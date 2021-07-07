Out & About
Whitman-Walker celebrates lesbian photography
Discussion of works documenting the HIV/AIDS epidemic
Whitman-Walker Health will host “The Lesbian Lens: Documenting the HIV/AIDS Epidemic” on Thursday, July 8 at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
The event will feature veteran photographers JEB (Joan E. Biren), Sharon Farmer, Patsy Lynch and Leigh Mosley as they discuss their photographic works and experiences documenting the HIV/AIDS epidemic in and around Washington, D.C.
Moderated by Eboné Bell of Tagg Magazine, this event will be a lively discussion about what photographers were seeing and experiencing during the early years of the epidemic. This year marks the 40th anniversary since the first CDC report identified what would become known as HIV/AIDS.
To register for the event, click here.
Westminster to celebrate Pride this weekend
Maryland town to hold festival on Saturday
Westminster Pride Festival 2021 will take place on Saturday, July 10 at 12 p.m. at east Main Street.
The event’s goal is to create a safe space for the LGBTQ community to express themselves, increase visibility and foster respect for those who want to express their own sexual and gender identity. In addition, the organization will endeavor to make this a yearly event that will ultimately lead to scholarships for the education of LGBTQ students through the Westminster Pride Festival Fund, which exists to assure the success of a yearly festival that includes information, support, music, art, food and overall acceptance and solidarity within the LGBTQ community, their allies and the Carroll County community.
For more information about the event, visit westminsterpride.org.
DC Center opens community closet to the public
‘Big Fat Gay Yard Sale’ on Saturday
Join the DC Center in partnership with DC Health for “Our Big Fat Gay Yard Sale.” This event will be on Saturday, July 10 from 12-5 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of The DC Center at 2000 14th street N.W.
As part of their pre-reopening, the DC Center will open doors to their community clothing closet, which includes racks of shirts, pants, dresses, skirts, suits, sneakers, shoes, and all kinds of apparel. Suggested donations are $1 per piece of clothing or whatever guests can give.
For more information, visit thedccenter.org.
Calendar: July 2-8
Events in the week to come
Friday, July 2
Join the DC Center for its virtual job club, a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking. The event begins on Zoom at 6 p.m. For more information, email [email protected].
Friday Tea Time and social for older LGBTQ adults will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. You are welcome to bring your own beverage. For access to the Zoom link, email: [email protected].
Saturday, July 3
The LGBTQ People of Color support group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgement free. There are all sorts of activities including watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more information, please email [email protected].
International Day Fest will be at 3 p.m. at Bliss Nightclub. The event will be hosted by Luda and the DJ lineup includes DJ Trini & DJ Joe (Fr 93.9 wkys FM), International DJ Stephens, DJ Ablazin (Ablazin Radio), DJ Bimshire, DJ Footloose (Lexus Superior), Jason Frass, DJ Ghost, DJ Spice, Barrie Hype. Tickets are between $30 and $250 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Sunday, July 4
Fourth at The Wharf: VIP Fireworks Viewing Experience will start at 7 p.m. at 101 District Square, S.W. 760 Maine Ave. S.W. Tickets are $40. To save a spot, visit their website.
Mer Events will host a rooftop party at 7 p.m. at the Homewood Suites Rooftop Lounge. Tickets are $65 and include entrance and a drink. There will be canned cocktails, canned beer, and canned wine to minimize contact. A cash bar will be available afterwards. More information is available on Eventbrite.
Monday, July 5
The Center Aging Coffee Drop-in will be at 10 a.m. at the DC Center. LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited for friendly conversations about current issues that you might be dealing with. For more information visit Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Tuesday, July 6
Center Faith will host “Interfaith Intersectional Forums” virtually at 7 p.m. This panel will explore the “how,” “why” and “impact” of collecting our stories. Panelists from a variety of faith traditions will discuss the impact of writing our history and sharing our stories. To sign up for the event, visit: facebook.com/centerfaith.
Wednesday, July 7
Book Men DC will be hosted virtually at 7:30 p.m. The event is an informal group of men who are interested in gay literature (both fiction and non-fiction). Most participants live in or near Washington, D.C., however, visitors to D.C. are always welcome to drop in and join the discussion. For more information, visit: bookmendc.blogspot.com.
Join the DC Center for a virtual job club, a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking. The event begins on Zoom at 6 p.m. For more information, email [email protected].
Thursday, July 8
Join Whitman-Walker Health for The Lesbian Lens: Documenting the HIV/AIDS Epidemic at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The event will feature veteran photographers JEB (Joan E. Biren), Sharon Farmer, Patsy Lynch and Leigh Mosley as they discuss their photographic works and experiences documenting the HIV/AIDS epidemic in and around Washington, DC.
