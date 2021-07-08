World
Anti-LGBTQ Hungary law takes effect
Homosexuality, sex-reassignment surgery promotion to minors banned
A law that bans the promotion of homosexuality and sex-reassignment surgery to minors in Hungary took effect on Thursday.
“The homophobic and transphobic amendments to the law, which came into force on July 8, 2021, stigmatize LGBTQI people, deprive LGBTQI youth of information that is vital to them, and illegally restrict freedom of speech and the right to education,” said the Háttér Society, a Hungarian LGBTQ rights group, in a message on its homepage. “Our group’s programs and services will continue to be available to LGBTQI people and their families as they were.”
The Háttér Society and Amnesty International Hungary on Thursday held a press conference outside the Hungarian Parliament in Budapest. The groups said they are prepared to engage in civil disobedience to challenge the law.
Rights groups @AmnestyHungary and @hattertarsasag now holding a press conference. They say they are ready for civil disobedience and will not change any of their programs to comply with the law, which bans the depiction of homosexuality to minors. pic.twitter.com/6a88MtKt6A
— Justin Spike (@jspikebudapest) July 8, 2021
The European Union has sharply criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and members of his ruling Fidesz party over the law and other efforts to curtail LGBTQ rights in the country.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last month described the law as a “shame.” She also said the European Commission would seek to block it from taking effect.
“This bill clearly discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and it goes against all the values, the fundamental values of the European Union and this is human dignity, it is equality and is human fundamental rights, so we will not compromise on these principles,” said von der Leyen.
The European Parliament on Thursday approved a non-binding resolution that condemns the law and urges the EU to “immediately take legal action” against Hungary, according to Politico. The declaration also calls for Brussels to deny EU funds to the country.
World
Three people arrested in connection with anti-gay murder in Spain
Samuel Luiz Muñiz was killed in A Coruña on July 3
Spanish police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man that has been categorized as an anti-gay hate crime.
El País, a Spanish newspaper, cited police officials who confirmed those arrested in connection with Samuel Luiz Muñiz’s murder are two men and a woman who are between the ages of 20 and 25.
Muñiz was beaten to death early on July 3 after he and a group of friends left a nightclub in A Coruña, a city in northwestern Spain’s Galicia region. Witnesses say Luiz’s assailants used anti-gay slurs against him.
Luiz’s murder has sparked outrage across Spain and around the world.
Fundación Triángulo, a Spanish LGBTQ rights group, and other advocacy groups have organized protests in Madrid and in other cities across the country.
World
Anti-gay murder in Spain sparks global outrage
Samuel Luiz Muñiz killed in A Coruña on July 3
Activists in Spain and around the world have condemned the murder of a 24-year-old man that has been categorized as an anti-gay hate crime.
Media reports indicate Samuel Luiz Muñiz, 24, was beaten to death early on July 3 after he and a group of friends left a nightclub in A Coruña, a city in northwestern Spain’s Galicia region.
The Associated Press cites Spanish media that say witnesses told police the group of people who attacked Luiz used anti-gay slurs against him. Authorities have reportedly detained two men and a woman in connection with Ruiz’s murder.
Fundación Triángulo, a Spanish LGBTQ rights group, organized a series of protests that took place in Madrid and in other cities throughout the country on Monday.
“We woke up on Saturday to the terrible news of the murder of Samuel, a young 24-year-old man from A Coruña, at the hands of a group of people who took his life by beating him while screaming ‘faggot’,” said Fundación Triángulo in a statement. “Terror, anguish, fear. This is what Samuel was able to feel before his death.”
✍️🏼 “No hemos llegado hasta aquí para volver a tener miedo de ser, estar o de amar. Ahora te toca a ti decidir de qué lado estás”.@SilviaTostado, presidenta de @TrianguloExt.#JusticiaParaSamuel 🏳️🌈https://t.co/t0egEe2khL
— Fundación Triángulo (@FTriangulo) July 6, 2021
A Coruña, Málaga, Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, Badajoz, Valencia, Sevilla… Unidos muy fuertes 💪 #JusticiaParaSamuel pic.twitter.com/oueIKmfGN3
— jaimefonta (@JaimeFontarg) July 6, 2021
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday described Luiz’s murder as a “savage and depraved act.” The hashtag #JusticiaParaSamuel or #JusticeForSamuel has been trending on social media in Spain and around the world.
