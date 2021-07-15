World
Investigation shows USAID-funded Africa clinics promote conversion therapy
OpenDemocracy report focuses on Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda
A six-month investigation conducted by openDemocracy has revealed multiple aid-funded health facilities in three African countries have been administering conversion therapy to patients.
“Health facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda have provided, or provided referrals for, controversial anti-gay ‘conversion therapy’ to ‘quit’ same-sex attraction,” said openDemocracy in a statement.
Additionally, the statement mentions that undercover reporters who spoke to some staff at these facilities were offered help to quit same-sex attraction and were told that “being gay is ‘evil;’ and homosexuality is ‘for whites’, caused by peer pressure and a mental health problem.” They were advised to “give a gay teenager a sleeping pill to prevent him from masturbating.”
In an article that highlights their findings, openDemocracy reports that a receptionist at Mulago National Referral Hospital, Uganda’s largest public hospital and HIV clinic for marginalized and most-at-risk populations, said that an undercover reporter’s 17-year-old gay brother could “quit” his same-sex attraction.
“Whoever wants to quit homosexuality, we connect them,” said the receptionist to outside counselors, who have included Pastor Solomon Male, a well-known gay rights opponent in the area.
The receptionist also referred the undercover reporter to a former patient who she claimed was no longer gay and gave the reporter the patient’s phone number.
Mulago, like a number of health facilities in Africa, receives foreign aid and funding from organizations like the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Global Fund, PEPFAR and the U.K.-based NGO MSI Reproductive Choices.
OpenDemocracy reports the Uganda Catholic Medical Bureau network received more than $1 million from USAID between 2019 and April 2021. It remains uncertain whether the specific hospitals identified in investigations received any of this money.
The donors in response to the investigation’s findings have committed to launching a separate investigation into the health facilities and taking action against so-called conversion therapy practices they are administrating.
“We strongly condemn this harmful, unethical practice, which goes against everything we stand for as an organization,” an MSI Reproductive Choices spokesperson told openDemocracy. “We are grateful for all safeguarding concerns raised and thank openDemocracy for their investigation.”
MSI Reproductive Choices also receives millions in aid from the British government and other international donors to specifically provide health services to marginalized communities, including gay men and transgender people.
Survivors of anti-LGBT treatments’ in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda have come forward to describe their experiences with conversion therapy.
“I was not allowed to make or receive any phone calls. They also gave me a lot of drugs that made me drowsy and exhausted all the time,” said Samuel (not his real name) to openDemocracy of his experience with conversion therapy. “I felt abandoned and was afraid I was going to die.”
Samuel’s parents sent him to a conversion therapy institute for a year and a half. OpenDemocracy said he was given electric shocks and shown pictures of “ruptured anuses and wounded penises” by people who told him that if he didn’t stop being gay, he would “meet the same fate.”
A transgender woman in Tanzania recounted that her mother took her to a hospital in Dar es Salaam, the country’s commercial capital, where a doctor attempted to convince her that being trans is improbable.
OpenDemocracy also cites two men in Kenya who said they received hormones to appear more ‘masculine’ and to limit a trans person’s ability to present in their preferred gender.
As investigations into the allegations ensue, aid donors have begun to take action regarding health facilities that prescribe conversion therapy.
Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh, the Africa director at the International Commission of Jurists, a human rights organization, told openDemocracy that aid donors should ensure their money does not fund any conversion therapy activities — and to withdraw money if it does..
“Redirect funding,” said Yvee Oduor of the Gay and Lesbian Coalition of Kenya. “We already have clinics and health centres run by LGBTQI+ people all over the country. Why not fund these community initiatives?”
USAID has not returned the Washington Blade’s request for comment on the report.
World
Editor of Blade’s Cuba media partner details violent arrest in Havana
Maykel González Vivero was at anti-government protest
The editor of the Washington Blade’s media partner in Cuba has provided additional details about his violent arrest on Sunday during an anti-government protest in Havana.
“There were many protests in Havana,” Tremenda Nota Director Maykel González Vivero told the Blade on Wednesday. “We were covering everything, but particularly the LGBTIQ+ community’s participation.”
González said upwards of 8,000 people took part in the protest in which he participated. González told the Blade that police detained him near Revolution Square.
“The riot police charged towards the protesters,” he said. “They responded by throwing rocks, and all that violence was unleashed at that moment. There were many people who were injured.”
“It was there when they detained me violently, with sadism,” added González. “The police intentionally broke my eyeglasses. They drove me to a police station in downtown Havana and they transferred me to a provisional prison on the outskirts of the city early in the morning.”
González told the Blade the conditions in which he was held “were worse than those for common prisoners, because the police stations were full of protesters.”
González said he was released 24 hours after his arrest, but he is under house arrest and remains “under investigation.”
González is among the journalists who were arrested during Sunday’s protests against mounting food shortages, the government’s response to the pandemic and a worsening economic crisis that took place across Cuba. González in a tweet said Tremenda Nota “is resuming its coverage of the crisis in Havana that was interrupted by my detention on July 11.”
“Thank you very much for your solidarity,” he tweeted.
Buenas tardes. Ahora es que estoy recuperando el control de mis cuentas en las redes sociales.
Tremenda Nota @TremendanotaC está reanudando su cobertura de la crisis en La Habana, que fue interrumpida por mi detención este 11 de julio.
¡¡Muchas gracias por la solidaridad!!
— Maykel González Vivero 🎯 (@MGVivero) July 14, 2021
World
Editor of Blade’s Cuba media partner released after violent arrest
Maykel González Vivero targeted during anti-government protests
Cuban police have released the editor of the Washington Blade’s media partner on the island.
