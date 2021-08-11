World
Baja California officially legalizes same-sex marriage
Mexican state’s constitution amended in June
Same-sex couples in Mexico’s Baja California state can now legally marry without a court order.
The Baja California Congress in June removed an amendment from the state constitution that banned marriage for same-sex couples. Three of the state’s five municipalities — Tijuana, Mexicali and Tecate — subsequently approved the amendment.
The state’s Official Journal published the amendment on Sunday.
“We are able to finally say that marriage equality in Baja California is the law,” tweeted Maky Pollorena, a Mexicali-based activist who works with Centro Comunitario de Bienestar (Cobina), a local LGBTQ advocacy group, on Monday. “This paper is the result of many years of struggle and tears. (It is) one step of many that we have taken to make sure that our state and country is diverse and inclusive. The historical debt does not end here.”
Y por fin ahora si podemos decir que el #MatrimonioIgualitario en #BajaCalifornia es ley. Tantos años de lucha y lágrimas resumidas en esta hoja. Un paso de muchos que tenemos que dar para que nuestro Estado y país sea diverso e inclusivo. La deuda histórica no termina aquí. pic.twitter.com/zXda3L9F3b
— Maky Pollorena (She/Her/Ella) (@Its_Maky_Bitch) August 9, 2021
Baja California borders California and a small portion of southwestern Arizona.
Same-sex couples have been able to legally marry in Mexico City since 2010.
The Mexican Supreme Court in 2015 ruled laws that ban same-sex marriage are “discriminatory.” Chihuahua, Jalisco, Oaxaca and Quintana Roo are among the Mexican states with marriage equality, but same-sex couples are still unable to legally tie the knot throughout the entire country.
World
Guyana decriminalizes cross-dressing
Four trans women sued after 2009 arrest
Guyana on Tuesday officially decriminalized cross-dressing.
Local media reports indicate lawmakers in the South American country approved a measure to remove cross-dressing from the colonial-era Summary Jurisdiction (Offenses) Act. Guyanese Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who is also the country’s legal affairs minister, supported the bill.
Guyana is a former British colony that borders Venezuela, Suriname and Brazil.
Guyanese authorities in 2009 arrested four transgender women and charged them with cross-dressing under the Summary Jurisdiction (Offenses) Act. The Caribbean Court of Justice in 2018 unanimously struck down the law.
“People don’t know what effect those laws have had on our psyche,” Quincy McEwan, one of the four people who challenged the cross-dressing law, told the Associated Press in June. “We were traumatized every time we prepared to go out as we don’t know if we are going to be arrested and placed in the lockups.”
Guyana’s LGBTQ rights movement in recent years has become more visible, even though consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in their country.
The Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination, a Guyanese LGBTQ rights group, in 2018 held the country’s first-ever Pride parade. Activists continue to lobby Guyanese lawmakers to decriminalize homosexuality.
World
Hungary restricts sale of children’s books with LGBTQ themes
Decree part of government’s continued anti-LGBTQ crackdown
Hungary on Aug. 6 issued a decree that restricts the sale of children’s books with LGBTQ-specific themes.
Reuters reported the decree mandates bookstores to sell children’s books that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government has concluded promote homosexuality in “closed wrapping.”
The decree requires bookstores to sell children’s books that Orbán’s government says promote sex-reassignment surgery and contain “explicit” descriptions of sexuality separately. Reuters also reported the decree prohibits the sale of these books within 656 feet (200 meters) of a school or a church.
The decree is the latest in a series of steps Orbán’s government has taken to rollback LGBTQ rights in Hungary.
The European Commission has announced it will take legal action against Hungary over a law banning the promotion of homosexuality and sex-reassignment surgery to minors took effect last month. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson last week defended Orbán while he broadcast his show from Hungary.
World
Tucker Carlson praises anti-LGBTQ Hungary prime minister
Fox News host interviewed Viktor Orbán in Budapest
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson this week defended anti-LGBTQ Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán while in his country.
Carlson on Thursday at the opening of his show described Orbán as “an elected leader who publicly identifies as a Western-style conservative.”
“He thinks families are more important than banks. He believes countries need borders. For saying these things out loud Orbán has been vilified,” said Carlson from Budapest, the Hungarian capital, before his program aired his interview with Orbán. “Left-wing NGOs have denounced him as a fascist, a destroyer of democracy.”
Carlson referred to transgender athletes and critics of President Biden’s policies as he introduced his interview with Orbán. The Hungarian prime minister, for his part, defended his record.
