Real Estate
Financial tips for first-time homebuyers
Save big for down payment, closing costs
Buying a home is a huge milestone. For many, it’s among life’s most important and exciting moments. It’s a moment that most of us look forward to, anticipate, and plan for. The question is: how should you go about doing that? What financially savvy steps can you take to ensure that you’re well prepared to purchase your first home?
It’s an important question to ask, and as with so many big decisions, there is no one “right” path or “perfect” plan. The good news though, is that certain bits of financial advice can make the first-time home buying experience go more smoothly, and help you feel more prepared for this big purchase.
A few of those tips include:
Save, save, save. Without question, good old-fashioned budgeting and saving are two of the most helpful steps you can take when preparing to buy a home. When planning for a home purchase, you’ll need to save for:
Down payment: Down payment amounts are not only based on the cost of the home itself, but also on the type of mortgage you choose, and the lender who provides it. It can be helpful to calculate an estimated down payment amount ahead of time, and figure out how much money you’ll need to set aside and for how long to reach your savings goal.
Closing costs: Closing costs are the expenses and fees you’ll need to finalize your mortgage. Typically, they range from 2 to 5% of the total loan amount.
Moving expenses: Most people have furniture and other items to move, even as first-time homebuyers. Granted, you might not need the sort of gigantic moving truck that a family of five moving across the country from one home to another might need, but chances are, you’ll need to budget for some moving expenses. Additionally, you’ll want to set money aside for expenses after the home purchase – perhaps for any home repairs that are needed immediately, as well as for furniture and other furnishings.
Consider how much home you can afford: It’s always wise to spend some time really looking at your monthly expenses and larger financial picture before deciding how much home you can afford. Finding yourself struggling to pay your mortgage each month while keeping up with all of your other bills can quickly diminish the joy of moving into a new home. Some find it helpful to estimate what their total monthly home expenditures might be after paying the mortgage, insurance, and any other utility fees and then ensure that they choose a home that leaves plenty of wiggle room to pay other bills and remaining miscellaneous expenses.
Check your credit: Check your credit score before beginning the process of searching for and financing a home. Without question, the better your credit score is, the greater the chance that you will qualify for a mortgage with a favorable interest rate. If your credit score isn’t great – don’t panic. Instead, spend some time meeting with a financial advisor or someone you trust to help create a plan to get to where you’d like to be.
Research assistance options for first-time buyers: Depending upon your particular financial circumstances and the state that you live in, you may qualify for first-time homebuyer programs, many of which combine lower-interest-rate mortgages with down payment and closing cost assistance. Checking into whether you might qualify for one of these programs is always a wise decision.
Obtain a pre-approval letter: A mortgage pre-approval letter is essentially an offer from a lender to loan you a particular amount under certain terms. Obtaining a pre-approval letter proves to lenders that you are a qualified and serious buyer, and it can often give you an edge over other potential buyers who haven’t yet taken that step.
These are only a few financial tips of many. Everyone is different, and each person has unique financial circumstances. As a result, every first-time home-buying journey will be slightly different from any other – but by taking some of these essential financial first steps, you can put yourself in a good position to have a successful and rewarding experience.
If you are a first-time homebuyer and you’re preparing to make this exciting purchase, at GayRealEstate.com, we want to be among the first to say congratulations. Buying your first home is a momentous occasion and the beginning of a new adventure. As you prepare to go down that path, we’re here to walk with you. At GayRealEstate.com, it’s our mission and our passion to connect LGBTQ+ homebuyers and sellers across the country with real estate agents who know and love their communities. Having the right agent, one who understands your real estate goals and will work with you to achieve them, can make all the difference in your experience. We’re here to help you find that agent, and we’re ready to get started when you are. Get in touch with us any time. We look forward to helping you soon.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
Real Estate
Migration patterns and what that means to the DMV
Single-family homes remain popular as telework grows
I recently spent two weeks out West, in Colorado and Texas. I kept hearing a similar refrain from many locals — “The Californians are coming!”— when the topic of real estate would come up. I have also heard on the East Coast that many New Yorkers and people from bigger urban areas in the Northeast are starting to flock to warmer climates such as Florida and other parts of the South and Southwest. How does this affect real estate in our metro are of the DMV?
With the amount of federal government offices, universities, three major airports, the Port of Baltimore, the state capital of Maryland and the Naval Academy located in the region, as well as the tech corridor of Northern Virginia, an extensive regional Metro system, the U.S. Congress, and too many law firms to count, I don’t think our region will need to worry about losing too many of its residents.
