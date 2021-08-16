Financial tips for first-time homebuyers

Buying a home is a huge milestone. For many, it’s among life’s most important and exciting moments. It’s a moment that most of us look forward to, anticipate, and plan for. The question is: how should you go about doing that? What financially savvy steps can you take to ensure that you’re well prepared to purchase your first home?

It’s an important question to ask, and as with so many big decisions, there is no one “right” path or “perfect” plan. The good news though, is that certain bits of financial advice can make the first-time home buying experience go more smoothly, and help you feel more prepared for this big purchase.

A few of those tips include:

Save, save, save. Without question, good old-fashioned budgeting and saving are two of the most helpful steps you can take when preparing to buy a home. When planning for a home purchase, you’ll need to save for:

Down payment: Down payment amounts are not only based on the cost of the home itself, but also on the type of mortgage you choose, and the lender who provides it. It can be helpful to calculate an estimated down payment amount ahead of time, and figure out how much money you’ll need to set aside and for how long to reach your savings goal.

Closing costs: Closing costs are the expenses and fees you’ll need to finalize your mortgage. Typically, they range from 2 to 5% of the total loan amount.

Moving expenses: Most people have furniture and other items to move, even as first-time homebuyers. Granted, you might not need the sort of gigantic moving truck that a family of five moving across the country from one home to another might need, but chances are, you’ll need to budget for some moving expenses. Additionally, you’ll want to set money aside for expenses after the home purchase – perhaps for any home repairs that are needed immediately, as well as for furniture and other furnishings.

Consider how much home you can afford: It’s always wise to spend some time really looking at your monthly expenses and larger financial picture before deciding how much home you can afford. Finding yourself struggling to pay your mortgage each month while keeping up with all of your other bills can quickly diminish the joy of moving into a new home. Some find it helpful to estimate what their total monthly home expenditures might be after paying the mortgage, insurance, and any other utility fees and then ensure that they choose a home that leaves plenty of wiggle room to pay other bills and remaining miscellaneous expenses.

Check your credit: Check your credit score before beginning the process of searching for and financing a home. Without question, the better your credit score is, the greater the chance that you will qualify for a mortgage with a favorable interest rate. If your credit score isn’t great – don’t panic. Instead, spend some time meeting with a financial advisor or someone you trust to help create a plan to get to where you’d like to be.

Research assistance options for first-time buyers: Depending upon your particular financial circumstances and the state that you live in, you may qualify for first-time homebuyer programs, many of which combine lower-interest-rate mortgages with down payment and closing cost assistance. Checking into whether you might qualify for one of these programs is always a wise decision.

Obtain a pre-approval letter: A mortgage pre-approval letter is essentially an offer from a lender to loan you a particular amount under certain terms. Obtaining a pre-approval letter proves to lenders that you are a qualified and serious buyer, and it can often give you an edge over other potential buyers who haven’t yet taken that step.

These are only a few financial tips of many. Everyone is different, and each person has unique financial circumstances. As a result, every first-time home-buying journey will be slightly different from any other – but by taking some of these essential financial first steps, you can put yourself in a good position to have a successful and rewarding experience.

If you are a first-time homebuyer and you’re preparing to make this exciting purchase, at GayRealEstate.com, we want to be among the first to say congratulations. Buying your first home is a momentous occasion and the beginning of a new adventure. As you prepare to go down that path, we’re here to walk with you. At GayRealEstate.com, it’s our mission and our passion to connect LGBTQ+ homebuyers and sellers across the country with real estate agents who know and love their communities. Having the right agent, one who understands your real estate goals and will work with you to achieve them, can make all the difference in your experience. We’re here to help you find that agent, and we’re ready to get started when you are. Get in touch with us any time. We look forward to helping you soon.

Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].