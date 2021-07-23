Out & About
Calendar: July 23-29
Events in the week to come
Friday, July 23
Friday Tea Time and social for older LGBTQ adults will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. You are welcome to bring your own beverage. For access to the Zoom link, email [email protected].
“Trans Support Group” will be hosted on Zoom at 7 p.m. This event is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join in community and learn from one another. All who identify under the trans umbrella or are unsure, and seek to continually reinforce principles of respect, acceptance, and protection through ongoing input from our attendees are welcome.
Saturday, July 24
The “Gay District Meeting” will be at 8 p.m. via Zoom. Gay District is a community-based organization focused on building understanding of gay culture and personal identity, awareness of community events and civil rights for gay, bi, trans, queer, questioning and inter-sexed men between the ages of 18 and 35 in the D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, visit gaydistrict.org.
Join the DC Center in volunteering at Food & Friends from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 219 Riggs Road, N.E. Food and Friends prepares and delivers meals and groceries to people living with HIV, cancer, and other life challenging illnesses. Up to five volunteers are needed every month. If you need a ride from the Fort Totten Metro, call the Food and Friends shuttle at 202- 669-6437.
Sunday, July 25
“Crafternoons with Shop Made in DC!” will be at 12 p.m. at 1353 Wisconsin Ave., N.W. Guests are encouraged to bring a project or come and make one at Shop Made in DC’s classroom table. There will be various art supplies available. For more information, visit Eventbrite.
Monday, July 26
The Center Aging Coffee Drop-in will be at 10 a.m. at the DC Center. LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited for friendly conversations and current issues that you might be dealing with. For more information visit Center Aging’s Facebook or website.
Tuesday, July 27
Join Center Faith for Intersectional Faith Forums at 7 p.m. online. In this Forum, attendees will hear from panelists who participated in the LGBT history event “Stepping OUT on Faith” in 2014. These pioneers will speak about their interfaith spiritual experiences of the AIDS Memorial Quilt of the Names Project Foundation displayed on the National Mall 1987 that led to establishing Center Faith. For more information, visit Center Faith’s Facebook page.
Genderqueer DC support group will be on Zoom at 7 p.m. All those who identify as bigender, agender, genderfluid, or are not 100% cisgender are welcome to attend. For more information visit genderqueerdc.org or Genderqueer DC’s Facebook.
Wednesday, July 28
Join the DC Center for its virtual job club, a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking. The event begins on Zoom at 6 p.m. For more information, email [email protected].
Friendship Place’s LGBTQ+ will host the final session of a free webinar series titled “Advocacy, Resistance, and LGBTQ+ Resilience” at 12 p.m. This event will be a panel conversation focused on the vital work of advocacy and resistance to ensure access and rights for the LGBTQ+ community. The panel will also touch on the importance of self-care in the work of advocacy and resilience that comes from community. For more information, visit capitalpride.org.
Thursday, July 29
“Queer Book Club” will be at 7 p.m. via Skype. This month’s book discussion will be “Black Boy Out of Time” by Hari Ziyad. If you are interested in participating, please email [email protected].
The Mayor’s Office will host a “Veterans Roundtable” on Thursday, July 29 at 12 p.m. This event aims to connect the District’s veterans with information, resources, and organizations that may be beneficial to a successful military transition.
It will be an informal discussion that revolves around varying topics including housing, employment, healthcare, and legal services. Upon conclusion of the discussion, all resource providers in attendance offer feedback on any topics discussed or how they can assist the veteran or their family in a positive capacity.
The event will be hosted in person and will highlight BIPOC Veteran Mental Health Awareness with speakers from the DC VA Medical Center. For more information, visit Eventbrite.
Out & About
Calendar: July 16-22
Events in the week to come
Friday, July 16
The National Museum of African Art will reopen its doors today. Visitors will be able to engage with African art and history dating back centuries. The National Museum of African Art provides a comprehensive look at the history of expressions on the African continent, using a fascinating creative lens. For information regarding hours and entry, visit the museum’s website.
Friday Tea Time and social for older LGBTQ adults will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. You are welcome to bring your own beverage. For access to the Zoom link, email: [email protected].
Saturday, July 17
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgement free. There will be many activities including watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/poc.
Khush DC will host a South Asian LGBTQ Support Group at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for South Asian-identified LGBTQ individuals to come and talk about anything affecting them. It’s a secure, judgement-free environment to discuss relationships, sexuality, health, well-being, identity, culture, religion, and many other topics. For more information, please contact [email protected].
