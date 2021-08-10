News
Biden: Lessons from infrastructure deal for voting reform, LGBTQ civil rights
President takes Washington Blade question in WH presser
President Biden, taking a question from the Washington Blade following an event at the White House hailing Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure package, said lessons from the deal could apply to voting and police reform measures as well as to LGBTQ civil rights.
Biden, taking questions from reporters in a gaggle for the event, made the remarks in response to a question on whether any lessons can be drawn from the deal for the legislative issues, including the Equality Act, which appears to be all but dead in Congress.
Having previously remonstrated the media earlier in his remarks for having declared the infrastructure deal defeated, Biden initially responded jokingly with a smile: “By you guys are by me?”
“Anyone,” the Blade replied.
“I’m sorry, I’m shouldn’t kid,” Biden continued, “because I was just reading about 50 statements from very serious press people about how my whole plan was dead from the beginning.”
Biden went out to acknowledge a connection to the bipartisan deal and assumptions legislation in Congress, such as the Equality Act, won’t move forward.
“The lesson learned is being willing to call people in and listen, listen,” Biden said.
At this point, reporters tried to chime in with other question, but Biden quieted them by saying, “Let me finish.”
“And I think the lesson learned is exposing people to other views,” Biden said. “And so, that’s why from the beginning, on all the subjects you raised, I’ve sat with people and listened to their positions, some in agreement where I am and some in disagreement. And so, I think it’s matter of listening; it’s part of democracy.”
World
Guyana decriminalizes cross-dressing
Four trans women sued after 2009 arrest
Guyana on Tuesday officially decriminalized cross-dressing.
Local media reports indicate lawmakers in the South American country approved a measure to remove cross-dressing from the colonial-era Summary Jurisdiction (Offenses) Act. Guyanese Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who is also the country’s legal affairs minister, supported the bill.
Guyana is a former British colony that borders Venezuela, Suriname and Brazil.
Guyanese authorities in 2009 arrested four transgender women and charged them with cross-dressing under the Summary Jurisdiction (Offenses) Act. The Caribbean Court of Justice in 2018 unanimously struck down the law.
“People don’t know what effect those laws have had on our psyche,” Quincy McEwan, one of the four people who challenged the cross-dressing law, told the Associated Press in June. “We were traumatized every time we prepared to go out as we don’t know if we are going to be arrested and placed in the lockups.”
Guyana’s LGBTQ rights movement in recent years has become more visible, even though consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in their country.
The Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination, a Guyanese LGBTQ rights group, in 2018 held the country’s first-ever Pride parade. Activists continue to lobby Guyanese lawmakers to decriminalize homosexuality.
National
Embattled N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns
HRC president implicated in damning sexual harassment report
Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday resigned.
Cuomo announced his resignation a week after state Attorney General Leticia James released a damning report that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women.
The report implicates Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David — a previous Cuomo counselor — as part of a coordinated effort to discredit one of the women who accused the soon-to-be-former governor of sexual harassment. HRC on Monday announced it will conduct an independent review of David.
Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer who successfully argued against the Defense of Marriage Act before the U.S. Supreme Court, on Monday resigned from the Time’s Up board of directors after James’ report indicated she reviewed and read an op-ed that sought to discredit one of Cuomo’s accusers.
The op-ed was not published.
Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul will succeed Cuomo once his resignation takes effect in two weeks.
Chris Johnson contributed to this report.
National
Charlotte NC passes non-discrimination ordinance 5 years after infamous bathroom bill fight
Ordinance establishes clear protections from discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, natural hairstyle, and more in key areas of life, including public spaces and private employment.
CHARLOTTE N.C. – In a unanimous vote Monday, the City Council of Charlotte, North Carolina passed a non-discriminations ordinance that would establish clear protections from discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, natural hairstyle, and more in key areas of life, including public spaces and private employment.
Speaking to reporters after the ordinance was passed, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said she was pleased that the city council vote worked out which reflected the best decision for the city.
“When you look at the track record for this council to have authentic debates about things that will make a difference in this community they have stepped up and done it in every way and I am really appreciative of that,” WCNC NBC 36 Charlotte reported.
