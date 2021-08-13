World
LGBTQ activism in Uzbekistan ‘is almost impossible’
Human rights activist speaks after call to end so-called anal tests
A human rights activist in Uzbekistan says LGBTQ people in their country continue to live in fear.
“Members of the LGBT community continue to be intimidated,” the human rights activist told the Washington Blade this week. “Activism and protection of the rights of LGBT representatives is almost impossible in the country.”
“There are no mechanisms that would somehow help people who are already in a complex psycho-emotional state,” added the human rights activist. “It is not possible to ask for help if you suffered on the basis of your sexual orientation; either from law enforcement agencies, doctors, psychologists or other structures that should provide this assistance.”
Uzbekistan is among the dozens of countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized.
Human Rights Watch; the Council for Global Equality; the Eurasian Coalition on Health, Rights, Gender and Sexual Diversity; Freedom Now; Human Dignity Trust; the Human Rights Campaign; ILGA-Europe; the International Partnership for Human Rights and the Lesbian and Gay Federation in Germany in an Aug. 5 press release noted Uzbek authorities between 2017 and this year have subjected at least six men to so-called anal exams to prove they engaged in consensual same-sex sexual relations. The groups urged President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to immediately ban this practice.
“Forced anal examinations, and their use in seeking convictions for consensual same-sex conduct, are an appalling violation of basic rights that diminishes Uzbekistan’s efforts to make its poor human rights record a thing of the past,” said Human Rights Watch Associate LGBT Rights Director Neela Ghoshal in the press release. “The Uzbek government has been vocal about its intent to make human rights reforms, yet persists in using a discredited, abusive procedure that amounts to torture.”
The human rights activist spoke with the Blade days after Human Rights Watch and the other groups urged the Uzbek government to ban anal exams. The Blade on Thursday reached out to the Uzbek government, the Uzbek Embassy in D.C. and Uzbek Ambassador to the U.S. Javlon Vakhabov for comment.
This is Michael Lavers from the @WashBlade in the U.S. Does @govuz have any comment on the Human Rights Watch report on forced anal testing in homosexuality prosecutions? https://t.co/at7uEKdQBm @Dunyo_IA @UZEmbassyDC @JavlonVakhabov @usembtashkent
— Michael K. Lavers (He/Él) (@mklavers81) August 12, 2021
Uzbekistan is a former Soviet republic in Central Asia that borders Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan. Mirziyoyev has been Uzbekistan’s president since 2016.
The human rights activist — who asked the Blade not to publish their name — said Mirziyoyev promised “radical changes in all areas, especially in the field of human rights.”
“The entire world community, like the entire population of Uzbekistan, expected global changes in these areas, but almost five years have passed since he has been in power and much that was promised was simply forgotten or rejected under various pretexts,” said the human rights activist. “During all five years of government as president in the field of LGBT rights, nothing was done except aggravating the situation and worsening the situation of the LGBT community in Uzbekistan.”
The human rights activist noted Article 120 of the Uzbek penal code “is directed primarily against men, but the presence of an article in society is perceived as a ban on the entire LGBT community.” They also said efforts to decriminalize homosexuality in Uzbekistan have been “rejected, citing the thinking of civil society.”
The human rights activist told the Blade that prominent politicians and religious officials in their country publicly say LGBTQ people should undergo treatment, lose their citizenship and be destroyed.
A new criminal code that Uzbek lawmakers approved in February contains a provision that addresses “crimes against morals, youth and family.” The human rights activist with whom the Blade spoke sarcastically said “it turns out that the LGBT community in the country is the culprit of problems in families, in young people.”
“Representatives of the LGBT community in Uzbekistan have no protection and no rights,” said the human rights activist. “In addition, the lack of support from civil society, the imposition of a negative image of the LGBT community on people deprive them of the support of civil society, because people have been introduced to the idea that if you are willing to help the LGBT community, then you are necessarily part of them and should be subject to punishment.”
“Open homophobia and unleashed hands of law enforcement agencies allow the use of any methods of pressure and torture on people who are charged under Article 120, because no one will help in this situation,” added the human rights activist.
The human rights activist told the Blade that they welcome the call for Mirziyoyev to ban anal tests in Uzbekistan. The human rights activist added they are hopeful the U.S. and European Union can potentially spur Mirziyoyev’s government to do more to protect LGBTQ Uzbeks.
“The hope of the LGBT community of Uzbekistan is connected precisely with the possibility of influence from the government of America and the European Union on this issue,” said the human rights activist, while adding the pandemic has forced the U.S. and European countries to shift their priorities.
The human rights activist noted Uzbekistan is a member of the U.N. Human Rights Council and “has undertaken to promote and protect human rights and to adopt a number of legislative, institutional and administrative measures to fulfill its international human rights obligations, and has undertaken to protect, promote and uphold universal human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.”
The human rights activist also pointed out the EU does not impose tariffs on goods it imports from Uzbekistan.
“The EU made concessions to Uzbekistan in this matter when it gave it the status of its partner,” they noted. “But at the same time Uzbekistan is not confused in fulfilling its obligations.”
World
U.N. human rights experts urge Ghanaian government to block anti-LGBTQ bill
Measure is ‘textbook example of discrimination’
A group of U.N. human rights experts on Thursday sharply criticized a bill that would further criminalize LGBTQ people and outlaw allyship in Ghana, and urged the country’s government to stop it from becoming law.
Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the independent U.N. expert on LGBTQ issues, and 11 of his colleagues in a press release note the “Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill” that has been introduced in the Ghanaian Parliament “argues that any person who deviates from an arbitrary standard of sexual orientation or gender identity is immediately to be considered dangerous, sick or anti-social.”
“Such laws are a textbook example of discrimination,” they said.