Sunday, July 18
The DC Center and Beta Kappa Chapter of the Beta Phi Omega Sorority will have a peer-led Black Lesbian Support Group at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This support group will discuss the joys and challenges of being a Black lesbian. You do not need to be a member of the Beta Kappa Chapter or the Beta Phi Omega Sorority in order to join, but they do ask that you either identify as a lesbian or are questioning that aspect of your identity. For more information, please contact [email protected].
Monday, July 19
Genderqueer DC support group will be on Zoom at 7 p.m. All those who identify as bigender, agender, genderfluid, or are not 100% cisgender are welcome to attend. For more information visit genderqueerdc.org or Genderqueer DC’s Facebook.
The Center Aging Coffee Drop-in will be at 10 a.m. at the DC Center. LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited for friendly conversations and current issues that you might be dealing with. For more information visit Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Tuesday, July 20
Center Faith will host Interfaith Intersectional Forums at 7 p.m. online. In this forum, attendees will hear from panelists who participated in the LGBT history event “Stepping OUT on Faith” in 2014. These pioneers will speak about their interfaith spiritual experiences of the AIDS Memorial Quilt of the Names Project Foundation displayed on the National Mall 1987 that led to establishing Center Faith. To sign up to watch the livestream, visit: facebook.com/centerfaith.
The Center Bi monthly round table will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as Bi individuals in a private setting. Visit Center Bi’s Facebook or Meetup for more information.
Wednesday, July 21
Join the DC Center for its virtual job club, a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking. The event begins on Zoom at 6 p.m. For more information, email [email protected].
Join BookMen DC for an informal discussion of gay literature (both fiction and non-fiction). Attendees mostly live in or near D.C., but a few members bring a breath of fresh air to meetings from outside the Beltway. Visitors to D.C. are always welcome to drop in and join the discussion. For more information, visit: bookmendc.blogspot.com.
Thursday, July 22
The DC Anti-Violence Project will have an open meeting on Zoom at 7 p.m. The primary mission of the DC Anti-Violence Project is to reduce violence against LGBT individuals (and those perceived as LGBT) through community outreach, education, and monitoring cases to ensure that the rights and dignity of LGBT victims are respected and protected. The DC Anti-Violence Project also seeks to assist victims of anti-LGBT violence by advocating on their behalf, encouraging reporting, and providing a community of support. To access the Zoom link, email [email protected].
Out & About
BMA’s ‘Now is the Time’ exhibition closing soon
‘Recent Acquisitions to the Contemporary Collection’ to run through July 18
The Baltimore Museum of Art’s “Now is the Time: Recent Acquisitions to the Contemporary Collection” exhibition will run until Sunday, July 18.
The exhibition offers an insightful snapshot of the BMA’s curatorial effort, led by Asma Naeem, Eddie C. and C. Sylvia Brown Chief Curator, and Katy Siegel, Senior Programming and Research Curator and Thaw Chair of Modern Art at Stony Brook University, to identify artists deserving of greater scholarly research and public attention, placing the highest priority on those artists who are also women, Black, Indigenous, self-trained, and/or have connections to Baltimore.
For more information regarding “Now is the Time,” visit the BMA’s website.
Out & About
Gay Men’s Chorus gears up for ‘Portraits’ project
Submitted works to premiere in June 2024
In preparation for the “Portraits” project, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington (GMCW) has invited artists to submit work to be included, which will premiere in June 2024.
“Portraits” will represent through visual art, music, and dance, the spectrum of sexual, gender, racial, ethnic, and cultural identities. Featured artworks may include a portrait, or a scene depicting an aspect of the human experience, including identity expression and historical references specific to the LGBTQ+ community.
Artists may submit paintings, drawings, and photographs, or even a sample or sketch of a proposed work to be developed. Multiple submissions are permitted and artists will be awarded $2,500 per selected piece. Selected artworks will be used as projections as part of a live performance, brought to life aurally by music, and visually by GMCW’s 17th Street Dance ensemble to be presented in June 2024. Music will be commissioned by composers inspired by the artworks selected for the project.
To submit artwork, visit: gmcw.org.
Drew Pisarra’s ‘dangerously funny and queerly inventive brain’
How to prepare yourself in this seller’s market
Calendar: July 23-29
Meet Theater J’s new managing director
Opinion | Why LGBTQ people should fear new Texas abortion law
California appellate court rules Trans pronouns law violates freedom of speech
Gay men arrested under Md. sodomy law in adult bookstore raid
Crew Club plans to reopen in existing 14th Street building
Gay Asian Atlanta man found beaten, unconscious on railroad tracks
Trans woman found murdered in P.G. County apartment
