Opinion | Outing of a priest and data privacy in the LGBTQ community
The story was impossible to miss. A top official in the Catholic Church resigned after a Catholic newsletter obtained mobile location data from his cellphone without his knowledge to track his activity on gay dating app Grindr and determined that he was visiting gay bars and other locations, including a Las Vegas “gay bathhouse.” According to the newsletter, this information was gathered through “commercially available app signal data,” which is “aggregated and sold by vendors.” The data itself did not contain the priest’s real name or phone number but the newsletter was able to identify him and track his mobile location precisely as the priest traveled between his residence, headquarters, meetings he attended as well as his lake house and an apartment he rented.
While gay twitter lit up with the schadenfreude and hypocrisy of the story, data security experts expressed grave concern about the data privacy implications of this incident. The newsletter managed to easily unmask and identify a specific person and their movements from an anonymous dataset. This is precisely the type of scenario data privacy experts have been warning against for a long time. Putting aside what we may think of the particular individual being outed, this gross privacy violation where private data is being used to out someone should be of concern to every single LGBTQ+ individual.
The LGBTQ+ community is particularly susceptible to online data security breaches, abuse, or misuse. According to our research, more than 80 percent of LGBTQ+ respondents say they utilize social media, compared to 58 percent of the general population. We rely on the security of our devices to protect our community and allow vulnerable populations to more openly and freely share their personal stories and struggles online, as well as to access information on health and other critically important and sensitive topics securely. These devices also collect vast amounts of particularly sensitive data that, in the wrong hands, can endanger or harm LGBTQ+ individuals.
Social apps, dating apps, health apps and location tracking services all collect very personalized data and though most of these apps claim to anonymize and protect your data, in fact, it has been shown over and over again that, in fact, with just a few data points (such as your work location and home or school location) individuals can be identified from anonymized data rather easily. Data regarding an individual’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or details about their sex life can be important to the provision of social and healthcare services, public health, and medical research. However, the same data can be incredibly sensitive — and the collection, use, and sharing of this data raises unique privacy risks and challenges.
As the outing of the Catholic priest has shown, for LGBTQ+ people, the sensitivity of where they travel, and for what purpose, carries much higher stakes, especially if they have not come out publicly. The existence of technologies that track movements in real-time, whether it’s a ride to a medical appointment, a place of worship, or your own home, opens too many doors for abuse. Beyond potential embarrassment, individuals can still lose their jobs and face rejection by their families and communities if data tying them to LGBTQ+ apps or locations is exposed. Even more problematic, in too many countries around the world where LGBTQ+ acts or identities are still criminalized, the consequences can be far more severe.
In addition to mobile app tracking, a range of new technological innovations has the potential to put the safety and civil liberties of LGBTQ+ individuals at risk. Rapidly advancing facial recognition technology, for example, is being embraced and employed by several local, state, and federal government entities without much, if any, oversight or safeguard. These technologies have a discriminatory track record against minorities and are especially vulnerable to error for non-binary and transgender individuals and are ill equipped to identify individuals that do not fit neatly into gender boxes.
Lawmakers need to act now to make sure that sensitive data is not being used in harmful ways. Legislators need to make it a point to develop strong, common sense federal privacy laws.
We ask this administration and Congress to prioritize bipartisan data privacy legislation that ensures all people’s location, biometric, and other data remains private, and reflects the unique needs of minority communities by explicitly including heightened protection for SOGI (sexual orientation and gender identity) data.
Carlos Gutierrez is deputy director and general counsel for the LGBT Technology Partnership & Institute, which works to improve access, increase inclusion, ensure safety and empower entrepreneurship for LGBTQ+ communities around technology.
Opinion | Vaccine mandates — in D.C., LGBTQ bars lead the way
We should follow NYC’s example in requiring COVID jabs
As the Washington Blade reported, “At least six D.C. gay bars announced on social media that they will require patrons to show proof that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 as a condition for being admitted to the bars. They include the Logan Circle area gay bars Number Nine and Trade; the Adams Morgan gay sports bars Pitchers and A League of Her Own; the 17th Street, N.W. gay bar JR.’s; and the U Street, N.W. gay bar The Dirty Goose.”
As in many instances it is the LGBTQ+ community that takes the initiative and acts. Each time they do I am reminded how proud I am to be a part of the community. In D.C., they have been followed by 13 theaters, led by the Shakespeare Theatre Company, that have mandated patrons will have to prove they have been vaccinated. The major standout not joining yet is the Kennedy Center and I hope they will add their name to the list shortly.
