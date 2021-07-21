Opinions
Opinion | Macha, Byrne for Rehoboth Beach Commission
Aug. 14 election critical after reckless vote on Clear Space permits
On Saturday, Aug. 14, voters in Rehoboth Beach, Del., have an opportunity to make a strong statement on what they want their city to be in the future. During last year’s election for mayor and Commission, I suggested a vote for Stan Mills, Susan Gay and Patrick Gossett would take Rehoboth back to the Sam Cooper years and put anti-business candidates in control of the City Commission. My prediction has sadly proven accurate. The latest fiasco is the vote to turn down the city’s Planning Commission recommendation for the second time and potentially force the iconic Clear Space Theatre out of Rehoboth.
While voters of Rehoboth Beach can’t turn around the Commission with one election their votes can make a huge difference. That is why I urge support for Rachel Macha and Richard Byrne who have both shown an in-depth understanding of what Rehoboth Beach needs to flourish and promise a fair and balanced look at the future of the city. They understand to be successful for years to come Rehoboth must fairly balance the needs of its residents, businesses, and visitors.
Rachel Macha and her husband Rich have owned property in Rehoboth Beach for more than 21 years. They have a great loving family, 23-year-old triplets and 21-year-old twins. Macha is proud of the fact that since her kids were 14, they have held summer jobs in Rehoboth at Funland, Royal Treat, Jungle Jim’s, Bin 66 and Big Fish Restaurant Group.
She understands Rehoboth’s Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) and that within the next year the updated CDP will set forth a strategic vision for Rehoboth Beach. Macha said “It will be the Commissioner’s guide to navigating the way to a sound future to achieve its key strategic objectives, including preserving our sense of place, infrastructure, arts and culture, strategic projects, and safety. As a member of the Planning Commission, I focused intensely to carefully analyze and understand the concerns, desires, and suggestions of residents, businesses, and tourists before, during and after COVID.”
Her professional experience is in the area of improving customer service and customer experience in the technology, software, and service industries. She has spent years serving on various school, church, company, and non-profit boards and committees. For the past three years, she leveraged her experience serving Rehoboth on the Parks, Shade Tree Commission, and Planning Commission.
Macha also understands the future of the city depends on fiscal responsibility and enhancing the sense of community that Rehoboth Beach was developing before the current mayor’s efforts, intentional or not, destroyed it. To foster that sense of community Macha has proposed launching a Customer Experience Committee comprised of residents, organizations such as RBHA and CAMP, and local businesses to generate and openly discuss ways to move Rehoboth forward positively with a unified sense of purpose.
Richard Byrne and his wife Sherri have been coming to Rehoboth for more than 25 years. They bought their home in 2002 and have lived in Rehoboth full-time since 2009. Byrne has more than 30 years of experience in education, running university extension programs in Maryland and Minnesota. Those programs required collaboration among citizens, volunteers, youth, community organizations and working with county and state agencies. He has served in many ways including being a member of the Rehoboth Beach Commission for the past three years and is proud of his many accomplishments during that time.
He authored legislation creating Steve Elkins Way; created the environment committee; and promoted endeavors to take care of the city’s natural environment. He led the review of the city’s wireless communications facilities ordinance; has been involved with bringing back recycling to the boardwalk; brought forward several measures to improve pedestrian safety; and secured a grant to support the beautification of the public triangle on State Road.
He said, “If I am re-elected I will continue to preserve residential neighborhoods, protect the city’s natural environment and promote ethical, open, fair, and transparent government. I will continue listening to concerns of residents and business owners and look for new ideas for improving our city.” So on Aug. 14, vote Rachel Macha and Richard Byrne for a better Rehoboth Beach.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinion | Upholding the law in Rehoboth
Clear Space Theatre plan should include off-street parking
We were dismayed to see Kevin Naff’s opinion piece in the Blade that attempts to turn a land use dispute about a local theater in Rehoboth Beach into a personal attack on the mayor and members of the Board of Commissioners. The mayor and commissioners made the right decision.