There will probably be much more opportunity to telework going forward, and I am sure that in the year to come many of the universities and organizations might be incorporating more options for a hybrid learning environment as the vaccination roll out and rate continues to slowly rise, depending on the jurisdiction.
What does this mean for the homeowners or those who want to be homeowners in the District, Maryland and Virginia? My guess is that it is still going to continue to be a seller’s market in the single-family home market, where yards, porches, and extra bedrooms continue to be the most desired features.
For first time homebuyers, the rates are still rather low, hovering around the 3 percent rate depending on credit score. The buying power for a one-bedroom or a two-bedroom condo has increased for many first-time homebuyers over the last few years. Also, the demand for the one-bedroom or two-bedroom condo market may have decreased a little due to the pandemic, which might be creating opportunities for the first-time homebuyers to move up the chain, into a condo at a decent price, or ask for the repairs and terms that are not frequently being offered currently in the single family home market.
At any rate, after the Labor Day holiday, I will be offering monthly homebuyer seminars, and free seller consultations to help buyers and sellers figure out what is the best plan of attack for them to achieve the next step of homeownership or selling their home and either leveling up or down, depending on their needs.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with The Rutstein Group at Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
Real Estate
How to prepare yourself in this seller’s market
Millennials are putting down the avocado toast and picking up mortgages
For the first time, Millennials are cutting back on spending money on multiple streaming subscriptions, $10 drinks, and avocado toast. They are dipping their feet into purchasing their first home. The current market conditions can be tough for some buyers though, so being prepared is more important now than ever.
The first step in the home buying process is finding the right real estate agent. Your agent should be trustworthy and someone who is knowledgeable about the area, sales contract, and local programs that may be able to save you money. Once you find the perfect agent, ask them to refer you to their preferred local lenders. When talking with lenders, not only should you focus on interest rates, but also ask about their in-house processing and underwriting. This may be able to give you a competitive advantage against other offers.
Once you’ve decided on your lender, they will need several documents to help them determine your eligible purchase price. Now is the perfect time to get your documents in order, including 30 days of pay stubs, two years of tax returns and/or W2s and 1099s, and two consecutive bank statements. Providing these documents in a timely manner can help expedite the pre-approval process and prevent delays once you’re under contract. The lender will also look at your median credit score from the three major credit bureaus. Since your credit score has a direct effect on your interest rate, it’s important to pay close attention to your score. If your credit score needs a little help, talk to your Realtor and lender to see if they have recommendations on how to boost your score or programs that may be able to help.
After you’ve been pre-approved, it’s time to look at properties. With these current market conditions, properties typically don’t stay on the market for very long. Depending on the type of property, some may only be on the market for a few days. Doing your due diligence at the beginning of your home search can help save you time and focus on the properties that really fit your criteria. Now is the time to make that wish list, visit neighborhoods, research schools, and get a really good idea of what you’re looking for. In this market, it’s very important to see a property as soon as it hits the market. By fully understanding your search criteria in advance and making sure you’re available to see properties after work or on a lunch break, you will be better prepared to make an offer when “the one” hits the market.
The most common question I get now is, “should I wait?” In most cases, the cost of waiting can cost you. With historically low interest rates and housing prices continuing to increase, now is still a great time to purchase real estate. Being prepared, patient and having an informed Realtor and lender on your side will definitely help in this market.
Teddy Rojanadit is a licensed Realtor in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland with Bediz Group at Keller Williams Capital Properties. Follow him at @teddydcrealtor on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. He can be reached at [email protected] or 202-664-3736.
Real Estate
The five-step downsizing plan
Set goals and a budget — then de-clutter
Are you considering downsizing? For any number of reasons, this might be a decision that makes sense at this point in your life.
Perhaps you have children that are now grown and have moved out, or you entertained large parties and those days have passed, now having more space than you can use. Maybe you simply want less home to take care of and fewer chores on your to-do list. Perhaps you’d like a smaller mortgage, so you can put the extra money toward other things. Or possibly, you’re willing to pay a slightly higher mortgage so that you can have a smaller home in an area where you’ve always wanted to live. Whatever your reasons, if you’re thinking of downsizing, having a plan can be extremely valuable. Those preparing to downsize may find that following this helpful five-step plan can make the process a smooth and successful experience:
• Think through your goals: This may seem like an obvious step, but it is one that people often overlook. As you think about downsizing, take the time to sit down and come up with a detailed list of your goals. Ask yourself the necessary questions that will help you to narrow and focus your search. These are questions like: What’s important to you in life — being close to family and friends? Living in a place you love? Having easy access to medical care? Access to an international airport? Spend some time thinking through your priorities and desires. How much of a mortgage will you be able to pay, particularly if you are retiring or anticipating increased health care costs as you age? Maybe you’re able to live mortgage free with the sale of your larger home.