“What is going on here is building up a society, which is very successful: Economically, politically, culturally and even in demography we have some success, family policy,” said Orbán. “So, what you can see here could be described as a success story, but the fundamentals of the success are totally different than it is envisioned and run and created by many other Western countries.”
“The Western liberals cannot accept that inside the Western civilization there’s a conservative national alternative, which is more successful at everyday life and the level of it than the liberal ones,” he added. “That’s the reason why they criticize us. They are fighting for themselves, not against us. But we are an example that somebody, or a country which is based on traditional values, on national identity, based on a tradition of Christianity, could be successful or sometimes even more successful than a leftist liberal government.”
Orbán told Carlson that “many Christian families and conservative families think that Western Europe is not secure enough, the future is not stable, the public security is not provided and the ideological direction of the countries, or the basic values of the countries built on, is changing not to their taste or to their intention.”
“They are looking for other places,” said Orbán, noting people from Western European countries are moving to Hungary.
Orbán did not specifically discuss his efforts to curtail LGBTQ rights in Hungary, but he did describe former President Trump as “a great friend of Hungary.”
“He was very much supportive to us, not just personally, but politically as well,” said Orbán.
Orbán also defended his government’s efforts to prevent migrants from traveling through Hungary in 2015.
“This is not a human right to come here; no way because it’s our land,” he said. “It’s our nation. It’s a community. Families. History. Tradition. Language.”
Brussels sues Hungary over anti-LGBTQ law
The European Commission last month announced it would take legal action against Hungary after a law that bans the promotion of homosexuality and sex-reassignment surgery to minors took effect. Orbán, who leads Hungary’s Fidesz party, has said he wants to hold a referendum on it.
Hungarian lawmakers in late 2020 amended the country’s constitution to define family as “based on marriage and the parent-child relation” with “the mother is a woman, the father a man” and effectively banned same-sex couples from adopting children. The Hungarian Parliament earlier in the year approved a bill that bans trans and intersex people from legally changing their gender.
“I’m treated like the black sheep of the European Union,” Orbán told Carlson.
Carlson repeatedly told Orbán that Biden has described him as a “totalitarian thug,” while noting the comment suggests “why wouldn’t the Biden State Department work to prevent you (Orbán) from being elected” in Hungary’s 2022 presidential election. Orbán, for his part, said he is prepared for “international interference.”
“That will happen … we are prepared for that,” said Orbán. “Obviously the international left will do everything that they can do and probably more to change the government here in Hungary.”
The BBC reported Carlson while in Hungary attended a festival the Matthias Corvinus Collegium, a conservative foundation with close ties to Orbán.
A Media Matters for America spokesperson on Friday pointed out to the Washington Blade that Carlson, among other things, has recently mocked Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine, who is the first openly trans person the U.S. Senate has confirmed. GLAAD has also documented Carlson’s other anti-LGBTQ comments that include his description of trans children as “grotesque” and bragging about him and a friend beating up a gay man when they were in high school.
A Fox News spokesperson has not responded to the Blade’s request for comment.
The network over the years has sponsored several NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists events, including its conventions and annual New York City fundraiser that former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith has attended. NLGJA did not respond to the Blade’s request for comment for this story.
Loudoun County school board approves trans students rights policy
Meet Rev. Bos, first out lesbian Evangelical Lutheran bishop
The LGBTQ generational wealth gap
Baja California officially legalizes same-sex marriage
Opinion | Vaccine mandates — in D.C., LGBTQ bars lead the way
Gay Asian man, parents attacked in D.C.’s Observatory Circle area
Quinn becomes first trans, non-binary Olympic gold medalist
Charlotte NC passes non-discrimination ordinance 5 years after infamous bathroom bill fight
Biden names two more LGBTQ nominees for administration posts
Tucker Carlson praises anti-LGBTQ Hungary prime minister
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
National7 days ago
HRC sues Tennessee over bathroom bill as school year starts
-
Local15 hours ago
Gay Asian man, parents attacked in D.C.’s Observatory Circle area
-
Sports5 days ago
Quinn becomes first trans, non-binary Olympic gold medalist
-
National5 days ago
New Public Justice President ‘sickened’ by anti-Trans attacks
-
a&e features7 days ago
Everything you need to know about WorldPride 2021
-
National6 days ago
Federal authorities arrest three men in connection with trans Puerto Rico woman’s murder
-
National2 days ago
Charlotte NC passes non-discrimination ordinance 5 years after infamous bathroom bill fight
-
Opinions7 days ago
Opinion | Most people are transphobic