The controversy grows out of a proposal by Clear Space Theatre (CST) to erect two new buildings, including a 256-seat theater and a second building housing the CST Arts Institute, with no provision for parking. They would be located on lots very close to the busy traffic circle at the entrance to Rehoboth. The Rehoboth city code mandates site plan review for large and/or complex projects, which would have a major impact on the city. The mayor and commission justifiably disapproved the proposal because CST never submitted code compliant plans, and the Planning Commission never reviewed and never approved code compliant plans. These irregularities would allow CST to avoid including the off-street parking that the City Zoning Code requires for these two buildings and their activities.
The strangest criticism of the vote to reject the proposal was the suggestion in the opinion piece that the mayor and commission’s decision was tainted with anti-gay bias. Unsurprisingly in a gay-friendly town like Rehoboth, there are gay men and lesbians on both sides of this dispute. When members of our community disagree on an issue like how best to manage local land use, it’s a disagreement, not a question of anti-gay hostility.
It should go without saying that as residents of Rehoboth, we have the right to expect that development proposals that will dramatically affect the town’s quality of life will be carefully considered and that the city’s laws will be enforced. We believe the supporters of the theater, many of whom do not live in the city limits of Rehoboth Beach, expect the same where they live. These concerns are equally important for visitors, whose most frequent complaints about our town are excessive traffic and lack of parking.
Those of us who appealed the Planning Commission decision (all Rehoboth Beach homeowners) want to solve these problems, not put our heads in the lovely Rehoboth Beach sand until it is too late to fix them. We support theater also, and we hope that CST can remain in the town of Rehoboth, but with a provision for off-street parking that the law requires and in a location that generates good will rather than headaches.
Ruth Eisenberg and Letitia Gomez are Rehoboth Beach homeowners and appellants from the Planning Commission decision granting Clear Space Theatre’s building permits.
Opinion | Federal money shouldn’t go to schools that discriminate
WaPo gets it wrong again
It seems like the 100th time the Washington Post editorialized defending the D.C. school voucher program. Their online headline was, “Why are unions and Democrats so opposed to giving poor children a choice in schooling?” They make unproven claims about the benefit those scholarship children get compared to public school programs available to all children in D.C.
Democrats and unions oppose the program because studies done each year by the Department of Education reached the same conclusion as the one done in May 2019, which concluded: “The voucher program had no impact on student academic achievement.”
The report went on to say, “There were no statistically significant impacts on either reading or mathematics achievement for students who received vouchers or used vouchers three years after applying to the program.” Further, “The lack of impact on student academic achievement applied to each of the study’s eight subgroups of students: (1) students attending schools in need of improvement when they applied, (2) students not attending schools in need of improvement when they applied, (3) students entering elementary grades when they applied, (4) students entering secondary grades when they applied, (5) students scoring above the median in reading at the time of application, (6) students below the median in reading at the time of application, (7) students scoring above the median in mathematics at the time of application, and (8) students below the median in mathematics at the time of application.”
Then there is another major concern, which is those scholarships may be used in religious schools that have discriminated against LGBTQ students and staff. Former D.C. Council member David Grosso, chairman of the D.C. City Council Committee on Education said, “It is disturbing that over 80% of the students with vouchers attend schools that operate outside the non-discrimination provisions of the D.C. Human Rights Act.”
So there are clear reasons for unions and Democrats to oppose this rip-off of federal funds, which instead could be used by students in the DCPS and charter school system.
According to the D.C. Public Charter School Board in the 2019-2020 school year, “The number of students enrolled in public schools in the District of Columbia increased for the 11th consecutive year, reaching 94,603, according to preliminary data released by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE). There are 43,556 PK-12 and adult students enrolled in public charter schools in the 2019-20 school year.” Clearly parents have a choice of where to send their children in D.C. and they are making those choices.
Another point the Post tries to make in its editorial is the District welcomed this decision to fund the program years ago. They mention one public official who supported what Republicans in Congress foisted on the District and that was Mayor Anthony Williams. He was pilloried for his support of this program at the time by other D.C. elected officials, including Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton. The other person pilloried for her support in the Senate was Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) who it was pointed out would never have had the guts to try and foist the program on residents in her state. They couldn’t come up with another politician in DC who supported it because there were none.
The time has come to phase out this program and President Biden intends that to happen. I applaud him for that. In its D.C. spending bill for 2022 the House appropriations bill concludes it is time for that to happen. Even the Post in its editorial grudgingly admits, “To be sure the quality of the city’s public schools has improved since the program was enacted.”
