Cuban police violently arrest Blade media partner’s editor

Cuban police on Sunday violently arrested the editor of the Washington Blade’s media partner on the island.

Tremenda Nota Director Maykel González Vivero’s arrest in Havana coincided with protests against mounting food shortages, the government’s response to the pandemic and a worsening economic crisis that were taking place across the country. Media reports indicate police targeted other journalists who were covering the protests.

“It was violent, everything was over,” said González in a text message he was able to secretly send to a colleague from the police station. “I was not resisting when they took me down and they consciously threw my glasses to fuck with me.”

A tweet that appeared on González’s Twitter page shortly after midnight on Monday confirmed he remains at a police station.

“I was detained at the violent end of today’s protest in Havana,” reads the tweet.

Fui detenido tras el final violento de la manifestación de hoy en La Habana. Estoy en la unidad de policía de Zapata y C #Cuba #Protestas — Maykel González Vivero 🎯 (@MGVivero) July 12, 2021

Tremenda Nota throughout Sunday posted videos of the protests in Havana to its social media pages, even though the government at times cut access to the internet. One video that Tremenda Nota posted to its Twitter page shows what it describes “special troops” in Havana’s 10 de Octubre neighborhood moving towards Old Havana.

Hace solo unos minutos se avistaron tropas especiales por la Calzada del 10 de Octubre en dirección a La Habana Vieja pic.twitter.com/8b4EElXOGo — TremendaNota_Cuba (@TremendanotaC) July 12, 2021

Tremenda Nota also reported artists and intellectuals who gathered in front of the headquarters of Cuban Institute for Radio and Television, the government agency that governs state-run media, in Havana’s Vedado neighborhood “were repressed” for “demanding a space and to tell the truth about the country.”

Artistas e intelectuales fueron reprimidos frente al Instituto Cubano de Radio y Televisión para exigir un espacio y contar la verdad del país. — TremendaNota_Cuba (@TremendanotaC) July 12, 2021

Cuban police have previously detained González, most recently in November 2020. The Interior Ministry in late 2019 banned him from leaving Cuba.

The U.S. on Sept. 18, 2019, granted asylum to Yariel Valdés González, a Blade contributor who worked for Tremenda Nota and other independent Cuban media outlets, because of the persecution he suffered in his homeland.

The Cuban government on May 8, 2019, detained this reporter for several hours at Havana’s José Martí International Airport after he tried to enter Cuba to continue his coverage of the island’s LGBTQ rights movement. The Cuban government eventually expelled him from the country and he flew back to Miami.