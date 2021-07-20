Arts & Entertainment
Leyna Bloom is first ever Trans cover for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
“We deserve this moment; we have waited millions of years to show up as survivors and be seen as full humans filled with wonder.”
NEW YORK – Leyna Bloom, a 27-year-old Chicago native, who identifies as Black and Filipina, reflected on her Instagram account Monday of being the first Trans woman of color on the cover of the venerable Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue saying. “This moment heals a lot of pain in the world.”
The news first broke in June during Pride month, speaking to NBC News OUT who noted that model and actor had previously broken through barriers as a transwoman when in 2017, she became the first trans woman of color to be featured in Vogue India, and in 2019, she became the first to star in a film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival for her appearance in “Port Authority.”
“These are huge moments,” Bloom told NBC News at the time. “But it’s just like, why has it taken so long?”
In her Instagram post Bloom wrote, “We deserve this moment; we have waited millions of years to show up as survivors and be seen as full humans filled with wonder.
I’m am so happy, honored, and humbled to share that I’m the 1st trans woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated! Thanks so much @mj_day & @si_swimsuit team for recognizing the importance of representation; this is all of our responsibility. Thank you @joshrotten@caafashion and most importantly @damianbao for taking a CHANCE on me. My friend & teacher @modelthaddeus thank you for helping me make this possible. To my bloodline and father, thank you for the courage & sacrifices you made to ensure that I stand tall in every step I take. Now I’m flying.”
Sports
Nashville Predator prospect Luke Prokop comes out as gay
“I am no longer scared to hide who I am. Today I am proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay. It has been quite the journey […]”
NASHVILLE – In an Instagram post Monday, Nashville Predator prospect Luke Prokop announced that he is gay. His announcement was applauded by the National Hockey League’s Commissioner Gary Bettman who said in part, ” I want to thank him for sharing his truth and being so brave.” Prokop is the first active NHL player under contract to come out.
The 19-year-old 6 foot 4 inch defenseman player is originally from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and has played the past four seasons with the Western Hockey League before the Predators selected him as the 73rd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.
“While the past year and a half has been crazy, it has also given me the chance to find my true self,” Prokop wrote. “I am no longer scared to hide who I am. Today I am proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay.
“It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I could not be happier with my decision to come out. From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams.”
“The Nashville Predators organization is proud of Luke for the courage he is displaying in coming out today and we will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks, and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect,” the team tweeted.
The Nashville Predators organization is proud of Luke for the courage he is displaying in coming out today and we will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks, and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect. #HockeyIsForEveryone https://t.co/43grM47dJO— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 19, 2021
Sports
Lesbian Olympian rocks the basketball court, while doing wheelies
“That’s what I love- we get the opportunity to change perceptions & change ideas of what disability should look like.”
TUCSON, Az. – The global audience of the It Gets Better Project received a glimpse into the lives of LGBTQ+ athletes who won’t let setbacks keep them from achieving their dreams in its new series “Passion. Power. Performance,” which streamed last month.
The docu-series shares inspirational stories behind proud LGBTQ+ athletes who are out and training for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which episode one featured Arizona-based paralympic basketball player for Team USA, Courtney Ryan.
“I want to be an inspiration because you see me on the court doing some crazy tricks, tilting in a chair, doing all of this stuff that you wouldn’t expect,” Ryan said. “That’s what I love about wheelchair basketball — we get the opportunity to change perceptions and change ideas of what disability should look like. We aren’t fragile. We are competitors, and we’re ready to prove that,” she added.
Out and Training for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Sports have always been part of Ryan’s life – and that didn’t change after she became paraplegic. Watch how with the support of her sister, she came out, and is changing perceptions of disability.
Courtney’s Journey to Wheelchair Basketball for TEAM USA | Passion, Power, Performance WATCH:
For more information, visit www.itgetsbetter.org. Join the conversation on social media and be sure to follow the It Gets Better Project on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.
Photos
PHOTOS: Team DC Scholarship Reception
The LGBTQ sports organization presents awards to area students
Team D.C., the umbrella organization for area LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly sports leagues, held its 2021 Scholarship Reception at the Hilton National Mall Hotel on Thursday, July 15. Scholarships were awarded to area LGBTQ student athletes who are to attend an institution of higher learning next semester.
Awardees included Hailey Nguyen of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Anna Dugan of Alexandria City High School, Ajania Thaxton of Washington Latin Public Charter School, Anna Kolb of Thomas Edison High School, Kelsey Goldwein of Oakton High School, Dustin Connors of Independence High School, Naomi Mansour of Washington-Liberty High School, Sarah Jones of James Madison High School and Otter Kammer of Washington-Liberty High School.
The Clark Ray Horizon Award was presented to immigration attorney and coach Ava Benach.
Donors and scholarship sponsors included the DC Front Runners, Dupont Social Club and Rogue League Sports.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Homofobia y transfobia, las otras violencias usadas contra los manifestantes del 11 de julio en Cuba
Trans woman found murdered in P.G. County apartment
Pakistan opens government school for transgender students
California appellate court rules Trans pronouns law violates freedom of speech
Leyna Bloom is first ever Trans cover for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Crew Club plans to reopen in existing 14th Street building
Minnesota Governor Walz bars use of public funds for conversion therapy
Nellie’s hires Ruby Corado as community engagement director
California appellate court rules Trans pronouns law violates freedom of speech
Lesbian Olympian rocks the basketball court, while doing wheelies
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
National6 days ago
COVID breakthrough infections strike summer tourists visiting Provincetown
-
Local1 day ago
Crew Club plans to reopen in existing 14th Street building
-
Politics5 days ago
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks trans parents- calls them child abusers
-
Politics5 days ago
“We’re not teaching sodomy to 6th graders,” NJ candidate vows rollback
-
National7 days ago
Locked up in the Land of Liberty: Part II
-
National5 days ago
Minnesota Governor Walz bars use of public funds for conversion therapy
-
Local4 days ago
Nellie’s hires Ruby Corado as community engagement director
-
Opinions6 days ago
Opinion | Upholding the law in Rehoboth