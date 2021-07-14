Opinions
Opinion | Federal money shouldn’t go to schools that discriminate
WaPo gets it wrong again
It seems like the 100th time the Washington Post editorialized defending the D.C. school voucher program. Their online headline was, “Why are unions and Democrats so opposed to giving poor children a choice in schooling?” They make unproven claims about the benefit those scholarship children get compared to public school programs available to all children in D.C.
Democrats and unions oppose the program because studies done each year by the Department of Education reached the same conclusion as the one done in May 2019, which concluded: “The voucher program had no impact on student academic achievement.”
The report went on to say, “There were no statistically significant impacts on either reading or mathematics achievement for students who received vouchers or used vouchers three years after applying to the program.” Further, “The lack of impact on student academic achievement applied to each of the study’s eight subgroups of students: (1) students attending schools in need of improvement when they applied, (2) students not attending schools in need of improvement when they applied, (3) students entering elementary grades when they applied, (4) students entering secondary grades when they applied, (5) students scoring above the median in reading at the time of application, (6) students below the median in reading at the time of application, (7) students scoring above the median in mathematics at the time of application, and (8) students below the median in mathematics at the time of application.”
Then there is another major concern, which is those scholarships may be used in religious schools that have discriminated against LGBTQ students and staff. Former D.C. Council member David Grosso, chairman of the D.C. City Council Committee on Education said, “It is disturbing that over 80% of the students with vouchers attend schools that operate outside the non-discrimination provisions of the D.C. Human Rights Act.”
So there are clear reasons for unions and Democrats to oppose this rip-off of federal funds, which instead could be used by students in the DCPS and charter school system.
According to the D.C. Public Charter School Board in the 2019-2020 school year, “The number of students enrolled in public schools in the District of Columbia increased for the 11th consecutive year, reaching 94,603, according to preliminary data released by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE). There are 43,556 PK-12 and adult students enrolled in public charter schools in the 2019-20 school year.” Clearly parents have a choice of where to send their children in D.C. and they are making those choices.
Another point the Post tries to make in its editorial is the District welcomed this decision to fund the program years ago. They mention one public official who supported what Republicans in Congress foisted on the District and that was Mayor Anthony Williams. He was pilloried for his support of this program at the time by other D.C. elected officials, including Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton. The other person pilloried for her support in the Senate was Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) who it was pointed out would never have had the guts to try and foist the program on residents in her state. They couldn’t come up with another politician in DC who supported it because there were none.
The time has come to phase out this program and President Biden intends that to happen. I applaud him for that. In its D.C. spending bill for 2022 the House appropriations bill concludes it is time for that to happen. Even the Post in its editorial grudgingly admits, “To be sure the quality of the city’s public schools has improved since the program was enacted.”
Opponents of this program have always said a pillar of our democracy is our children are entitled to a free public education. We can agree that education should be improved for all, our teachers should be paid more, and the federal government should contribute more to the national education budget. Taking money from the meager amount the federal government contributes to public education and sharing it with private parochial schools in this way is neither appropriate nor valuable as all the studies have shown no matter how often the Post tries to claim differently.
Maybe it’s time the Post changed its editorial board, or at least the person who writes on local issues, so we can get some differing views in our hometown paper. In the case of school vouchers their views are both repetitive and wrong.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
Opinion | D.C. statehood is an LGBTQ equality issue
Lack of congressional representation rooted in racism
Washington, D.C. has long been a power center for the LGBTQ community.
Our community has made a deep imprint on Washington, D.C. life, politics, and culture – from Frank Kameny and the Mattachine Society, to Whitman-Walker filling the vacuum left by the Reagan administration when the HIV/AIDS crisis hit, to Dupont Circle and the modern equality movement.
Currently, the city has the highest percentage of LGBTQ individuals in the United States, with 9.8% of the population identifying as members of the community.
Throughout the DMV region, the LGBTQ+ community matters – Maryland was one of the first states in the nation to pass equal marriage rights for same-sex couples at the ballot box, a movement I was proud to be part of.
The State of Maryland has full authority over its own family laws, without its budget being subject to approval of Congress. This is important.
In Maryland, we have been able to create positive change not just on the local and state level, but also on the federal level. I am fortunate enough to live in, and represent, a jurisdiction that has not just full congressional representation, but strong advocates in Congress.
In College Park, we appreciate having Steny Hoyer, the second most powerful member of the House of Representatives, as our representative and advocate. We also appreciate having our two senators – Chris Van Hollen, a rising leader in the Senate, and Ben Cardin, who holds key leadership roles in several Senate committees.
All of this makes it that much more frustrating that the District of Columbia — the center of our region and a place where many College Park residents go to work, shop, and eat — lacks full representation in Congress, and lacks full control over its own laws and budget.