Opponents of this program have always said a pillar of our democracy is our children are entitled to a free public education. We can agree that education should be improved for all, our teachers should be paid more, and the federal government should contribute more to the national education budget. Taking money from the meager amount the federal government contributes to public education and sharing it with private parochial schools in this way is neither appropriate nor valuable as all the studies have shown no matter how often the Post tries to claim differently.
Maybe it’s time the Post changed its editorial board, or at least the person who writes on local issues, so we can get some differing views in our hometown paper. In the case of school vouchers their views are both repetitive and wrong.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinion | D.C. statehood is an LGBTQ equality issue
Lack of congressional representation rooted in racism
Washington, D.C. has long been a power center for the LGBTQ community.
Our community has made a deep imprint on Washington, D.C. life, politics, and culture – from Frank Kameny and the Mattachine Society, to Whitman-Walker filling the vacuum left by the Reagan administration when the HIV/AIDS crisis hit, to Dupont Circle and the modern equality movement.
Currently, the city has the highest percentage of LGBTQ individuals in the United States, with 9.8% of the population identifying as members of the community.
Throughout the DMV region, the LGBTQ+ community matters – Maryland was one of the first states in the nation to pass equal marriage rights for same-sex couples at the ballot box, a movement I was proud to be part of.
The State of Maryland has full authority over its own family laws, without its budget being subject to approval of Congress. This is important.
In Maryland, we have been able to create positive change not just on the local and state level, but also on the federal level. I am fortunate enough to live in, and represent, a jurisdiction that has not just full congressional representation, but strong advocates in Congress.
In College Park, we appreciate having Steny Hoyer, the second most powerful member of the House of Representatives, as our representative and advocate. We also appreciate having our two senators – Chris Van Hollen, a rising leader in the Senate, and Ben Cardin, who holds key leadership roles in several Senate committees.
All of this makes it that much more frustrating that the District of Columbia — the center of our region and a place where many College Park residents go to work, shop, and eat — lacks full representation in Congress, and lacks full control over its own laws and budget.
Our national leadership can ignore the interests and needs of our region, and restrict the ability of D.C. residents to decide their own policies and set their own rules, without any fear of serious repercussion. This is unacceptable. As leaders and as a community that votes, we can do better.
The continued lack of congressional representation for the District of Columbia is rooted in racism and D.C.’s historic status as an important power and cultural center for African Americans. Our country’s resistance to Home Rule and political power for the local community in D.C. stemmed from African-American power in Washington, D.C., starting with Reconstruction. White Americans spoke openly about the desire to keep power in the capital city away from its African-American population.
As such, statehood for the District of Columbia is critical not only to give full representation for its strong and vibrant African-American community, but also its strong and vibrant LGBTQ+ community. Without full and equal representation in Congress, the significant advances that we have made locally for the LGBTQ community will not be reflected in our national leadership, and the ability for our community’s local leaders to pursue advances on the local level is deeply hindered.
For me, this isn’t just a political issue, it’s a personal one.
When my husband Dave and I joined Deane and Polyak v. Conaway, the lawsuit for equal marriage rights for same-sex couples in Maryland, we learned the importance of representation of our community’s interests in our state and federal legislative bodies. After the Maryland Court of Appeals decided against marriage equality in Maryland by a vote of 4-3, we had to turn to the Maryland General Assembly to secure our rights as a married couple.
We now are looking to the United States Congress to advance equality on the federal level. Unfortunately, congressional representatives like Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who claim to believe in equality for the LGBTQ equality, continue to stand in the way of the Democratic majority’s will to grant full statehood to the District of Columbia.
By supporting the filibuster, Sinema and others like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin continue to prevent Congress from giving a full voice to D.C.’s LGBTQ community, and all D.C. residents.
Critical civil rights legislation like the Equality Act, which would help ensure recognition of full civil rights for the LGBTQ community would be much more likely to pass if D.C. had two senators directly accountable to D.C. voters. This would benefit LGBTQ+ and allied residents of College Park, the entire State of Maryland, and the whole country.
It is time for all fair-minded legislators to stop standing in the way and allow D.C. statehood to pass both chambers of Congress.
Patrick Wojahn is mayor of College Park, Md. The opinions expressed here are his own.