Tremenda Nota Director Maykel González Vivero in a series of tweets said riot police who claimed he was throwing rocks during an anti-government protest in Havana on Sunday violently arrested him.
A source early Wednesday confirmed that González has been released, but he cannot leave his home. The source did not provide any information about González’s condition.
González is among the journalists who were arrested during Sunday’s protests against mounting food shortages, the government’s response to the pandemic and a worsening economic crisis that took place across Cuba.
“We condemn the government’s violent repression of protesters, journalists and activists,” tweeted Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, on Tuesday.
Today we think of Cubans who have never expressed themselves – bravery, patriotism, & pride shine through in their struggle for dignity & freedom after 62 years of authoritarian rule.
We condemn the government’s violent repression of protesters, journalists, & activists.
~JC
— Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) July 13, 2021
Cuban police have previously detained González, most recently in November 2020. The Interior Ministry in late 2019 banned him from leaving Cuba.
World
Cuban police violently arrest Blade media partner’s editor
Maykel González Vivero taken into custody during Havana protests
Cuban police on Sunday violently arrested the editor of the Washington Blade’s media partner on the island.
Tremenda Nota Director Maykel González Vivero’s arrest in Havana coincided with protests against mounting food shortages, the government’s response to the pandemic and a worsening economic crisis that were taking place across the country. Media reports indicate police targeted other journalists who were covering the protests.
“It was violent, everything was over,” said González in a text message he was able to secretly send to a colleague from the police station where he was being held. “I was not resisting when they took me down and they consciously threw my glasses to fuck with me.”
A tweet that appeared on González’s Twitter page shortly after midnight on Monday confirmed he had been arrested.
“I was detained at the violent end of today’s protest in Havana,” reads the tweet.
Fui detenido tras el final violento de la manifestación de hoy en La Habana. Estoy en la unidad de policía de Zapata y C #Cuba #Protestas
— Maykel González Vivero 🎯 (@MGVivero) July 12, 2021
A thread that appeared on González’s Twitter account provided additional details of his arrest.
“I had already left the ‘battlefield’ when a police officer wearing civilian clothes shouted to me that I had been throwing rocks,” reads the thread. “I had never thrown a rock.”
“Uniformed officials handcuffed me,” it says. “They turned me over to some riot police after awhile.”
González said the riot police “bent him over and grabbed him hard by his hair.”
“They did it to punish me. There was no other reason. I never resisted,” he said in the thread.
“My glasses fell off and they constantly kicked them,” added González. “I am now writing by sticking close to the screen.”
Así me detuvieron:
Ya salía del “campo de batalla” cuando un policía de civil me acusó a gritos de haber tirado piedras.
Yo jamás he tirado una piedra.
Me esposaron unos oficiales de uniforme común. Al rato me pusieron en manos de unos antimotines.
Sigue 👇🏻
— Maykel González Vivero 🎯 (@MGVivero) July 12, 2021
A source in Cuba told the Blade on Monday that González remains in police custody.
Cuban government has previously targeted González
Tremenda Nota throughout Sunday posted videos of the protests in Havana to its social media pages, even though the government at times cut access to the internet. One video that Tremenda Nota posted to its Twitter page shows what it describes as “special troops” in Havana’s 10 de Octubre neighborhood moving towards Old Havana.
Hace solo unos minutos se avistaron tropas especiales por la Calzada del 10 de Octubre en dirección a La Habana Vieja pic.twitter.com/8b4EElXOGo
— TremendaNota_Cuba (@TremendanotaC) July 12, 2021
Tremenda Nota also reported artists and intellectuals who gathered in front of the headquarters of Cuban Institute for Radio and Television, the government agency that governs state-run media, in Havana’s Vedado neighborhood “were repressed” for “demanding a space and to tell the truth about the country.”
Artistas e intelectuales fueron reprimidos frente al Instituto Cubano de Radio y Televisión para exigir un espacio y contar la verdad del país.
— TremendaNota_Cuba (@TremendanotaC) July 12, 2021
Cuban police have previously detained González, most recently in November 2020. The Interior Ministry in late 2019 banned him from leaving Cuba.
The U.S. on Sept. 18, 2019, granted asylum to Yariel Valdés González, a Blade contributor who worked for Tremenda Nota and other independent Cuban media outlets, because of the persecution he suffered in his homeland.
The Cuban government on May 8, 2019, detained this reporter for several hours at Havana’s José Martí International Airport after he tried to enter Cuba to continue his coverage of the island’s LGBTQ rights movement. The Cuban government eventually expelled him from the country and he flew back to Miami.
Comings & Goings
The five-step downsizing plan
Investigation shows USAID-funded Africa clinics promote conversion therapy
Adventure cruisers
Dazzling dance doc celebrates legacy of AIDS-era masterpiece
COVID breakthrough infections strike summer tourists visiting Provincetown
Boston Pride dissolves after inclusion controversy- no further events
New gay-directed doc ‘Sexplanation’ seeks to de-shame sex
Cuban police violently arrest Blade media partner’s editor
Fire destroys lesbian-run migrant shelter in Mexican border city
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
National1 day ago
COVID breakthrough infections strike summer tourists visiting Provincetown
-
National6 days ago
Judge blocks Tennessee Anti-Trans restroom sign law
-
National3 days ago
Boston Pride dissolves after inclusion controversy- no further events
-
Politics6 days ago
House Democrats renew calls for ICE to release trans, HIV-positive detainees
-
Transgender6 days ago
Trans woman Lehlogonolo Machaba makes it to top 30 Miss SA
-
Movies2 days ago
New gay-directed doc ‘Sexplanation’ seeks to de-shame sex
-
World4 days ago
Cuban police violently arrest Blade media partner’s editor
-
World4 days ago
Fire destroys lesbian-run migrant shelter in Mexican border city