Our national leadership can ignore the interests and needs of our region, and restrict the ability of D.C. residents to decide their own policies and set their own rules, without any fear of serious repercussion. This is unacceptable. As leaders and as a community that votes, we can do better.
The continued lack of congressional representation for the District of Columbia is rooted in racism and D.C.’s historic status as an important power and cultural center for African Americans. Our country’s resistance to Home Rule and political power for the local community in D.C. stemmed from African-American power in Washington, D.C., starting with Reconstruction. White Americans spoke openly about the desire to keep power in the capital city away from its African-American population.
As such, statehood for the District of Columbia is critical not only to give full representation for its strong and vibrant African-American community, but also its strong and vibrant LGBTQ+ community. Without full and equal representation in Congress, the significant advances that we have made locally for the LGBTQ community will not be reflected in our national leadership, and the ability for our community’s local leaders to pursue advances on the local level is deeply hindered.
For me, this isn’t just a political issue, it’s a personal one.
When my husband Dave and I joined Deane and Polyak v. Conaway, the lawsuit for equal marriage rights for same-sex couples in Maryland, we learned the importance of representation of our community’s interests in our state and federal legislative bodies. After the Maryland Court of Appeals decided against marriage equality in Maryland by a vote of 4-3, we had to turn to the Maryland General Assembly to secure our rights as a married couple.
We now are looking to the United States Congress to advance equality on the federal level. Unfortunately, congressional representatives like Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who claim to believe in equality for the LGBTQ equality, continue to stand in the way of the Democratic majority’s will to grant full statehood to the District of Columbia.
By supporting the filibuster, Sinema and others like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin continue to prevent Congress from giving a full voice to D.C.’s LGBTQ community, and all D.C. residents.
Critical civil rights legislation like the Equality Act, which would help ensure recognition of full civil rights for the LGBTQ community would be much more likely to pass if D.C. had two senators directly accountable to D.C. voters. This would benefit LGBTQ+ and allied residents of College Park, the entire State of Maryland, and the whole country.
It is time for all fair-minded legislators to stop standing in the way and allow D.C. statehood to pass both chambers of Congress.
Patrick Wojahn is mayor of College Park, Md.
Commentary
Re-energizing Pride in our communities and workforce
“We don’t believe advocacy should be limited to June.”
At Pepco, we recognize it’s been a tough year in so many ways for our communities. Discrimination and hate crimes affected Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), new forms of anti-transgender legislation emerged across the nation, and we anxiously awaited the sentencing of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. In the midst of all these extensively covered events, the everyday reality for many – including some of our employees – meant teleworking and participating in virtual meetings and activities. To realign, revitalize, and reunite ourselves, Pepco re-energized our 2021 Pride programming. This June, we, along with our sister companies Atlantic City Electric and Delmarva Power, proudly showcased inclusivity, openness, and ways to reaffirm our commitment to our diverse local communities.
Realigning Ourselves. Pepco is one of three utilities that make up Pepco Holdings, a company providing electric and gas service to portions of southern New Jersey, the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and Delaware, in addition to the District of Columbia and nearby Prince George’s County and Montgomery County. Historically, there were two separate Pride employee resource group (ERG) chapters serving our LGBTQ+ employees and allies, one for our northern region and one based in Washington. In January of this year we combined the two chapters, ensuring employees have access to the same events and resources, no matter their work location. The new, rebranded Pepco Holdings Pride ERG gives employees the space, safety, and support needed to feel empowered at work and to help foster professional relationships.
The newly combined ERG also rotated in a new employee leadership team with highly enthusiastic representatives from all over the company. The diverse board includes employees from IT, HR, Engineering, Finance, Regulatory, and field-based operations, who were at the forefront of planning fresh events for June.
Revitalizing Our Communities. Whether we’re providing essential services, or volunteering our time, supporting the communities we serve is a critical part of our everyday work – and we were excited to finally be able to engage with our customers in person. We renewed our annual sponsorship with The Capital Pride Alliance and were honored to be the advocate sponsor of the “Paint the Town Colorful with Pride” month-long event. You may have even spotted a few of our electric vehicles and bucket trucks rolling downtown with the rest of the PrideMobile parade, or our Edison Place headquarters decorated with rainbow LED lights at night. We greatly missed the energy of the annual Capital Pride parade, and we were thrilled to be back in person showing our support for our LGBTQ+ customers, families, and friends.
We also acknowledge the many men and women who haven’t been able to work from home during the pandemic – including those who continue serving our communities at healthcare facilities, and our very own field workers. So, we wanted to pay homage to our local heroes by delivering hundreds of Ben’s Chili Bowl lunches to employees at Whitman-Walker Health.