Now Mayor Bowser needs to follow New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s lead when the city as reported became “the first U.S. city to require proof of vaccination for a variety of activities for workers and customers — indoor dining, gyms and movie theaters — a move intended to put pressure on people to get vaccinated.” New York theaters had already announced this policy on their own. New York City also launched a mobile app for residents to use to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Following the announcement from de Blasio, President Biden said he believed other cities should follow New York City’s lead in requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants and gyms. Los Angeles is now considering doing the same thing.
The time has come for the D.C. government to take a stronger stand and begin to mandate vaccinations for full participation in life as we knew it before the pandemic. This is a public health emergency and it must be treated as such. We cannot continue to coddle those who would put themselves and the rest of us in danger. It is very simple: If you don’t want to get vaccinated stay home. We know D.C. has a list of all those who have been vaccinated here as LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the D.C. Department of Health, recently sent thank you cards to all those who have been vaccinated. Since they have that list it’s time to set up a mobile app similar to the one being used in New York City so people don’t have to carry around their vaccination card. Anyone living in D.C. who was not vaccinated here can submit their name and vaccine information to the District Department of Health or directly on the app once it’s developed.
As I have written before, President Biden must act quickly to have the federal government set up a national document so there is one proof of vaccination that will be accepted both nationally and internationally. This would make a lot more sense than waiting for each city and state to set up their own and trying to get them accepted somewhere else. At the same time it would mitigate problems for those who have done the right thing and been vaccinated in states like Florida and Texas whose governors would object to setting up their own apps. We cannot continue to be held hostage by the likes of idiots such as Gov. DeSantis in Florida and Gov. Abbott in Texas. The only way to go around them is for the federal government to act.
It is clear countries in Europe and those like Israel are already ahead of us and setting up national proof of vaccination systems. I understand it may be easier for them but we have passports and even a voluntary Global Entry system set up so we already have the blueprint for this. It has recently been reported “The Biden administration is working on plans that would require nearly all foreign visitors to show proof of vaccination when travel restrictions to the U.S. are eventually lifted.” If we are demanding that of visitors surely we can set up the system for our citizens to visit other countries safely.
Mayor Bowser you have done an incredible job trying to keep us safe; let’s move forward on this next step in D.C. now.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinion | Most people are transphobic
Nearly half of Americans oppose inclusive military service
Most people are transphobic.
Start with the fact that in 2020, 45 trans people were killed in the United States, most of them Black trans women. Worldwide, that number jumped to above 350 people.
Seventy percent of Republican parents say they’d be unhappy if their child’s spouse identified as transgender. That’s a mild statistic, so let’s jump to the fact that at least 28 Republican state legislatures pushed bills this year that would ban trans athletes from competing in high school sports, and ban trans children from receiving medical care.
But Republicans are the obvious culprits in American society’s hatred toward trans people. Let’s turn to the less obvious culprits.
If you think Democrats were angels, think again. About 30 percent of parents who identify as Democrats state they would be unhappy if their child’s spouse married a trans person. That poll was conducted by PRRI-Atlantic in February 2019, not 10 years ago, or five years ago, but just two years ago.
Migrate to Hillary Clinton’s offhanded remarks to Britain’s The Sunday Times that for trans people, “it’s going to take a lot more time and effort to understand what it means to be defining yourself differently.”
Move on to corporate CEOs, mainly white guys with a lot of ambition and agendas to push. Elon Musk tweeted “pronouns suck.” Even if there was not that much thought behind the tweet (at best), Musk still alienated all of the trans employees who actually work at Tesla or SpaceX.
And, of course, how could I write a piece about transphobia without mentioning JK Rowling, who famously stuck up for Donald Trump’s bigoted policies tweet after tweet, only to essentially state that trans women are not real women, and outline “five reasons for being worried about the new trans activism.”
Take a look at corporate America: big companies, with billions in revenue and company outings to Europe, love to post rainbow flags come June, but seemingly would never hire a trans woman in 1,000 years. If that trans woman doesn’t pass well, you can forget about her job prospects at a Fortune 500 company.
Certain statistics that are used to signal growing support for trans people, are actually quite dismal. Some like to tout the fact that 63 percent of the United States population wants trans people to serve in the military, as a positive statistic On the flip side, this still means that almost 4 out of 10 Americans don’t want trans people to serve in the armed forces, just because of their gender orientation.
That’s dangerously close to half of the American population that would deny a well meaning soldier from potentially sacrificing their life to serve this country. Why would you ever not want someone to give their life for your homeland when you wouldn’t give your life to begin with?