How much square footage would you feel comfortable caring for? How will you prepare for the move? Thinking carefully about your future by working through important questions like these can help you move closer toward a concrete vision of your ideal downsizing situation and provide peace of mind and confidence during the process.
• Look for a location you love: Location is an important aspect of any real estate transaction, but this can be especially true when downsizing. What are your reasons for downsizing? Thinking this through may help you to choose a location that is ideal for your needs. Are you downsizing because you are getting older and health issues are a concern? If so, choosing a location close to a city center where you can easily access medical care might be important. Are you downsizing because you’re tired of living in a large home in a suburban area and want easier access to amenities that a more urban environment may offer? If so, looking for more walkable neighborhoods closer to a larger metropolitan area might be important for you. Are you retiring and downsizing because you want to live in that gay-friendly city that you’ve always loved? Focus your home search there.
• Be sure to budget: After you’ve thought through your goals and decided on a desirable location, you’ll want to spend time closely looking at your financial situation and coming up with a realistic budget to achieve your goals. Meeting with a financial professional to review your assets and debts, what you might make from the sale of your current home, and what the total costs of downsizing might be can be tremendously helpful, and can ensure that you make your move with financial confidence and security.
• Don’t forget to declutter: Certainly, downsizing means you’ll have less space – and this means less room for extra stuff. Before your move, take advantage of the downsizing process as an opportunity to let go of items you no longer truly need or use and to make space for new things and experiences. It is important to get started on this process early. Often, when people are downsizing, they still overestimate the amount of room they will have for extra items. Don’t make this mistake. Taking the time to sit down and think about what will fit within your new space removes the stress of later having to dispose of those belongings after you move.
• Find the right agent: The importance of this step in your downsizing plan should not be overlooked. Whether you are staying relatively close to home or moving across the country, you will need an agent who knows the community you’re interested in and can help direct you to neighborhoods and homes that will best fit your needs. This can particularly be true when you are an LGBTQ home buyer or seller and you want to ensure that you find not only a house that you love, but also a community where you can feel truly at home. Working with the right agent can reduce your stress, save time, and greatly increase your overall satisfaction with your real estate experience. Wondering how to find exactly the right agent for your needs? At GayRealEstate.com, that’s where we come in.
Whatever your real estate needs – whether you are looking to buy, sell, upgrade, or downsize, at www.GayRealEstate.com, we are here for you. We are passionate about connecting LGBTQ home buyers and sellers across the country with agents who are talented, experienced, and committed to helping their clients achieve their real estate dreams. In any real estate experience, having an agent who knows and loves their community and who values each client, and understands that client’s unique needs can be invaluable. We are dedicated to delivering that experience every time. You deserve nothing less. We look forward to helping you soon.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
Former PFLAG president Paulette Goodman dies at 88
Financial tips for first-time homebuyers
Exceptional kids, real change, the GenderCool Champions
New Iran government leaves country’s LGBTQ community hopeless
Biden: Jim Hormel’s ‘bravery paved the way’ for LGBTQ federal appointees
Rehoboth to close out summer with SunFest
Transgender USAF veteran trapped in Taliban takeover of Kabul
Adopting an older child from overseas — one couple’s story
In ‘Swan Song,’ Todd Stephens gives a fabulous queer elder his due
Opinion | Outing of a priest and data privacy in the LGBTQ community
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Bars & Parties4 days ago
Rehoboth to close out summer with SunFest
-
Local5 days ago
Gay Asian man, parents attacked in D.C.’s Observatory Circle area
-
National6 days ago
Charlotte NC passes non-discrimination ordinance 5 years after infamous bathroom bill fight
-
World1 day ago
Transgender USAF veteran trapped in Taliban takeover of Kabul
-
a&e features4 days ago
Adopting an older child from overseas — one couple’s story
-
a&e features5 days ago
Meet Rev. Bos, first out lesbian Evangelical Lutheran bishop
-
National6 days ago
Embattled N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns
-
Sports6 days ago
If a nation? ‘Team LGBTQ’ ranked 11th in medal tally at Tokyo Olympics