“Solidarity with Spain from Puerto Rico,” tweeted Pedro Julio Serrano, founder of Puerto Rico Para [email protected], a Puerto Rican LGBTQ rights group, on Tuesday. “We join the global call (for) justice for Samuel.”
Solidaridad desde Puerto Rico a España.
Nos unimos al reclamo mundial: #JusticiaPorSamuel 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/m6NzrlUpdY
— Pedro Julio Serrano (@PedroJulio) July 6, 2021
World
European court rules Russia violated transgender parent’s rights
Plaintiff denied access to children because of gender identity
The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled Russia violated the rights of a transgender woman who authorities did not allow to visit her children because of her gender identity.
A press release that Transgender Europe and ILGA-Europe issued says Moscow authorities “prevented” the woman “from having contact with her children because of her gender identity and transition.”
The Transgender Europe and ILGA-Europe press release notes Russian courts defended the decision to restrict the woman’s parental rights because any contact with a parent who is trans would have had a “negative impact on the mental health and psychological development” of her children. The European Court of Human Rights specifically ruled Russia violated Articles 8 and 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights that guarantee a person has the “right to respect for private and family life, home and correspondence” and the “prohibition of discrimination” respectively.
“The kids are alright — there is nothing wrong with being a trans parent,” said Transgender Europe Executive Director Masen Davis. “Today, we celebrate this important message together with all trans families. Every fourth trans person in Europe is a parent. Today’s judgement gives legal security to many of them. We congratulate the applicant for having gone all the way to Strasbourg to defend her right to be the best possible parent to her children.”
ILGA-Europe Executive Director Evelyne Paradis echoed Davis.
“Too often we are hearing the best interest of the child being abused as an argument to limit the rights of LGBTI people,” said Paradis. “We are glad to see the court clearly rejecting such an abusive argument, and instead naming very concrete responsibilities for state authorities in ensuring the best interest of the child. Spreading hatred, misinformation and splitting loving parents from their children is not in the best interest of children.”
The press release notes the ruling is the first time the European Court of Human Rights has used Article 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights in a decision about discrimination based on gender identity. The ruling also underscores the lack of legal protections and rampant discrimination that LGBTQ Russians continue to face.
Marina and her then-girlfriend in 2015 fled their home Russia with the child they were raising together and asked for asylum in the U.S. as a family.
“If the government knows that I have an LGBT family, like two women and a child, they can take my daughter away,” Marina told the Washington Blade earlier this year during a telephone interview from Guam where she and her child continue to wait for a decision in their case.
Marina’s child has come out as trans and has begun to transition.
Anti-LGBTQ Hungary law takes effect
Greyson Chance releases ‘Trophies’ in time for Pride
¡Hola Papi! works as memoir, advice column
Interest rates are down, even in this seller’s market
Chamber Dance Project is back with ‘Tear the Edge’
Anti-gay murder in Spain sparks global outrage
Biden nominates lesbian for ambassador-level post
Brazil governor, presidential candidate comes out as gay
Violent mob forces cancellation of Tbilisi Pride in Georgia
Gay physician challenges anti-LGBTQ incumbent in Va. House race
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Opinions7 days ago
Opinion | A queer space disrupted
-
World2 days ago
Anti-gay murder in Spain sparks global outrage
-
Opinions7 days ago
Opinion | Rehoboth’s anti-business mayor strikes again
-
Local6 days ago
Liquor board refers Nellie’s case to D.C. attorney general
-
Politics3 days ago
Biden nominates lesbian for ambassador-level post
-
National6 days ago
Supreme Court rebuffs Wash. florist who refused to serve gay couple
-
World3 days ago
Brazil governor, presidential candidate comes out as gay
-
Local7 days ago
Comings & Goings