But what is most shocking, is the seamlessness in which almost half of all Americans would be uncomfortable with their own child being trans. According to PRRI, around 48 percent of Americans would be “uncomfortable” with their own child being trans. In the same poll, only 60 percent of Democrats would be “somewhat or very comfortable” with their child being trans. This means that 40 percent of polled Democrats would be overtly uncomfortable with their own child living their truth.
Then take a step back, and evaluate all of the day-to-day, quotidian occurrences that highlight how weird and transphobic the public is. I’m talking about small gestures, like when your boss would rather have you not use pronouns in email correspondence to clients. Or when That Guy You Went To High School With just loves tearing Caitlyn Jenner apart, uncontrollably, ferociously.
Or when your favorite buddy just loves Joe Rogan, who happens to go on regular tirades against trans athletes in his podcast. Or when you pray to God that a consulting firm you’re applying to actually doesn’t learn you are trans, so you can get the job. Or when you can’t find a priest for your Indian wedding.
I repeat: most people are transphobic.
Isaac Amend (he/him/his) is a trans man and young professional in the D.C. area. He was featured on National Geographic’s ‘Gender Revolution’ in 2017 as a student at Yale University. Isaac is also on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Find him on Instagram @isaacamend.
Opinion | Anti-vaxxers screw themselves and us
Get over yourselves and take the damn vaccine!
Some say that if the current Republican Party and today’s Fox News were around when vaccinations for smallpox and polio were developed, we would still be fighting those diseases. There have always been anti-vaxxers and you can read about them in The American Historian. The column suggests vaccine resistance over the years was rooted in social movements more than anti-vaccine movements. Yet government took control; an example being demanding all children get vaccinated in order to attend school.
President Biden is finally moving in that direction, announcing a vaccine mandate for federal workers. The Washington Post in a column by Eli Rosenberg reported some unions object and want to bargain over it and one, The Federal Law Enforcement Association, attacked the mandate saying, “requiring vaccinations represents an infringement on ‘civil rights.’”
Not taking the vaccine represents an infringement on my right to ‘life, liberty and the pursuit happiness.’ Your members not taking the vaccine puts my life and other lives in danger. Get over yourselves and take the damn vaccine!
Proclaiming your ‘individuality’ is fine if it doesn’t threaten the lives of everyone around you. Anyone with COVID impacts everyone in the community. A person who gets ill when they could have prevented that with a safe, free vaccination, then passes it on to others, must be held responsible.
Government should do more and follow our European allies and develop a national vaccine passport so responsible people can easily prove they have been vaccinated. In this way when businesses mandate vaccinations for their employees, and they are, people will have an easy way to prove their compliance. California and New York have begun to demand this of their employees. Bars and restaurants in San Francisco and some LGBTQ bars in D.C. now ask for proof of vaccination to enter. The same should happen everywhere and include sports venues, concert venues, airlines, and cruise ships. All should require proof of vaccination for entrance. If that doesn’t happen we will find ourselves back to wearing masks and more. If you choose not to be vaccinated, then stay home.
All healthcare facilities — doctors’ offices, urgent care facilities, and hospitals — are beginning to demand employees be vaccinated. No one should have to be seen by a provider who could have COVID. Healthcare costs should not go up because some people think they have the right to not take a fully tested vaccine to prevent their own and other people’s illness.
It’s time to throw out politicians like Ron DeSantis, the incredibly stupid governor of Florida, who believes it’s appropriate to force cruise ships to accept unvaccinated passengers.
Countries around the world are now requiring visitors from the United States to show proof of vaccination to enter. This supports the need for President Biden to act now and have the government develop a national vaccine document. It’s not about politics, it’s not a Democratic or Republican thing; it is about protecting people’s health.
If you continue to believe the virus is a ‘hoax’ or want to proclaim your individuality or ‘freedom,’ then you are a moron. Stay home and only associate with others who are as dumb as you are. If you get sick or die from what you believe is a ‘hoax’ don’t expect others to pay for your healthcare or show compassion. What the rest of us ask of you is simple: Don’t put our lives in danger because of your stupidity.
Recently there has been a slight change in tone from Fox News personalities like Sean Hannity and Republican members of Congress like anti-LGBTQ Steve Scalise (R-La.) and ‘Moscow’ Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) who are now suggesting vaccination. Apparently they woke up and realized it’s their own viewers and voters getting sick and dying after listening to months of their lies and stupidity.
I am aware there are those who cannot yet get the vaccine — children under 12, those with certain health conditions, and those in poor countries who don’t have access to it. We must all do everything we can to make it available around the world for those who can take it.
It is past time to tell all those who would put the rest of us at risk for serious illness and even death we will no longer cater to their shallowness. We will not be held hostage to a disease because they are either dumb, inconsiderate, or worse.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