In an email, Adam Polaski, Communications Director for Asheville N.C. based the Campaign for Southern Equality, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, reflected that the City Council’s unanimous – and with bipartisan support – passage of a nondiscrimination ordinance that protects LGBTQ residents is a major turnaround since 2016, when the Council’s nondiscrimination ordinance passed and triggered the North Carolina General Assembly to pass HB2.
HB2, at the time, was the worst anti-LGBTQ bill in the country, specifically targeting transgender people. It was ostensibly written to require that people used public restrooms corresponding to their birth gender, although it also baked in a host of other anti-LGBTQ components.
The law spurred a wave of criticism for state lawmakers. And in addition to the hit on NC’s image, the bill cost the state an estimated $3.76 billion in economic activity as companies, sports leagues, and entertainers avoided NC following its passage.
“Tonight is a win, not only for the LGBTQ community, but for all Charlotteans. We are only as strong as the least protected, and this expanded ordinance is a milestone toward equality in the Queen City. We applaud City Council for their bipartisan collaboration in passing this comprehensive ordinance and honor the advocates who have tirelessly sacrificed for this moment,” Bethany Corrigan, the Executive Director of Transcend Charlotte said in a statement.
There came this reaction from Rell Lowery, Community Outreach Director for Charlotte Black Pride, who said:
“Charlotte is the second most dangerous city in the country for transgender and gender nonconforming people – especially Black transgender women. With today’s vote, the Charlotte City Council committed to making the city a safer place to live and work for LGBTQ people and people of color. It is an important and long overdue full-circle moment, granting LGBTQ Charlotteans the legal protections that we always needed and deserved.”
Charlotte’s new bill will make it illegal for people to be discriminated against for things like their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, familial status, veteran status, pregnancy, or natural hairstyle. The new bill does not regulate bathrooms, WCNC also reported
As part of the discrimination protections, it will also extend to employment applying to all employers in the city of Charlotte even those with less than 15 employees.
The ordinance applies to employers of all sizes in the city of Charlotte. Existing state and federal laws prohibit discrimination against protected classes by employers with 15 or more employees.— City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) August 9, 2021
“Throughout 2021, communities have come together to affirm that no one should face discrimination – and the vote tonight in Charlotte will double down on that undeniable momentum for LGBTQ equality. The passage of these protections, which include provisions for natural hair, sexual orientation, and gender identity, indicate strong progress for racial and social justice,” Kendra R. Johnson, Executive Director of Equality NC, said. “Small towns, mid-sized cities, counties, and now the largest city in North Carolina have all taken steps to protect LGBTQ people and illustrate that NC is ready for these protections statewide.”
Biden: Lessons from infrastructure deal for voting reform, LGBTQ civil rights
Guyana decriminalizes cross-dressing
Embattled N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns
Charlotte NC passes non-discrimination ordinance 5 years after infamous bathroom bill fight
If a nation? ‘Team LGBTQ’ ranked 11th in medal tally at Tokyo Olympics
New Public Justice President ‘sickened’ by anti-Trans attacks
Quinn becomes first trans, non-binary Olympic gold medalist
Federal authorities arrest three men in connection with trans Puerto Rico woman’s murder
Biden names two more LGBTQ nominees for administration posts
Sen. Klobuchar leads Dems in seeking answers on LGBTQ asylum seekers
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
News6 days ago
Damning N.Y. AG report on Cuomo ensnares HRC president
-
National6 days ago
HRC sues Tennessee over bathroom bill as school year starts
-
National4 days ago
New Public Justice President ‘sickened’ by anti-Trans attacks
-
Sports4 days ago
Quinn becomes first trans, non-binary Olympic gold medalist
-
Opinions6 days ago
Opinion | Anti-vaxxers screw themselves and us
-
World6 days ago
Shelters for LGBTQ asylum seekers on Mexico-US border ‘overwhelmed’
-
a&e features5 days ago
Everything you need to know about WorldPride 2021
-
National4 days ago
Federal authorities arrest three men in connection with trans Puerto Rico woman’s murder