designed this way
As the second annual Pride month of the pandemic comes to a close, once again, even with COVID waning, we missed the sidewalk-busting parades, street parties and overflowing bars and restaurants.
But we know that the absence of celebration does not mean an absence of pride. And in the quiet, what surfaces most powerfully is the LGBTQ community’s deep commitment to advocacy, even post-Pride, that glows like a rainbow shockwave on the pavement.
Bold and fearless advocacy is something at which LGBTQ people are incredibly accomplished and the envy of many of our allies in the progressive movement. Groups in Washington, D.C. and around the country have implored us to help them replicate our work from marriage equality, where we turned around public opinion — and the law — in a matter of years.
Advocacy is our superpower and many in our community, especially Black and Brown LGBTQ leaders, have been leaders in the national conversation about race, policing, and incarceration. And our connection to the modern justice movement is grounded in our own experiences. For decades, LGBTQ people have been vulnerable to homophobia and transphobia in a system designed to keep us quiet, out of sight, or even worse, dead.
We know what it means when a bigoted police officer is empowered to kill or maim by a system in which homophobia and transphobia run rampant.
We’ve been hit with batons for simply walking down the street.
We’ve been locked up because of the way we love, express ourselves or be who we are.
We’ve been deadnamed and misgendered, and misplaced in dangerous carceral spaces.
And even after a tidal wave of Fortune 500 companies supporting us in the workplace, Supreme Court decisions that granted us equality under the law, and “Pose,” “Queer Eye,” “Ellen,” Laverne and “Will and Grace,” we’re still getting beaten and jailed. Over the past year, dozens of transgender women, mostly Black and Brown, have been killed.
We still know the pain of a society and a justice system that looks the other way.
And just like we rejected incrementalism for ourselves when it came to the recognition of our love (remember civil unions?) the goal post is to move beyond the well-intentioned but ill-conceived efforts to reform the existing justice status quo. While you can reform something that’s broken, the current system isn’t broken, it was designed this way — to extend gendered white supremacy into policing and into our jails and prisons.
Reimagining justice in the United States means ending the use of jails and prisons as a catch-all solution for every social ill or to make people “disappear” who don’t adhere to social “norms.”
It means taking policing out of the business of responding to homelessness, as we know many LGBTQ young people are pushed out of their homes, and out of mental health first response, as we face higher rates of mental health issues due to stigma and trauma.
And it means a rejuvenated investment in health care, education, housing, conflict intervention, and restorative justice to refocus on healthy people and thriving communities rather than on punishing people for reacting to the deprivation of these things.
When we are active in the justice movement, we not only acknowledge our own history with police brutality and a failed justice system, we help broaden the support at this crucial moment in our nation’s history.
So to honor this year’s Pride month, join Black and Pink or donate money or find another organization in your own town or city. Most of all, let’s drill down on the LGBTQ movement’s troubled history with justice by aligning with our Black and Brown leaders who have been at this for decades, and with BLM and other organizations that aim to reimagine justice.
Not only are these two movements incredibly intersectional, we have quite literally plotted a new parade route toward action and awareness with our friends and allies in Black and Brown communities. If we’re successful, we’ll all rise together.
Dominique Morgan (She/Her/Hers) is executive director at Black and Pink, Inc. Sukyi McMahon (She/Her/Hers) is senior policy director at Austin Justice Coalition and manager at Columbia University Justice Lab’s Square One Project.