Reuniting the Workforce. We wanted this Pride month to be memorable for both our communities and our employees, so we pulled together a variety of virtual events for our employees to celebrate Pride. From joint events with BGE (part of our larger Exelon family of companies) where we discussed Netflix’s Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson film, to a special AAPI and LGBTQ+ intersectionality panel featuring the Blade’s publisher Lynne Brown. Both events served as a forum for participants to share stories about the struggles that people have faced and how they prevail to live their true, authentic lives.
To round out our employee events, our Pepco Holdings Political Action Committee recently hosted a panel featuring Sarah McBride, senator, Delaware General Assembly; Luke Clippinger, chairman of the Maryland House Judiciary Committee; and Jeremy LaMaster, executive director, FreeState Justice. The trio showed immense dedication to expanding protections and removing barriers for LGBTQ+ individuals in our region and nationally.
What’s Next? Reflecting on the past year we’ve had, we’ve found there is a silver lining. Had these events not occurred, would our employees be as open to sharing their stories? Would we take such pleasure in being outside with our neighbors on a hot June afternoon? And would we be as quick to offer thanks to those who work each day to keep our communities safe? While Pride month may be coming to a close, we don’t believe the advocacy, discussions, and celebrations should be limited to June. We’ll continue powering Pride for our employees, customers, and communities, with a drive that is just beginning to re-energize.
Megan Clark is senior communications specialist at Pepco Holdings.
Opinions
Opinion | Progressives shouldn’t block infrastructure bill
Democrats must come together to advance Biden’s agenda
During his campaign and in his first few months in office, President Biden has spoken often of the need to get back to bipartisanship in government. He recalls his time in the Senate when that was how he liked to work but recognizes it was much more possible back then.
It is widely accepted that what was once the Republican Party is now the Party of Trump. It is a party controlled by hardliners who have no desire to compromise on anything. Their leaders in Congress, Senate Minority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are beholden to and behave as sycophants of Trump. So the fact that Biden appears to have reached a bipartisan agreement on a hard infrastructure bill with Republicans in the Senate must be seen as a major step forward. He is right when he said in an op-ed regarding the hard infrastructure bill: “The bipartisan agreement is a signal to ourselves, and to the world, that American democracy can work and deliver for the people.”
But the country could still end up without any progress being made if progressive Democrats, through their intransigence, manage to screw-up the infrastructure deal because they aren’t willing to compromise. If that happens they will also be showing a total lack of understanding of how the Founding Fathers intended our government to work.
President Biden made a big mistake suggesting he wouldn’t sign the deal on hard infrastructure he had just accepted from the group of Democratic and Republican senators he met with in the White House unless it reached his desk in tandem with a separate soft infrastructure bill. He has already walked that comment back and the bill appears to still be alive.
So as the bipartisan deal moves forward it is important to recognize not only Republicans but Democrats could sabotage it and cause it to fall apart. Just reading Jamaal Bowman’s (D-N.Y.) quote is an indication of how that could happen. He said, “If it’s not where it needs to be, we’ll vote it down and see where it goes from there.” Well Bowman and his colleagues shouldn’t be shocked when it goes nowhere and they, not Republicans, are held responsible for hurting all those who could have benefitted from the bipartisan bill President Biden agreed to.
The ball is now in the congressional Democrats’ court. It is up to them to work together to reach a deal on a soft infrastructure bill that can be passed with reconciliation both in the House and then get all 50 Democratic votes in the Senate allowing Vice President Harris to cast the tie-breaking vote. That won’t be easy and it means every Democrat, including more moderate ones like Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-Maine) among others have to be on board with such a bill.
Progressives need to face facts, the first being the $6 trillion reconciliation bill Sen. Sanders (I-Vermont) and some others are talking about will not happen. Even a progressive stalwart like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has shown she understands that and wouldn’t specify a dollar figure she would agree to when appearing recently on Meet the Press.
In the best of all worlds, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) would get the most left-leaning Democrats along with the more moderate ones in the Senate, lock them in a room, and not let them out until they have an agreement on a soft infrastructure bill they will all support.
There is broad support for the bipartisan bill. According to a new poll even, “6 in 10 Republican voters say they favor the new $1.2 trillion infrastructure package negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators and endorsed by the Biden White House.” There is also broad support among Democrats for President Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Family Plan. It has been reported, “An overwhelming majority of Democrats back the plan (86%), while 54% of independent voters support it.” So congressional Democrats across the political spectrum should be able to get behind some form of this bill and pass it through reconciliation without any Republican help.
If that happens, President Biden gets to show bipartisanship can work and Democrats get to move forward on a host of issues they campaigned on. It would be a tremendous win-win for the American people.