Madrigal-Borloz and his colleagues in their press release added the bill “promotes harmful practices that amount to ill-treatment and are conducive to torture, such as so-called ‘conversion therapy’ and other heinous violations like unnecessary medical procedures on internet children, and so-called corrective rape for women.”
Madrigal-Borloz and nine other U.N. human rights experts in a letter they sent to the Ghanaian government expressed their concerns over the bill.
“We express our grave concern about the draft bill, which seems to establish a system of state-sponsored discrimination and violence against LGBTI persons of great magnitude,” reads the letter. “As such, the bill appears to constitute an immediate and fundamental breach of Ghana’s obligations under international human rights law.”
The letter notes the bill, among other things, “promotes unnecessary medical interventions on intersex children by offering incentives to parents to ‘realign’ the child to an ‘appropriate (sic) binary designation as determined by a medical practitioner.'” The letter also points out the measure “creates an enforcement system that would require any person witnessing any of the activities prohibited by the law to report them to the police ‘or in the absence of the police, political leaders, opinion leaders or customary leaders in the community.'”
“We respectfully urge your excellency’s government to take all measures necessary to withdraw the proposed bills from consideration,” reads the letter.
The U.N. Human Rights Council in 2017 appointed Madrigal-Borloz to succeed Vitit Muntarbhorn, who was the first independent U.N. expert on LGBTQ issues. The council in 2016 approved a resolution that created the position.
Samuel Nartey George, a member of Ghana’s National Democratic Congress party, and seven other conservative lawmakers on Aug. 2 officially introduced the “Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.” Lawmakers are expected to consider the measure again in October.
A Ghanaian court last week dropped charges against 21 LGBTQ activists who were arrested at a human rights workshop in May.
Tinashe Chingarande contributed to this story.
World
Baja California officially legalizes same-sex marriage
Mexican state’s constitution amended in June
Same-sex couples in Mexico’s Baja California state can now legally marry without a court order.
The Baja California Congress in June removed an amendment from the state constitution that banned marriage for same-sex couples. Three of the state’s five municipalities — Tijuana, Mexicali and Tecate — subsequently approved the amendment.
The state’s Official Journal published the amendment on Sunday.
“We are able to finally say that marriage equality in Baja California is the law,” tweeted Maky Pollorena, a Mexicali-based activist who works with Centro Comunitario de Bienestar (Cobina), a local LGBTQ advocacy group, on Monday. “This paper is the result of many years of struggle and tears. (It is) one step of many that we have taken to make sure that our state and country is diverse and inclusive. The historical debt does not end here.”
Y por fin ahora si podemos decir que el #MatrimonioIgualitario en #BajaCalifornia es ley. Tantos años de lucha y lágrimas resumidas en esta hoja. Un paso de muchos que tenemos que dar para que nuestro Estado y país sea diverso e inclusivo. La deuda histórica no termina aquí. pic.twitter.com/zXda3L9F3b
— Maky Pollorena (She/Her/Ella) (@Its_Maky_Bitch) August 9, 2021
Baja California borders California and a small portion of southwestern Arizona.
Same-sex couples have been able to legally marry in Mexico City since 2010.
The Mexican Supreme Court in 2015 ruled laws that ban same-sex marriage are “discriminatory.” Chihuahua, Jalisco, Oaxaca and Quintana Roo are among the Mexican states with marriage equality, but same-sex couples are still unable to legally tie the knot throughout the entire country.
World
Guyana decriminalizes cross-dressing
Four trans women sued after 2009 arrest
Guyana on Tuesday officially decriminalized cross-dressing.
Local media reports indicate lawmakers in the South American country approved a measure to remove cross-dressing from the colonial-era Summary Jurisdiction (Offenses) Act. Guyanese Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who is also the country’s legal affairs minister, supported the bill.
Guyana is a former British colony that borders Venezuela, Suriname and Brazil.
Guyanese authorities in 2009 arrested four transgender women and charged them with cross-dressing under the Summary Jurisdiction (Offenses) Act. The Caribbean Court of Justice in 2018 unanimously struck down the law.
“People don’t know what effect those laws have had on our psyche,” Quincy McEwan, one of the four people who challenged the cross-dressing law, told the Associated Press in June. “We were traumatized every time we prepared to go out as we don’t know if we are going to be arrested and placed in the lockups.”
Guyana’s LGBTQ rights movement in recent years has become more visible, even though consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in their country.
The Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination, a Guyanese LGBTQ rights group, in 2018 held the country’s first-ever Pride parade. Activists continue to lobby Guyanese lawmakers to decriminalize homosexuality.
First United States Gay Ambassador James C. Hormel dies at 88
LGBTQ activism in Uzbekistan ‘is almost impossible’
‘Afterparties’ is the book of the summer
Equality Virginia PAC endorses McAuliffe, Ayala, Herring
Opinion | The case for informed consent in trans healthcare
Gay Asian man, parents attacked in D.C.’s Observatory Circle area
Rehoboth to close out summer with SunFest
Charlotte NC passes non-discrimination ordinance 5 years after infamous bathroom bill fight
HRC announces independent review of president ensnared in N.Y. AG report
Embattled N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Local3 days ago
Gay Asian man, parents attacked in D.C.’s Observatory Circle area
-
Bars & Parties2 days ago
Rehoboth to close out summer with SunFest
-
Sports7 days ago
Quinn becomes first trans, non-binary Olympic gold medalist
-
National4 days ago
Charlotte NC passes non-discrimination ordinance 5 years after infamous bathroom bill fight
-
National4 days ago
HRC announces independent review of president ensnared in N.Y. AG report
-
Politics7 days ago
Biden names two more LGBTQ nominees for administration posts
-
World7 days ago
Tucker Carlson praises anti-LGBTQ Hungary prime minister
-
National3 days ago
Embattled N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns